Muslim communist Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed sat down for an interview on Meet the Press and lied his head off about his family’s connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. He is also contradicted by the Brotherhood itself and his half-sister.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed just told a big whopper on Meet the Press Sunday. He claimed, not once, but twice, that his family has absolutely no connection to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, which gave birth to Hamas. The terrorist group would like a word about that, and his own half-sister’s social media posts prove that is not true. She says that her family “has long been” part of the Muslim Brotherhood and that some have been “jailed” over their membership in the group.

(Video Credit: NBC)

Chuck Ross at The Washington Free Beacon was paying attention and called out El-Sayed over the lie.

El-Sayed’s Half-Sister Claims Long-Standing Family Ties with the Brotherhood

El-Sayed’s half-sister is Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago. She’s a radical Islamic activist who hates cops, ICE, and America in general. She also wrote on social media in 2012 and 2013 about her family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Abdelhadi was born in the US, but her mother is Egyptian, and her father was from Palestine.

“My family has long been MB, but I’ve always felt that it has navigated the political sphere poorly/destructively,” Abdelhadi posted on X on June 24, 2012, just days after Egypt elected Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi as president.

“I have had family jailed for being a part of it,” she wrote on July 3, 2013. “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in Egypt. Lie low, stay safe,” she wrote.

Abdelhadi also wrote that she remained in close contact with her Brotherhood relatives and hosted one Brotherhood-linked relative during a visit to the US.

“Asked my Aunt about the MB when she was visiting the US, was surprised by respect for civil liberties, women, religious minorities,” she wrote on June 24, 2012.

“Conversations with my #MB family in Egypt revealed respect for individual liberties & secular state,” she wrote on July 5, 2013.

More Taqiyya for Infidels

El-Sayed sat down for his interview on Meet the Press, and with a straight face, claimed that his family wasn’t connected to the Brotherhood, despite what his half-sister has claimed for a long time, as well as the fact that he has fundraised with individuals connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” asked Kristen Welker.

Abdul El-Sayed: “No.”

“No, you don’t have any ties?” she asked again.

El-Sayed: “No.”

“And your family doesn’t?” Welker asked.

El-Sayed: “No.”

Family Terrorist Ties All Over the Place

El-Sayed’s mother, Fatten Elkomy, used to work for the Islamic American Relief Agency. That organization was sanctioned for funding al-Qaeda. The Treasury Department designated it a terrorist organization in 2004 for providing financial and logistical support to terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Hamas. According to the Beacon, “Court documents filed by US officials named Elkomy more than a dozen times in connection with the cash transfers.”

The Muslim communist has claimed twice that he has “dual citizenship” in Egypt. He not only has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, he also has ties to Hezbollah and Hamas. In fact, terrorist ties swirl around this guy. He can deny it all he wants, but the evidence is all over the place. His views on the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, ISNA, Iran, and other terrorist organizations are a national security concern.

“He’s so close to the people who are supporting the Muslim Brotherhood,” Republican candidate Mike Rogers commented during last week’s Senate debate.

El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, is also on the board of the Islamic Society of North America, known as the public face of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. The group was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the landmark 2007 terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. If that isn’t a solid connection to the Brotherhood, I don’t know what is.

The Brotherhood also supports El-Sayed’s campaign.

The Michigan Democrat also voiced support for the Muslim Brotherhood after Morsi’s 2012 election. He signed an open letter that year with other Egyptian-American leaders while calling on the Muslim Brotherhood to “purge the media and police.”

Probing El-Sayed’s Terrorist Ties

During a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in August spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on the Muslim Brotherhood’s network inside the US, Cruz asked witnesses what El-Sayed’s rise within the Democratic Party portends considering his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Abdul El-Sayed, the son-in-law of a leading member of several Brotherhood groups, won Michigan’s Democrat primary for US Senate. Perfect timing for this hearing. Probably explains why no Democrats are here, and none intend to attend,” Cruz remarked, correctly assessing the situation. “Because their campaign is now openly embracing terrorist organizations waging war on America.”

(Video Credit: CBN)

El-Sayed has also evaded questions about whether he would vote to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Host Martha MacCallum pointed out that senior leaders in the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood called for violent attacks on the United States and its partners after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

President Trump’s administration has designated the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan), the oldest and largest branch of the organization, as a terrorist organization in January due to its plans to help Hamas. Cruz is leading a bipartisan group of senators in introducing legislation to designate the entire organization as a terrorist group. Florida and Texas have already done so.

This is classic taqiyya from El-Sayed. He has no compunction about lying to infidels if it will get him elected.

Breitbart News reported that investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warned in September that the Muslim Brotherhood is using “civilizational Jihad” to take over the West.

“They’ve been doing it in Europe, and they’ve been doing it in the United States. The Muslim Brotherhood is alive and active in America today, electing politicians,” he stated.

Abdul El-Sayed is proof of that. You cannot believe a word he says, and he is an expert at hiding his disdain and contempt for infidels and America.

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