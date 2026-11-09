Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed wasted no time in appointing his new transition director, a former Kamala Harris aide, attorney, professor, and former lobbyist named Brenda Abdelall. A rabid Muslim who hates Jews and flaunts it. How’s that working out for you Michigan?

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has officially made his first appointment, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone. He tapped former Kamala Harris aide, Muslim Egyptian-American attorney, professor, and former lobbyist Brenda Abdelall to be his transition director, according to Politico. She’s a stone-cold Jew hater. Abdelall has previously accused “Zionists,” aka “Jews,” of “controlling American politics. She’s also accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and “terrorism.”

A ton of self-loathing Jews in Michigan voted for El-Sayed. How’s that working out for you?

A Former Harris Aide Who Hates Zionists

Abdelall was Harris’ director of Arab-American outreach during her 2024 presidential campaign, according to the New York Post. She made the comments at an American Muslim Council convention.

Her Jew-hating rhetoric resurfaced during Harris’ failed presidential campaign in August 2024.

“The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics,” Abdelall told The New York Sun in a 2002 interview while at the convention. “I would say they’re controlling a lot of it.”

She made the statements after being asked about a speaker at the event who claimed Zionists were “destroying America.”

Abdelall said that “destroying” was a harsh word, but then claimed that supporters of Israel wielded significant control over American politics.

A Harris campaign spokesperson defended the Islamic supremacist’s appointment, pointing to Abdelall’s work at the Department of Homeland Security, where she helped implement the Biden administration’s first National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. Savor the irony and ridiculousness of that for a moment.

“Those 2002 comments do not reflect Brenda’s views or the views of the campaign,” the spokesperson asserted.

More irony followed as Abdelall was also tapped to help lead efforts for the White House’s United We Stand summit, an initiative aimed at combating hate-fueled violence.

Promoting Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theories

Abdelall, who created a course called “Islamophobia and the Law” at the University of Michigan, promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish control of world affairs, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

More from the Beacon on Abdelall’s family Islamic ties and her George Soros connection:

According to the Sun, Abdelall said in the 2002 interview that the defeat that year of then-Alabama congressman Earl Hilliard (D) in his primary showed the extent of Jewish influence in politics. Pro-Israel groups spent heavily against Hilliard for opposing a bill that condemned Palestinian terrorist attacks on Israel. Abdelall’s mother Mona Abdelall told the Sun she agreed with her daughter’s remarks. “Just listen to President Bush’s speech,” said the elder Abdelall. “He’s just blindly supporting [then-Israeli prime minister] Ariel Sharon.” The elder Abdelall has worked in Michigan with El-Sayed’s father Mohamed, a part-time imam and engineering professor. After the 9/11 attacks, Mona Abdelall invited the elder El-Sayed to speak to Ford factory workers as part of an “Islam 101” seminar to dispel concerns about Muslims after the terrorist attacks, the New York Times reported in November 2001. Brenda Abdelall has worked for other Islamic advocacy groups, including Muslim Advocates, a nonprofit funded by George Soros and other liberal billionaires to “halt bigotry in its tracks.” Her mother founded the Ann Arbor branch of the American Muslim Council. The group attracted intense criticism from congressional Democrats, including New York congressman Jerry Nadler, for claiming that the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster “was an act of divine retribution against Israel, and attributable to the presence of the first Israeli astronaut on the mission.” Hillary Clinton returned donations from the group while running for Senate in the 2000 election cycle after an American Muslim Council board member declared support for Hamas, the New York Times reported.

Throwing the Muslim Victim Card Over 9/11

Both El-Sayed and Abdelall have cast the 9/11 attacks in terms of the backlash against Muslims.

“When 9/11 happened, there was no longer a choice about whether you could be politically aware and politically savvy,” Abdelall said in 2017. “We all, especially as American Muslims, had a responsibility to be informed, engaged citizens.”

“In a 9/11 anniversary post, El-Sayed wrote that while he mourned those killed on September 11, he would, the following day, ‘mourn ~1M lives, millions of injuries, & infrastructural devastation in 3 countries, perpetrated ignorantly in the name of my country.’ And in an anniversary essay for CNN, El-Sayed asserted that ‘the health of Muslims and Arabs’ was ‘another victim of 9/11,’ claiming that American Muslims experienced poorer health because of discrimination they faced after the attacks,” the Beacon noted.

Despite El-Sayed’s lame claims that he supports Jews, everything he has done screams the opposite. This is just one more damning piece of evidence that he hates Israel and Jews. As a matter of fact, there’s a strong case to be made that he hates all infidels, especially Christians. It’s an unspoken plank of the Democratic platform these days.

El-Sayed has been adamant in calling for the end of US military support to Israel. He has repeatedly slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its military campaign in Gaza, and he wants DC to use its leverage to pressure Israel. El-Sayed has called Israel’s actions in Gaza genocide and wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to intervene.

The appointment of Abdelall is a slap in the face to the Michigan Jewish community, but it is in line with furthering the Ummah. No one should be surprised that, just as Zohran Mamdani has done in New York City, El-Sayed is continuing the Islamization of Michigan at a record pace.

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