Abdul El-Sayed’s Muslim Brotherhood ties just keep on coming. His father sits on the board of another Islamic charity tied to the Brotherhood that funneled money to Saddam Hussein. His father-in-law used to be on the board of the same charity. The whole family is riddled with Islamic terror ties.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed’s father’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood just keep on coming. Michigan academic and imam Dr. Mohammed El-Sayed sits on the board of an Islamic charity that was busted for funneling cash to Saddam Hussein. It has been raided by both the FBI and the US military. According to documents from federal prosecutors, two current board members belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Another Islamic Charity Tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and El-Sayed’s Family

The Washington Free Beacon dug up the ties to El-Sayed’s father, who serves as a board member of the group Life for Relief and Development, which proudly displays his affiliation on its website.

“Dr. Mohammed El-Sayed, P.E., is a Professor of Engineering at Eastern Michigan University with over thirty years of industrial and academic experience. He is a Fellow of ASME and SAE—distinctions awarded to engineers recognized for excellence in leadership, research, and innovation,” the site describes him, adding that he is a “visiting imam” at various other “community organizations.”

El-Sayed’s father has been linked to Life for Relief and Development since at least 2020, according to federal tax forms. And it’s a family affair… the Democrat’s father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, also served on the group’s board.

The Saddam Hussein Connection

More from the Beacon:

The group bills itself as “a trusted top-rated global humanitarian organization committed to helping people in crisis from natural disasters to man-made emergencies.” But its past is considerably more controversial and includes a six-figure settlement with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, which accused it of funneling cash to Saddam Hussein in violation of US sanctions. The story began in 2006 when the FBI raided the charity’s office. A year later, its CEO was charged by a grand jury with violating sanctions and money-laundering laws, and the charity’s accounts at Bank of America were closed. Federal agents also raided the home of the charity’s then-CEO, Khalil Jassemm, the Detroit Free Press reported in September 2006. Among the files seized were all “correspondence, notes, e-mails, facsimiles and other documents and records” related to the Islamic African Relief Agency, court records show. The Islamic African Relief Agency was a known alias for the same group for which El-Sayed’s mother, Fatten Fathy Elkomy, worked. The agency was later shut down after being identified as an al Qaeda-linked terrorist organization.

The case was dropped in 2014 after the so-called charity and the government reached a $780,000 settlement with the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

“[Life for Relief and Development] appears to have violated §§ 575.210 and 575.211 of the Regulations between September 9, 2002, and March 19, 2003, when it knowingly and willfully formed a conspiracy for the purpose of transferring funds from the United States to Iraq, by and through Amman, Jordan, and appears to have made funds transfers pursuant to this conspiracy,” the government asserted.

“[Life for Relief and Development] appears to have willfully violated U.S. economic sanctions regulations; prior to the relevant transactions, LRD had written notice from OFAC that such transfers were prohibited and that OFAC did not authorize such transactions; LRD’s highest management levels—i.e., its President—knew of the conduct giving rise to the apparent violations and directed the funds transfers to Iraq via Jordan,” the statement added, calling the violations an “egregious case.”

The money was funneled at the height of US tensions with Saddam Hussein’s regime and ran until the day the United States began bombing the country, the OFAC settlement claims.

More from the Beacon’s excellent reporting:

In 2004, after Hussein’s fall, the United States military raided the Baghdad offices of Life for Relief and Development, the San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time. Twelve computers and 20 boxes of files were confiscated, US officials told the paper. Life for Relief and Development leaders told the Chronicle that the United States likely suspected them of collaborating with the local insurgents. Life for Relief and Development public relations coordinator Muthanna al-Hanooti was later charged with acting as an unregistered agent for Hussein’s government. He ultimately pleaded guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Life for Relief and Development also “gave millions to a group the FBI identified as Hamas’ Jordanian operation,” the New York Post reported in October 2007, citing law enforcement sources, adding the group was “suspected of funding al Qaeda insurgents in Iraq.”

Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Current members of the organization have long rap sheets when it comes to terror ties.

The Beacon noted, “Life for Relief and Development CEO Hany Saqr was listed in a 1992 phone directory of U.S.-based Muslim Brotherhood leaders submitted by federal prosecutors as part of the terror financing case against the Holy Land Foundation in 2008. The directory was seized from the Virginia home of alleged Hamas operative Ismail Elbarrasse. In 2018, Saqr used a Muslim Brotherhood logo as his Facebook profile photo and blasted Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi—a foe of the Muslim Brotherhood—as a ‘dog of the Jews.’”

Remember the 2012 letter that El-Sayed signed to then-Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi urging him to purge the media and police in the country? Well, Saqr signed that as well. Morsi was a Muslim Brotherhood front man.

Mohamed Yahia Abdulrahim, another board member of Life for Relief and Development, is listed as the head of the “economic department” in the phone directory of Muslim Brotherhood leaders released as part of the Holy Land trial.

Another board member, Sherif Gindy, called for Muslims to carry out “Jihad” in all of its “forms” — including by “force” — to impose hair coverings on girls and push Jewish people out of Israel.

Unsurprisingly, Saqr, Abdulrahim, and Gindy have each donated $1,000 to El-Sayed’s campaign.

El-Sayed’s entire family has ties to terrorism. It should chill your blood that he could potentially sit in the US Senate. It would be the equivalent of ushering in the Muslim Brotherhood into our halls of power.

Voters in Michigan need to vote as if everything is on the line here, because it is.

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