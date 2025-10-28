New York stands at a crossroads. The city that once symbolized freedom, resilience, and the triumph of Western civilization is now being courted by a candidate whose worldview—and whose family legacy—rests on the deliberate vilification of America itself.

Mamdani, who aspires to become mayor of New York City, is not merely a political newcomer with unconventional views. He is the heir to a long intellectual lineage that openly despises the West and its moral foundations. His father, a celebrated academic on the global left, has spent decades portraying America not as a beacon of liberty but as the architect of oppression and genocide.

In one of his recorded lectures, Mamdani’s father declares that “America is the genesis of what we call settler colonialism,” even going so far as to claim that Hitler drew inspiration for the Holocaust from the United States’ treatment of Native Americans.

According to this twisted narrative, the Nuremberg Laws were modeled on American law, and the entire moral inheritance of the United States is stained by genocide.

This is not scholarship—it’s propaganda. It’s a deliberate rewriting of history intended to delegitimize Western civilization itself. Such distortions are designed not to inform but to incite guilt, resentment, and division, turning the principles that built the free world—individual liberty, rule of law, limited government—into crimes against humanity.

It’s no surprise, then, that Mamdani the younger has inherited and amplified these ideas. His public speeches and alliances show the same ideological hostility to Western institutions, capitalism, and constitutional democracy. Yet this is the man now vying to lead America’s largest and most iconic city—the very heart of the civilization he and his mentors accuse of global evil.

Make no mistake: this worldview is not just misguided—it’s dangerous. It’s the same ideological pattern that has hollowed out Western confidence from within: deconstructing history, demonizing success, and teaching a new generation to see their country as irredeemable. If New Yorkers hand power to a man who views America through the lens of inherited guilt and moral decay, they will be voting for a slow, or maybe not so slow, civic suicide.

The irony is bitter. Those who enjoy the freedoms, wealth, and creative energy of the West are the loudest to denounce it. Yet if they truly believed their own rhetoric—that the West is nothing but a machine of oppression—they could leave. They don’t. Because, despite their accusations, they know that nowhere else in the world protects their right to speak, protest, and prosper like the civilization they condemn.

A memoir piece by I. U. Annenkov reports Lenin predicting Western capitalists would finance and supply the USSR—“they will work on the preparation of their own suicide.” We must not allow that prediction to come any closer to fruition than it already has.

New York deserves a leader who believes in its people, its history, and its promise—not an ideologue raised to see it as the villain of the human story.

