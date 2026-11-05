RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
3h

We refused to fight the Muslims at the ballot box. Are we willing to fight them in the streets?

It’s coming. The leftist democrats won’t protect us.

Arm yourselves. Learn to shoot. Practice, practice, practice.

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DrJRoy's avatar
DrJRoy
2h

My knee jerk reaction to his “victory” speech was: MASK OFF… it was clear that he was not hiding exactly who he is anymore. He’s a proud jihadist and the useful idiots voted him into office.

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