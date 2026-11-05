Jihadist Abdul El-Sayed is mocking his infidel critics as he heads to the US Senate as the first Muslim to walk those halls. Terrorist-tied CAIR is openly celebrating his victory and the war with Islam just kicked up several notches. As Muslim conquest spreads along with Sharia across the nation, so will the hate and division.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed is now on his way to represent Michigan in the US Senate. Something that most thought simply wouldn’t happen with his rampant terrorist ties and deep hatred of Jews. But the Ummah rallied, and the Jihadist prevailed over Republican Mike Rogers. El-Sayed gave an angry victory speech Tuesday night that focused on his “perceived enemies,” according to a body language expert. And while he took a victory lap, the terror-tied Council on Islamic-American Relations (CAIR) openly celebrated the first Muslim Senator to walk the US halls of Congress.

(Video Credit: C-SPAN)

A Victory Speech Masking Deep Hatred

According to the New York Post, El-Sayed didn’t just beat Rogers; he crushed him by seven points. Voters in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck, communities with large Muslim populations, turned out in support of El-Sayed.

He began his victory speech exhibiting “exhilaration” and “pride.” Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass noted that his demeanor then took a nasty, vindictive turn.

“Abdul El-Sayed appeared elated as he celebrated his victory,” Glass, a seasoned expert witness in federal and state courts on behavioral analysis, told the New York Post in an interview.

“He flashed a broad, toothy smile, with squinted eyes and raised cheeks, clasped his hands, and leaned backward while laughing repeatedly. He appeared almost literally taken aback by his win. He rubbed his hands together in a gesture of satisfaction and triumph,” the expert added.

Glass stated that “by the conclusion, this had become less a speech about healing political divisions than a declaration of victory over perceived enemies.”

El-Sayed thanked Michiganders (basically Muslims) for taking “a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates.” Then he turned his attention to President Trump, repeating that he can now call him “senator” instead of “Muhammad.”

“JD, Habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” El-Sayed needled Vice President JD Vance as well. “So, you know that means Wolverine one, Buckeye zero.”

Then, predictably, he invoked the Arabic expression Inshallah, meaning “God willing,” and then used the phrase “Alhamdulillah,” meaning “Praise be to God.” Make no mistake, this was an Islamic win and a further step in the planned conquest of the United States.

Throwing the Islamophobia Card

The Muslim candidate whined that he was a victim of Islamophobia, acknowledging that he is “a little different.”

A little different? The guy has so many ties to Islamic terrorists; you can’t count them all. The Jihadist has used his Muslim faith as a rallying cry and a weapon.

“As he discussed these attacks, he licked his lips, a gesture consistent with dry mouth and potentially heightened emotional arousal,” Glass observed. “His facial tension and increasingly forceful delivery suggested anger over what he believed had occurred during the campaign.”

El-Sayed is a little angry man who is an easily offended Muslim. America is about to find that out the hard way as he takes his seat in the Senate.

He bashed his critics, accusing them of trying to “confuse” voters into doubting his patriotism, insisting, “I love America,” and contrasting life in the US with that in Egypt, where some of his relatives live.

Except he only loves America to further Islam.

“Now, as I was campaigning, some of you would come up and ask me. How come you don’t hit back? How come you don’t call them racist or hateful?” he asked. “I didn’t run for myself. And in truth, they weren’t targeting me. … They were targeting and attacking you.”

Bull crap. He did hit back, and he’s a vicious liar.

“I love America,” he asserted. “But I love America enough to ask her to be America for all her kids.”

A War for America’s Soul

El-Sayed won along with an avalanche of communists and Islamic candidates across the nation. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, it was “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country.” We even lost Texas, something that will be close to impossible to come back from.

We don’t need to back off Islamic supremacists and communists… we need to double and triple down to save the nation from them. We also need leaders with the courage to go after them, not negotiate with and placate them.

The New York Post noted, “Democrats appear on track to secure their largest majority in the House of Representatives since at least 2008 and are already poised for a larger majority in the Senate than Republicans currently have.”

“To all the parents who struggled to explain why the president openly mocked someone for their name or how they pray, let them know tomorrow that the bad guys lost,” El-Sayed declared.

No, the good guys lost because they didn’t stand up to the Red/Green Alliance. El-Sayed is a bad guy of the first order.

CAIR Enters the Chat

CAIR was right there in the mix, giddily celebrating the first Muslim to go to the Senate.

The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI obtained an email from CAIR Action announcing El-Sayed’s defeat of Republican Mike Rogers with “great excitement and joy,” celebrating his becoming the first Muslim elected to the Senate.

“Despite endless Islamophobic attacks and over $30 million spent against his campaign, Senator-elect El-Sayed persevered,” the organization gloated. “And he didn’t do it alone. Because of you, this win was possible. Our communities worked hard to make sure our voices were heard and that we are properly represented in the Senate.”

The organization then sought new members.

“This is a historic win, but it is only the beginning. Join us in our mission to build on this victory and ensure Muslim political power lasts for the long haul,” the Islamic supremacy group stated. “Become a member of CAIR Action today and help us make sure this is the first of many triumphs.”

This is war, and Muslims are actively recruiting for it. CAIR has also begun a broader political project.

“Today is a day of celebration,” the organization wrote. “Thank you for everything you did to make this moment possible.”

The Jihadists and communists are now ascendant. 2028 will be the last chance to stop this, so saddle up. This will be a brutal fight.

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