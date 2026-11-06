RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
2h

ALL FUCKINGMUSLIMS SHOULD BE KILLED BEHEADED EXTERMINATED IN GAS CHAMBERS OF ALL WHITE CHRISTIAN LANDS AND OTHER CHRISTIAN LANDS DEUS VULT 1488

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Phil Sloan's avatar
Phil Sloan
3h

All Muslim charities should be investigated. That’s how they fund terrorists

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