In 2025, RAIR Foundation USA published evidence-driven investigative reporting that forced accountability at the state, federal, and national levels — work made possible by public support.

Dear Friends of RAIR Foundation USA,

2025 was not a year of commentary — it was a year of consequence.

Across the country, RAIR Foundation USA produced reports that forced public accountability, triggered state and federal scrutiny, and contributed to enforcement actions that resulted in the removal of bad actors from the United States. This work was not symbolic. It was evidentiary, disciplined, and actionable.

In multiple cases, RAIR’s documentation met the standard required for government action — a threshold rarely reached outside of formal law enforcement or intelligence channels. That outcome was only possible through rigorous, primary-source reporting and the willingness to pursue truth without compromise.

At the state level, RAIR’s investigative journalism exposed extremist nonprofit abuse, mosque-linked real-estate expansion schemes, Muslim Brotherhood infiltration networks, terror-tied operatives embedded at the local level, and large-scale misuse of taxpayer funds.

These exposures stopped projects before they became entrenched. They forced elected officials and agencies to respond publicly. They mobilized citizens at the local level. And they shifted the momentum away from institutional silence and toward accountability.

RAIR’s reporting did not stop at state and local action. In 2025, our reporting shaped national conversations and informed decision-makers across media, government, business, and civil society. Our work was cited publicly at the highest levels, including by the President of the United States, and circulated among leaders responsible for policy, enforcement, and institutional oversight.

This was also a year of growth.

We strengthened our internal capacity, welcomed Donna Fodor to the team, launched RAIR TV to communicate directly with the public, and began developing state chapter leadership to support a scalable national model. We are also grateful to Monty G. for his heartfelt and valuable contributions, which supported the team and strengthened our work.

On the ground, leaders like Krista S. stepped directly into communities, particularly in Texas, meeting with citizens, educating families, and helping people take real, tangible action to protect their communities. This is not performative activism. This is how change actually happens.

RAIR’s impact is driven by exceptional journalist talent. Vlad Tepes delivered high-level reporting, interviews, and translation leadership that ensured critical evidence reached the public accurately and without distortion. Renee Nal and Teresa Monroe Hamilton led some of RAIR’s most consequential reporting this year, exposing terror-linked networks and institutional abuse and contributing directly to official inquiries. Together, they represent the standard: RAIR holds fearless, disciplined journalism driven by love of country and an unwavering commitment to freedom.

What truly distinguishes RAIR is that we are not just an organization, but a family. That bond creates trust, resilience, and endurance, allowing us to sustain pressure when others retreat, burn out, or walk away.

Throughout the year, RAIR worked strategically with officials willing to confront reality. We provided research, documentation, and language to support oversight and legislative efforts aimed at protecting states from ideological capture by communist and Islamic networks. Our focus was never recognition. It was results.

None of this would have been possible without you.

Parents, whistleblowers, community leaders, religious leaders, law enforcement officials, donors, and supporters across the country stood with RAIR, helping turn investigative reporting into action.

We are also deeply grateful to the guest contributors whose writing, research, tips, and guidance strengthened our reporting and expanded its impact.

That support matters because RAIR remains fully independent. We do not soften findings, tailor truth to donors, or allow politics, fear, or convenience to dictate our conclusions. Our commitment is to truth and honesty, because clarity, not comfort, is what protects America and the West.

As we enter 2026, we are preparing for our most aggressive push yet. We are expanding infrastructure, growing our team, and scaling a model that has already proven effective. This work is demanding and resource-intensive, but every report in 2025 was made possible by public support.

As we look ahead, we ask that you continue to stand with RAIR. Whether through a one-time gift, becoming a sustainer, or supporting us monthly, every dollar matters. Every contribution strengthens the front lines and allows this work to continue.

Thank you for your trust, your courage, and your willingness to stand when silence would be easier. Thank you for fighting beside us and for helping make 2026 a year of even greater impact.

With gratitude and resolve,

Amy Mek & the RAIR Foundation USA team.

Rise. Align. Ignite. Reclaim.

