El-Sayed gave a second interview to NBC expecting another pass on his Muslim Brotherhood ties. He got a nasty surprise as Tom Llamas committed an actual act of journalism and literally cooked him over it. He also nailed him on Iran and Israel. Not a good look for lying El-Sayed.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

RAIR previously reported on Muslim communist Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s softball interview on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker when she tentatively asked about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed naturally lied about it and denied any ties. Evidently believing that NBC was a safe haven for his bull crap, the Muslim candidate ventured into another interview… this time with Tom Llamas, who traveled to Michigan for it. He got the surprise of his political career when the reporter did not give him a pass and proceeded to take him apart over it, committing an actual act of journalism.

Not the Interview El-Sayed Expected

The usual topics were covered until Llamas turned to the Muslim Brotherhood and El-Sayed’s family’s ties to the terrorist organization.

News Busters provided the transcript of the exchange:

TOM LLAMAS: Rogers now accusing El-Sayed of lying in this interview when NBC’s Kristen Welker asked about ties to the Islamist movement, the Muslim Brotherhood.

KRISTEN WELKER: You don’t have any ties?

ABDUL EL-SAYED: No.

WELKER: And your family doesn’t?

EL-SAYED: No.

LLAMAS: But newly revealed past tweets from El-Sayed’s half-sister appearing to call his answer into question.

These tweets have emerged now. “Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college. #respect.”

EL-SAYED: Talking about me? Me?

LLAMAS: “My family has long been MB.” Let me finish. “Praying for all my family that supports the MB in Egypt.” Can you just explain it?

EL-SAYED: Yeah, Tom, it’s funny to me. I was born in 1984 down the street in Rochester Hills. I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the Health Department in this city, led the Health Department in this county. And you want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970? Are you serious?

LLAMAS: I get it, but you were asked a question. You gave an answer.

EL-SAYED: This is kind of like- This is kind of like the same- Yeah, I’m telling you, like, I have no ties. We have no ties.

LLAMAS: So, your mother had no ties?

EL-SAYED: I have never had these conversations with my mother. I wasn’t raised-

LLAMAS: You were- you were, you were unaware.

EL-SAYED: But- but- but- I’m just telling you that, like, you’re using hearsay evidence from a tweet. Actually, it’s not serious. It’s not serious. So, I’m telling you. Right now…

LLAMAS: Correct. But you’ve also the president, you’ve also gone after the president for truthfulness. So, when people ask you a question, they all do expect the truth.

EL-SAYED: And do you think- do you think- are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?

LLAMAS: I don’t know, that’s why I’m asking you.

EL-SAYED: And I’m telling you I was not.

LLAMAS: And El-Sayed has faced scrutiny over this debate answer.

RICK ALBIN: Who do you think is a bigger threat to the United States? Israel or Iran? You have 60 seconds.

EL-SAYED: And again, Rick, I’m just going to say that that’s a ridiculous hypothetical.

LLAMAS: So, you do think Israel is as big a threat.

(CROSSTALK)

LLAMAS: I just- I just want to nail you down on this.

EL-SAYED: When we look at- when we look at our situation…

LLAMAS: You think they’re equally a threat to the U.S.?

EL-SAYED: When we look at our situation in the world, there is actively more war in the world because of what Israel is pushing us into. We should never have fought a war with Iran. Right. I agree that Iran can- is a dangerous threat. That’s not- that’s not a question. But I also think that when you ostensibly have an ally that’s pushing you into war with the- the country that is threatening you, that does not make you any safer.

LLAMAS: You think they’re both a threat. You think they’re both a threat.

EL-SAYED: Yes. There’s no- look, we pay. We- Last month alone, we paid $2.8 billion dollars for 2,000-pound bombs for a foreign government.

LLAMAS: Right.

EL-SAYED: Do you- do you think that makes us safer? Is that good for us?

As News Busters pointed out, the difference between the two interviews came down to intent. Welker was obviously in El-Sayed’s camp and was looking to shill propaganda for his campaign. As Tim Graham at News Busters noted, she “spread theatrical fog” in furtherance of his candidacy. It wasn’t actual journalism; it was pimping for the Red/Green Alliance.

Equating Iran and Israel

Llamas asked the questions Welker should have asked. And he stood his ground demanding answers despite El-Sayed getting agitated and ruffled over it. The real question here is why other reporters have not taken a combative stance with the Michigan Democrat over the Muslim Brotherhood and his equating Iran to Israel. There is no comparison there, unless, of course, you are an Islamic supremacist.

