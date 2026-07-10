A powerful alliance of hard-left activists and radical Muslim organizations in Maryland, several of which have pocketed federal taxpayer dollars themselves, just scored a direct hit against Israel’s ability to defend itself. After a sustained campaign, they convinced Montgomery County to strip funding from the Maryland Israel Development Center (MIDC), the key economic bridge that brings Israeli companies, including critical defense firms, into the state.

The DroptheMIDC campaign perfectly illustrates the Red/Green Axis – the alliance between hard-left radical groups and Muslim advocacy organizations working together. The Islamic Maryland Action Network (IMAN) served as the umbrella coalition of Muslim mosques and organizations that mobilized members, coordinated testimony, and drove the flood of over 50,000 letters through joint action alerts with CAIR Maryland.

On the “Red” side, signatories include Montgomery County DSA and Southern Maryland DSA (chapters of America’s largest Marxist organization, Democratic Socialists of America), Our Revolution Howard County and Our Revolution Maryland (Chapters of Our Revolution, a DSA-aligned group with roots in Bernie Sanders’ movement), and Peace Action Montgomery (a leading anti-Israel peace group).

These leftist organizations joined forces with the “Green” side – the “Al-Aqsa Swim Club“, the Muslim network through IMAN and groups like the Arab-American Anti Discrimination Committee. Even a Walt Whitman High School Muslim Student Association (high school MSA) was listed as a coalition signatory, showing how the effort reached into schools.

Taxpayer Money Funds the Very Groups Attacking Israel’s Lifeline

Organizations tied to the Islamic Maryland Action Network (IMAN) have received substantial grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The Islamic Society of Frederick secured $150,000 in one cycle and $148,500 in another. The Islamic Society of Baltimore received approximately $150,000 in recent cycles, according to state and federal grant summaries. The Diyanet Center of America received nearly $295,000 combined in one round.

These federal grants were meant to harden facilities against threats. Yet the same network turned that platform into a weapon against an American ally’s economic and defense interests.

Maryland’s Key Economic Bridge to Israel Under Coordinated Attack

The Maryland Israel Development Center is a nonprofit partnership of the Maryland Department of Commerce, Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Trade, and The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. It exists to drive trade and investment.

A formal economic impact analysis, backed by the Maryland Department of Commerce and using IMPLAN modeling, documented $315.1 million in total economic benefit to Maryland in 2024 from Israeli companies, supporting 987 jobs. Exports to Israel hit $87 million and imports $171 million. This pipeline includes Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elta Systems, firms central to Israel’s missile defense such as Iron Dome components and advanced radar. These are frontline tools Israel relies on to protect its citizens.

50,000 Letters, Hearings, and Ruthless Organizing Deliver the Blow

The Islamic Maryland Action Network, working hand in glove with CAIR Maryland, unleashed a flood of over 50,000 letters to county and state officials demanding an end to taxpayer support for the MIDC. IMAN Action Network and CAIR action alerts drove the barrage. “Montgomery County’s decision to end funding for MIDC is a meaningful victory for every Marylander who believes our public dollars should reflect principled values,” said IMAN Co-Founder and CAIR’s Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry.

Chaudry, incidentally, expressed support for Hamas terrorism and denied Hamas atrocities following the October 7, 2023 attacks, which killed over 1,200 Israelis, wounded thousands, and involved mass murder, torture, rape, beheadings, and kidnappings. Ironically, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown appointed her to the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention just a few months before October 2023. Although she was suspended in November 2023 over her outrageous social media posts, she was reinstated in December 2023.

“Scrutiny is growing because Marylanders do not want our tax dollars used to underwrite organizations connected to apartheid, illegal occupation, weapons manufacturing, surveillance, or genocide,” Chaudry said. “We thank the allies, public officials, advocates, faith leaders, and students who listened, organized, and acted.”

DropTheMIDC Group

Evict Elta: Direct Assault on a Key Defense Partner

The coalition has also launched a fierce “Evict Elta” drive targeting Elta North America, the U.S. arm of an Israeli firm supplying radar for Iron Dome and other systems. They pressure landlord Merritt Properties to terminate the lease, providing phone scripts, “phone zap” actions, and flyers. They explicitly link Elta to Israel’s military capabilities.

Parallel efforts target surveillance firms like AIRIS Labs, with protests, leafleting, and demands to block what they call Israeli “surveillance” operations in Montgomery County.

This Is About Crippling Israel’s Ability to Defend Itself

Montgomery County cut a $45,000 to $47,000 contract line item after sustained hearings and testimony. The coalition now demands the entire state follow suit, ending all grants, privileges, and partnerships with the MIDC.

But this was never just about one budget item. It is a calculated strike by hard-left and radical Muslim networks to isolate Israel, choke off its U.S. economic footholds, and undermine the very defense industries that allow the Jewish state to survive. Taxpayers who funded security for coalition facilities effectively subsidized an operation aimed at stripping an ally of tools to protect its people.

MIDC has operated since 1992, delivering real jobs and growth. The coalition’s victory exposes how intense, organized political pressure can bend local government against strategic national interests.

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