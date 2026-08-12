Muslim Democrat Michigan Senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed has previously declared his sacred “obligation” to follow Islamic law in every aspect of his life until he dies and stands before Allah. He has claimed he does not want to subvert the Constitution and mandate Islamic law but that is part of his religion.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is having his words, vows, and religion come back to haunt him. According to The Washington Free Beacon, years ago he declared his sacred “obligation” to follow Islamic law in every aspect of his life until he dies and stands before Allah. This comes from remarks he made to the New York Times back in 2009, when he was younger and buying his first home.

Obeisance to Allah

“Ultimately, the question is, when I die, and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Sharia-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation,” El-Sayed stated.

The Times identified the young Muslim as a 24-year-old medical student and Rhodes scholar who had just taken out a “Sharia-compliant” mortgage to purchase a $123,000 condominium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Islamic religious law, or Sharia, is a set of strict rules unto itself. It governs practically everything Muslims do and imposes harsh restrictions on women and gruesome, medieval-era forms of criminal justice. It also prohibits the paying or earning of interest. That rule has led to some banks offering special mortgages for devout Muslims. The banks add to the principle what a typical borrower would pay in interest across the life of the mortgage.

Despite his avowed adherence to Islamic law, El-Sayed has engaged in taqiyya (lying) to infidels (unbelievers) about it. He has embraced Islam as his religion in the public eye but paints it as something it’s not for the masses. Islam is not tolerant and inclusive by any means.

In October 2025, El-Sayed told Religion News Service in an interview that his faith “orients me to try and be a better person” and to “treat people — all people — with dignity and humanity and respect.” A simple reading of the Quran and the Hadiths would put that lie to rest.

Taqiyya on the Campaign Trail

El-Sayed is very touchy when it comes to Islamic law. When he was campaigning to be Michigan’s governor in 2018, he flatly denied ever saying he was “Sharia-compliant” during an interview with journalist Laura Loomer. He cut the interview short with Loomer, who is Jewish and a critic of Islam. Then he berated his staff for not stopping it sooner.

(Video Credit: The Washington Free Beacon)

El-Sayed has also denied that he would subvert the Constitution and mandate Islamic law. During a documentary that was shot in 2018 when he was running for governor, he told the film crew not to shoot a bookshelf in his home that contained the Quran and controversial works about Islam, including Cutting the Fuse, a 2010 book that argues that suicidal terrorism is driven by foreign military occupation, not Islamic extremism.

More from the Beacon:

El-Sayed’s private bookshelf also contained a copy of A Thematic Commentary on the Qur’an written by Muslim Brotherhood member Sheikh Mohammed al-Ghazali, who said “the refusal of implemenation [sic] of sharia is apostasy” as he testified in defense of 13 Islamic terrorists who had gunned down an Egyptian professor who called for the separation of church and state in Egypt. Al-Ghazali testified during the 1993 trial that the slain professor was “without doubt” an infidel and said most Islamic scholars would agree that such apostates should be killed, but that he personally believes the professor should have received a life sentence instead, the Washington Post reported. “You’re going to want to not get these things in the shot,” El-Sayed said in the documentary, How To Fix A Primary, as he pointed to his bookshelf which contained al-Ghazali’s writings. “We’re trying to keep the shot secular.”

(Video Credit: The Washington Free Beacon)

Brutal Islamic Law

Sharia forces women to cover their faces and bodies. It prohibits girls from going to school in certain countries. In Iran, morality police enforce Islamic edicts, sometimes violently over the smallest offenses. They beat to death 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for failing to fully cover her hair in public. Remember the old stories of a thief’s hand being cut off? In some parts of the world under Islam, that is still practiced. Adultery is punished by being stoned to death – and sometimes when a woman is raped, it is deemed her fault, and that is the fate she faces. Women are seen as the property of men and worth less than a man. Men are also allowed up to four wives, and underage arranged marriages are common.

In Saudi Arabia, beheadings are common for violations of Islamic law. Many times, it takes place in a public square.

El-Sayed’s spokeswoman Roxie Richner told the Beacon that he complies with Islamic law in his personal life.

“Abdul believes in the separation of church and state,” Richner noted. “While he personally lives by the rules of his faith, as many Americans of various faiths do, Abdul opposes any effort by any religious community to write their faith laws into the laws of our country.”

Again, arguably, that is a false statement. El-Sayed claims he believes in the separation of church and state, but in Islam, they are one and the same. He believes in the spread of Islam through communities, and by doing so, the implantation of Islamic law is a foregone conclusion. Islam is a political construct where there is no separation of church and state.

Here is where the fibbing comes into play. El-Sayed is against the banning of Islamic law in conservative states. Since it is outside our laws, it should be banned. Using logic here, his stance on the issue indicates he wants Sharia implemented.

“You cannot understand the challenges we face today without understanding white supremacy,” El-Sayed said during an October 2022 speech before the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “I don’t have to tell you that the same exact forces that drove native peoples from their land two centuries ago, destroyed Black Wall Street a century ago, bombed a building decades ago, and tried to ban Sharia law not a decade ago, that those forces are alive and well today.”

He compared banning Islamic law in the state to the Trail of Tears, the Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre, and the Oklahoma City bombing.

More Terrorist Connections

The Muslim Democrat is also heavily invested in so-called Sharia-compliant investment funds managed by Amana Mutual Funds, whose late cofounder and chairman, Yaqub Mirza, was identified in a 1988 FBI memo as one of several “members and leaders of the IKHWAN,” which is shorthand for the Muslim Brotherhood.

In 2002, federal antiterrorism agents raided Mirza’s home as part of a wider antiterror operation against the Safa Group, a cluster of Islamic entities based in Virginia, according to the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. No charges were filed.

It appears that El-Sayed lives one way and talks another way on the campaign trail. He is a devout Muslim. Given that fact, he believes in Islamic law and believes that it should dominate the United States and the Western world. He did not make his vow to follow it till the day he dies lightly, and it should not be taken that way.

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