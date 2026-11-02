Abdul El-Sayed’s family belongs to a bloodthirsty, Jew-hating mosque. His father was an imam there. The death cult calls for the shedding of blood in Allah’s name. El-Sayed is now campaigning in mosques such as this one, rallying the Ummah to vote for him in the election. This is the Islamic conquest from within RAIR Foundation has been warning about.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The El-Sayed family is partial to and has deep ties with a Michigan mosque whose leaders have defended payments to the families of terrorists and offered prayers to Allah to destroy the Jews. This is a trend with the family. Board members show a marked preference for Quranic verses such as “Allah loves the drop of blood that is for his sake.” The Muslim Unity Center in Bloomfield Township has welcomed the Democrat’s family with open arms, and the El-Sayed clan calls the mosque “part of this community.”

A Bloodthirsty Mosque

The El-Sayeds have been part of the Jew-hating, bloodthirsty mosque since at least 2017, according to a Facebook post from the mosque. El-Sayed’s father, Mohammed El-Sayed, formally became a member in 2019, according to another Facebook post. However, a news article officially identified him as an “imam” for the center as early as 2006, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Welcome Dr. Mohamad El-Sayed Family as new Members of Muslim Unity Center,” the mosque posted in 2019.

In a 2020 annual report, the mosque stated that it partnered with Abdul El-Sayed “for a two-day training on civic engagement, organizing, and storytelling” for Muslim youth looking to get involved in the 2020 elections. So much for separation of church and state – and El-Sayed is currently campaigning in mosques all over the place, rallying Muslim voters to his cause.

“Being able to be a part of this community has meant a lot to me,” El-Sayed asserted in a promotional video for the mosque in May 2021. He was also enthusiastic about people with “different perspectives on what it means to be an American.”

The mosque calls Abdul El-Sayed “a treasure for our community.” He held a fundraiser at the mosque during his failed 2018 campaign for governor.

“The objective of MUC is to develop, support and promote an Islamic way of life and to ensure the emergence of an American Muslim identity. MUC affirms the principles of the social order established by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), including the establishment of a thriving and vibrant community free of ethnic, racial, cultural, or national divisions. MUC’s vision is based on the teachings of the holy book Al-Qur’aan and by the teachings of the Prophet,” the mosque says on its website.

Money for Martyrs… the Sword for Jews and Infidels

The mosque posted a hateful podcast episode delivered by Mohamed Almasmari, who spent a decade as imam of the mosque and has given $500 to Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign. Almasmari slammed President Trump’s 2020 peace plan for Israel and Palestinian terrorists, “condemning proscriptions on providing funding for the families of dead terrorists,” the Beacon reports.

“The idea of supporting now the families of Shuhada [martyrs], those who died in the process of defending their honor. That people want you and I to say that they are terrorists. People tell you two sides. Are you with freedom or are you with Hamas? You have to pick a side. That’s a nonsense game,” Almasmari railed. “People paid the price for that, who died in the path of Allah, glorified and exalted is he, you can no longer support those terrorist families. Even though you’re supporting kids and widows.”

MUC youth director Ibrahim Abdus-Sabur offered a prayer for the destruction of Jews as well in a video posted in June 2026.

“For some people, it’s success that they take the land of another people and they say to themselves, ‘we’re the chosen people,’ and they commit a genocide. That’s success for them,” Abdus-Sabur declared. “We understand the truth must come full circle, and Allah will destroy these people one day.”

(Video Credit: The Muslim Unity Center)

Abdus-Sabur also told Muslims on December 8, 2023, just weeks after Hamas slaughtered over 1,200 people in Israel, that “Allah loves the drop of blood that is for his sake,” adding that “it is inevitable that sometimes we must protect ourselves or defend ourselves… the blood that is spilled by doing so is extremely beloved to him.”

(Video Credit: The Muslim Unity Center)

He runs the mosque’s middle school and teen programs.

More from the Beacon:

In November 2023, MUC hosted “Gaza: A Personal Reflection by Summer Baraka, Unity Center Community Member,”—video of which remains live on their YouTube page. Summer Baraka, a cofounder of the Wayne State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, had a long and well-documented history of open Jew hatred before being invited to speak at MUC. “May Allah curse the Jews, and that’s all,” she posted on X in 2013. She also posted in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer Issawi, then serving time for attempted murder, calling him “the inspiration that Palestinians need,” Algemeiner reported in 2018.

A Board Straight from Hell

More hate-filled Islamic supremacy is seen among board members. Tarik Baraka, a board member who served during the period when Abdul El-Sayed’s father joined the mosque, has openly defended Hamas on social media, posting to X on July 17, 2014, that “Hamas isn’t what the Zionist media makes it out to be.”

“U make me want to forget my principles and embrace my anger,” he posted to the IDF spokesman account.

“Im sick of research and patience give me a weapon and send me to Gaza,” he declared in November 2012.

In October 2014, Baraka wrote on Facebook, “Faced with a reality in which Israel is strong and the United States is in its pocket, it is the duty of Palestinians to resist the occupation.”

Baraka was also the mosque’s Chair of Interfaith Service, according to a deleted LinkedIn screenshot which now appears on his Canary Mission profile.

These are the Muslim brethren of Abdul El-Sayed. They revere Mohamed and curse the Jews and infidels. Members of that mosque openly call for violence and bloodshed. El-Sayed’s family sees nothing wrong with that. They associate with members and attend a death cult that puts martyrdom before all else.

El-Sayed is using mosques to get out the vote and rally the Ummah. This is the silent conquest from within of America, and it must be stopped.

Michigan needs a Senator rooted in constitutional law and freedoms, not the call for blood in the name of Allah.

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