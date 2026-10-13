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Cathy Joh Curran's avatar
Cathy Joh Curran
Oct 13

How is it that the half sister is an assistant professor in an American university?? These people are using our “freedoms” to infiltrate our society with their lies and propaganda! Americans need to check their history before allowing Islamization of our country!!

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Robert
Oct 13

Forget about his half-sister. It's his mother, who, from the posts, seems to be directly connected to the Muslim brotherhood.

How is the a-hole still in the race? How much rose does it have to get for Democrats to finally wake up?

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