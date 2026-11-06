A major win came out of Florida today as CAIR Florida officially and permanently shut its doors after over 20 years in the state. Governor Ron DeSantis led the way in getting the Islamic organization designated as a terrorist group. He was joined by Attorney General James Uthmeier and hero attorney Charles Cooper, who held the line and won the day.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Some excellent news came out of Florida today as the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) officially announced it would close up shop there indefinitely after Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials pushed to have it formally designated as a terrorist organization. Which it is. CAIR Florida is claiming it is unconstitutional, which it isn’t – an Islamic terrorist front is an Islamic terrorist front.

CAIR Florida Shuts Down for Good

CAIR posted a neon orange notice at its long-term office in Temple Terrace, near Tampa, concerning the closure. That office has been there for over 20 years. The organization blamed DeSantis and others for its fate after officials issued a notice in October that designated CAIR a domestic terrorist organization. That’s part of a broader dispute between the state of Florida and CAIR, and multiple federal lawsuits, according to VINnews.

“We have suspended our operations in Florida because of Governor DeSantis and other state officials’ baseless and unconstitutional enforcement of the state’s unprecedented new ‘domestic terrorist organization’ laws against us,” it reads.

Per legislation that the governor signed, Florida “imposes restrictions affecting organizations designated as terrorist groups, including limits involving donations and student affiliations. CAIR argues that the law threatens its ability to operate and could expose students who associate with the organization to disciplinary action at public colleges and universities.”

CAIR Florida closed its office one day before the designation took effect, on Nov. 5. The organization also announced the closure on its website, saying it would no longer accept donations from people living in or located in the state. It advised Florida residents not to join its mailing lists or otherwise engage with the organization.

Lawfare Backfire

More from VINnews:

CAIR and its Florida chapter had asked a federal judge to block enforcement of the designation while their lawsuit proceeds. Their attorneys, including lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, argued that the law threatens constitutional protections for free speech and association and could be used against organizations because of their political positions. At an Oct. 28 hearing, the state’s attorney defended the designation, describing CAIR as a major charitable front for Hamas. CAIR disputes the state’s position and argues that the designation is politically motivated and unconstitutional. The court had not issued a ruling as of Wednesday, according to reporting on the proceedings. The legislation, House Bill 1471, took effect July 1. It gives Florida officials authority to designate organizations as domestic or foreign terrorist groups and establishes penalties for knowingly providing material support to organizations carrying those designations. It also restricts certain forms of public funding and institutional support. The current dispute is separate from an earlier executive order issued by DeSantis in December targeting CAIR. In March, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked enforcement of that order, ruling that the governor could not unilaterally impose the designation in a way that infringed on constitutional rights. That case is also being challenged in federal court.

Florida Heroes Show the Way

DeSantis should be commended as one of the few Republicans with the spine to take this stance and hold it. He defended Florida’s actions as part of an effort to combat organizations he says have ties to terrorist groups. His administration has said the new law allows Florida to identify organizations it considers threats to public safety and security.

This move marks an escalation in the fight with Islamic groups nationwide.

Attorney General James Uthmeier celebrated the decision in a Thursday post on X.

“This morning, a federal court upheld Florida’s Domestic Terrorist Organization law and rejected CAIR’s attempt to stop the designations,” Uthmeier wrote. “Great win by our Solicitor General’s office and for the people of Florida!”

One hero in the fight deserves special recognition. Charles Cooper of the Washington, DC law firm Cooper & Kirk stood up in federal court for Florida and told the judge the plain truth: Florida views CAIR as “Hamas’ largest charitable front.”

Hamas is a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. Cooper branded it as such. His position is one no other attorney has held so clearly and bravely. He made the state’s case boldly and without flinching in the least.

In its Oct. 12 court filing, Florida alleged that CAIR operated as a front for Hamas, citing its naming as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing case. CAIR, of course, denied it, but a judge seemed to agree with the assessment.

It’s long past time that other states and conservative leaders follow the actions of Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and attorney Charles Cooper by designating CAIR as a terrorist-tied organization that should be shut down.

Our leaders in DC need to do their jobs and ban CAIR and designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Republicans, take note – Americans are watching closer than ever. This is how we fight back against an Islamic silent coup.

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