U.S. intelligence officials are raising alarms after new disclosures revealed that approximately 18,000 known or suspected terrorists entered the United States during the Biden administration, according to statements aired on Fox News.

In a televised interview, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the National Counterterrorism Center identified individuals who, under normal circumstances, would have been barred from entry due to ties to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and the Afghan Taliban. The figure, she noted, represents a severe national-security failure driven by lax vetting and open-border policies.

Gabbard also revealed that about 2,000 of those flagged cases were Afghan migrants admitted after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with whistleblowers alleging they were pressured to rush or bypass standard screening procedures. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray had previously warned Congress about terrorist-linked smuggling networks exploiting the southern border.

“These are not abstract risks,” Gabbard said, pointing to recent arrests of ISIS-linked individuals inside the U.S. and violent attacks with deadly consequences. “The warning signs were there every step of the way.”

The intelligence community is now racing to re-vet those admitted and disrupt plots tied to foreign terrorist organizations. This only shows what officials describe as one of the most serious domestic threat environments in U.S. history.

