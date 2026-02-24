Halal certification is a stealth jihad mechanism and hidden Sharia tax that funnels billions from everyday American consumers into Islamic organizations pushing dominance, infiltrating schools, institutions, and supply chains without consent—making a nationwide boycott the powerful, grassroots weapon to starve this Islamization and defend our Republic.

Good evening, America – This is RAIR TV

The Islamization of our communities, our schools, our states, and our entire nation is advancing at full speed. Islamic supremacists are embedding Sharia deeper into everyday American life – and we’re funding it.

The weapon? Halal certification. It’s not innocent religious labeling – it’s a modern Sharia cash cow, a stealth jihad tax on every grocery cart, lipstick, and T-Shirt in America.

Halal means “permissible” only under Sharia – Islam’s totalitarian legal code that demands total submission. Halal certification bodies, which are Islamic organizations, charge companies massive fees (hundreds to thousands annually) to slap their stamp on food, cosmetics, skincare, shampoo, clothing, you name it.

Those costs get passed to YOU, the American consumer, funneling billions straight into the pockets of groups pushing Sharia compliance and Islamic dominance here at home.

The halal slaughter ritual is brutal and inhumane: Animals face Mecca, the butcher chants “Bismillah Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greatest), slits the throat without stunning—pain relief is forbidden under strict rules—and the animal bleeds out slowly, fully conscious, in horrific agony. This is a ritual declaration of Islamic supremacy over life itself.

Worse: there is no mandatory clear labeling in America. Your kids in public schools, patients in hospitals, and inmates in prisons are fed halal meat without your knowledge or consent. Christians, Jews, and atheists are forced to subsidize and consume Sharia-compliant food every day.

Politicians are selling us out:

Illinois’ “Faith by Plate Act” (signed March 2025) mandates halal options in schools, hospitals, and prisons.

Dearborn schools have served 100% halal-certified meat since 2019—total Islamic control over lunch lines.

Even in red states like Texas, bills like HB 625 push halal on demand in public schools.

Corporations are cashing in: Nestlé, Kellogg’s, McDonald’s, KFC, and more pay up for the halal stamp to tap the exploding market—$734 billion in U.S. halal food in 2025, barreling toward $1.6 trillion by 2034. Halal cosmetics alone? $53 billion and surging.

The scam is blatant: Radicals declare everyday products “haram” (forbidden), invent a “need” for certified versions, force companies to pay tribute, jack up prices, and pocket profits—all while building an invisible Islamic infrastructure that divides us and erodes our culture.

This isn’t an ancient tradition. Before the 1979 Iranian revolution and terror push, most Muslims ate normal food without demands.

Then came the engineered boycott machine to create separation, isolation, and control – pulling Muslim kids from shared tables, rejecting “impure” Western products, enforcing Sharia boundaries in our own backyard.

Every halal purchase you make funds this invasion: Your chicken nugget, your shampoo, your sneakers—it’s all feeding the Sharia machine that’s waging war on our Western values and Constitution.

Enough. Time to fight back—BOYCOTT HALAL.

If you spot the label – a Crescent, Arabic script, certification mark – Put it back on the shelf immediately

Choose non-halal alternatives every single time.

It’s simple, legal, and private – it is American resistance at the checkout line and online.

One refusal at a time starves their cash flow, slows the creep, and reclaims our Republic.

This is grassroots power. This is what “America First” looks like—defending our families, our wallets, our way of life from stealth submission.

Patriots, the choice is yours: Submit… or BOYCOTT HALAL.

Share