The interview then turned to El-Sayed’s response after the terrorist attack on Temple Israel, and that did not go well either. In fact, El-Sayed obfuscated the issue and dismissed the woman in the conversation. It was so very Muslim of him.

From News Busters:

LLAMAS: But the Rogers campaign believes this tight race could come down to a critical voting demographic. Jewish Democrats like Sarah Bennett. You’re a Democrat, and you’re supporting Mike Rogers. Why?

SARAH BENNETT: Correct. I’m a lifelong Democrat. I don’t think I’ve ever voted Republican, but I am a mom, a Jewish mom, and I’m voting with my heart. And I think that Mike Rogers will keep our Jewish community safe. And I don’t think the same about Abdul El-Sayed.

LLAMAS: Earlier this year, a terrorist drove a car with explosives into a synagogue here that included a daycare packed with children and opened fire in what the FBI called a Hezbollah-inspired terror attack. El-Sayed then saying this about the attacker.

EL-SAYED: It was wrong, and he never should have done it. Hurt people hurt people.

LLAMAS: He later apologized after backlash. Bennett says he was making excuses for a terrorist. She showed us the sign she placed in her yard. That sign says “Hurt people help people.” So explain that.

BENNETT: Hurt people should help people make the world a better place. There is no justification for a terrorist attack.

LLAMAS: We showed a photo of her sign to El-Sayed and asked how he would respond.

EL-SAYED: Well, look. I wish it was true that hurt people always help people. I would love to live in that world. I want us to understand pain for what it is and end the cycle of violence that we see anywhere against anyone. People really fixated on those four words, and I realized that it was not the right thing to have said at the time. And so I apologize for what I said. Here’s- here’s the thing I want us to understand. It is important for us to understand that right now, we can either come together to save our democracy, or we can allow folks who want to rubber-stamp the worst policies from Donald Trump and his agenda that is raising our prices for everything from gas to groceries. And the choice is ultimately ours.

El-Sayed sidestepped the issue and then went right back to leftist talking points.

Trump Enters the Chat

President Trump on Wednesday went so far as to claim that El-Sayed himself was a member of the Brotherhood.

“Abdul, or as I call him Muhammad El-Sayad, he’s a member of the Muslim Brotherhood,” Trump said. “You can’t have a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Congress, being on one of our security committees.”

More Muslim Brotherhood Ties

The Washington Free Beacon has also been all over this and just published a piece on El-Sayed defending a ‘friend’ named Mohamed Soltan who was thrown in an Egyptian prison for funding the Muslim Brotherhood. Soltan, who was the son of a Jew-hating senior Brotherhood official named Salah Soltan, served as a “media activist” for a Brotherhood-affiliated protest movement.

From the Beacon:

The October 2021 article, headlined “The hypocrisy of police rejecting vaccine requirements,” warned of the “bluntest form of government power” wielded by police in the United States, asking readers to “imagine living long ago under a monarch whose caprice could have you arbitrarily taxed … or jailed or hanged.” “But you don’t even have to go back in time,” El-Sayed continued. “Go to Egypt, where the personal whims of a dictator may mean you’ll find yourself in the bowels of an Egyptian prison, as happened to my friend Mohamed Soltan, an American citizen.” Soltan was born in Egypt to Salah Soltan, a former professor of Islamic Law at Cairo University and “senior member” of the Muslim Brotherhood. The elder Soltan was one of 50 Muslim Brotherhood leaders charged with spearheading the 2013 protests aimed at reinstating Egypt’s deposed president, Mohamed Morsi, a longtime Brotherhood leader who chaired the Islamic group’s Freedom and Justice Party. Mohamed Soltan was sentenced to life in prison in Egypt, according to NBC News, which reported that he “faced terrorism-related charges, including belonging to the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.” ABC News described Soltan as “one of the main liaisons” between the Muslim Brotherhood and the press. Lorenzo Vidino, the director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, described the elder Soltan as “Brotherhood royalty,” noting his service on the organization’s most important jurisprudential bodies in both North America and Europe, and the younger Soltan as “the polished version of the father.”

Llamas should be commended for acting like an actual journalist here. He’s one of the few mainstream media outlet reporters daring to do so these days.

And, yes, Abdul… we are saying that you were lying about your family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. A ton of evidence supports it, and the RAIR Foundation has documented those ties.

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