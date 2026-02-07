By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy just dropped a bombshell report alleging that Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s terrorist ties pose “serious ethical and national security concerns.” Calls for her to be removed from Congress have already begun as more and more comes out about her affiliations with individuals and organizations linked to designated foreign terrorist entities.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy just dropped a bombshell report alleging that Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s terrorist ties pose “serious ethical and national security concerns.” Calls for her to be removed from Congress have already begun as more and more comes out about her affiliations with individuals and organizations linked to designated foreign terrorist entities.

(Video Credit: The National Desk)

A damning report

Tlaib is a Palestinian Muslim who represents Michigan. She has always been an antisemite and does not bother to hide her hatred for Israel and Jews in general. It’s also been well-known that she pals around with terrorists. What is different about this report is the documentation of the breadth and depth of those ties and how she poses a national security threat to America.

“The conduct of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, including her rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment with certain individuals and organizations, raises serious concerns about potential risks to the ethical and institutional integrity of the United States government,” the report states.

According to Fox News, it also shows a “recurring pattern” of behavior that intimates an “ideological affinity for radical movements, ranging from participation in conferences featuring convicted terrorists to significant campaign payments made to activists linked to Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-aligned networks.”

More from Fox News:

The briefing covers Tlaib’s financial history and says her campaign apparatus poured large sums of cash to anti-Israel activists, including almost $600,000 between 2020 and 2025 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm headed by Rasha Mubarak. Mubarak has faced scrutiny for her past affiliations with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2009 Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial, and the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), which has been investigated for ties to the PFLP-linked group Samidoun. Tlaib, according to the briefing, has shared the stage with a variety of questionable figures highlighted by a conference alongside Wisam Rafeedie, a convicted PFLP operative, who defended the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack as “resistance.” “Through public endorsement, co-sponsorship, and amplification, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has consistently engaged with a range of organizations known to maintain operational or ideological ties to terrorist networks,” the briefing states. “Tlaib has engaged with and disseminated the messaging of these groups and has shared related content on social media platforms, has participated in events organized by these groups, and has referenced their terminology and conceptual frameworks in official congressional communications.”

Hatred of Israel and Jews

A founding member of the “Squad,” Tlaib has been a lightning rod for controversy since she entered office. She rails in defense of Palestine and rages about how evil Israel is, when it’s obviously the other way around.

She has been smacked twice by the House of Representatives. The first time was in November 2023 when she was censured for promoting alleged false narratives regarding the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. A second resolution was introduced in September 2025 following her appearance at the “People’s Conference for Palestine,” where speakers allegedly “whitewashed” convicted Hamas financiers.

(Video Credit: Rashida Tlaib)

That conference should alarm all Americans.

With her history of antisemitic attacks, it should have been far more than a couple of slaps on the wrist. In fact, she should have been removed from the House of Representatives a long time ago, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar, another Muslim Democrat from Minnesota who is mired in the massive Somali fraud scandal in her state.

Tlaib is infamous for using antisemitic tropes on multiple occasions. The report refers to one in August 2021, where at an event, she referenced “people behind the curtain” making money off “racism” from “Gaza to Detroit.” A thinly veiled smear against Jews.

She also calls on government agencies constantly to take specific actions against Israel. Hoping that she will make progress in demonizing the Jewish State and have success in getting American leftists to hurt it in any way she can.

In bed with terrorists

More from Fox News:

The briefing calls for a formal congressional inquiry into Tlaib’s conduct that specifically reviews her public statements that allegedly align with terrorist organizations, her attendance at events honoring convicted terrorists and a thorough review of her campaign fundraising sources. Additionally, the briefing asks the Department of Justice’s National Security Division to conduct a legal review to determine if Tlaib or her affiliates have violated 18 U.S. Code §2339B, which prohibits providing material support to foreign terrorist organizations. The Federal Election Commission, according to the briefing, should perform a forensic audit of Tlaib’s campaign finances, focusing on donations from individuals tied to terror networks.

The report nails Tlaib for her terrorist ties and for her radical Islamist ideology. Of course, other than Fox News, it’s crickets in the media over these revelations.

“Tlaib’s conduct demonstrates how extremist ideologies can infiltrate mainstream democratic institutions,” it notes. “If left unchecked, her actions will continue to legitimize hate.”

Last year, Tlaib’s name surfaced in another ISGAP Action report that highlighted what it called a multi-generational campaign by the Muslim Brotherhood to “transform Western society from within” and covertly infiltrate the United States.

“The election and re-election of congresswomen such as Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who have openly defended positions aligned with Brotherhood perspectives on Israel, counterterrorism, and international relations, demonstrates the intersection of identity politics and Brotherhood narratives,” the report adds.

“While neither congresswoman has a documented formal affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, both have appeared at events organized by Brotherhood-aligned organizations, have received campaign support from Brotherhood-aligned donors, and have consistently advocated positions aligned with Brotherhood objectives,” it concludes.

Who are we kidding… of course, both of them are deeply affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR.

Tlaib is a national security threat

After the report broke, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) wrote on social media that if the claims were proven, Congress should remove Tlaib from office as a matter of national security. He’s absolutely right, but her ties were proven long ago.

“If true, we should immediately vote to remove her from Congress. This is not political. This is not partisan. This is a matter of national security,” Crenshaw said on X.

Unfortunately, Congress lacks the spine to boot either Tlaib or Omar, currently. Despite Tlaib’s well-documented ties to Islamic terrorists, she is unlikely to face any consequences and will probably get re-elected.

Mark Levin was spot on when he called her “a vile cancer on the body politic.” If we don’t address Islamism in our government and purge it from our political leadership, it will be the death of the Republic.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Share