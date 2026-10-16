RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Oct 16Edited

When does he lie? When his lips are moving. Like the woman running for Gov in Ohio! DEMONCRATS lie. Bait and switch. Doesn't matter what level. They just do it!

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Unknown
Oct 16

You are yes for any wrong direction because you are one of the reasons the world's is being so over run and destroyed by Muslim and want to kill everyone who doesn"t believe like them. Donald Trump is one of few between them and your family moron....

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