Islamic networks and their far-left allies (the “Red-Green Alliance”) are waging a coordinated pressure campaign to force Fort Worth ISD to reinstate Shayma Alzubi as a high school principal despite her radical social-media record…and parents need to show up at the June 1 board meeting to stop them.

Fort Worth, Texas – Shayma Alzubi was set to become the next principal of Western Hills High School. Then her troubling old social media posts surfaced. Her posts defended Sharia and backed Black Lives Matter, open borders, and radical pro-Palestine activism. The district put her appointment on hold pending an investigation.

Now a full-blown Red-Green Alliance is fighting to force her back in. Dangerous Islamic networks (the “Green”), the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim American Society Dallas chapter (MAS Dallas), and the newly launched Faith Power Alliance have joined forces with far-left progressive activists, anti-Jewish extremists, Black Lives Matter-aligned racial-grievance groups, and anti-takeover agitators (the “Red”).

Together, they’ve launched a coordinated campaign of letters, mass emails, a high-profile press conference at the Islamic Unity Center, and a planned invasion of the upcoming Fort Worth ISD Board Workshop — all to strong-arm the district into putting Alzubi back in charge.

To take action against this coordinated network and ensure another school does not fall to the Red-Green axis, click here.

Those posts, by a longtime FWISD employee, included defenses of Sharia (Islamic law) as “not a threat to Texas,” vocal support for the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter, enthusiastic backing of DACA and Dreamers, radical pro-Palestine activism, and aggressive promotion of school mask mandates.

Alzubi herself publicly wears a Sharia-adherent hijab, the head covering that Islamic law explicitly requires of Muslim women. This visible symbol of her allegiance to Sharia makes her repeated public defense of Islamic law especially relevant when she is being considered for a leadership role over Texas schoolchildren.

This isn’t just “diverse opinions.” These posts reveal an ideological worldview that should disqualify anyone from shaping young American minds in Texas.

Sharia is the antithesis of the Constitution. It is Islamic Law, the religious, political, and legal system that governs every aspect of a faithful Muslim’s life. It is based on the Quran, the Sunnah, and the Hadith. It is not optional for believers. The Quran commands that no believer may choose for themselves any matter already decided by Allah. Any government that limits God’s Law is considered an enemy of Allah and must be fought.

Proponents of Sharia in the West deliberately hide this reality. They present only the personal, pietistic rules (prayer, hygiene, etc.) and claim critics are simply “Islamophobic.” In truth, Sharia is explicitly opposed to religious freedom, freedom of conscience, and the free exchange of ideas. It is violent toward non-Muslims, discriminatory, sexist, and includes rules on slavery. It has no place in the mindset of a public school administrator.

Alzubi has also publicly supported Black Lives Matter, the group that torched cities, pushed “defund the police,” and spread anti-American hatred. This is the movement whose own co-founder boasted of being a “trained Marxist”, and which investigators have linked to Chinese Communist front groups and foreign terror-tied organizations

She has cheered DACA and Dreamers, open-borders activism that puts illegal migrants ahead of American citizens and Texas taxpayers. She has backed pro-Palestine activism that glorifies Hamas-style terrorism.

And she didn’t keep it private. On her own social media, Alzubi posed smiling, holding up a “Free Palestine” craft beside a graphic declaring, in English and Arabic, that “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.” Not a quiet opinion. Not a one-off. A public, smiling endorsement of the slogan that erases Israel and denies the Jewish people any claim to their own capital. This is who her supporters insist will “leave politics at the door” of a Texas high school.

This is the “neutral educator” Fort Worth nearly put in charge of 2,000 children.

For a public-school principal, someone entrusted with shaping the values, curriculum, and moral tone of an entire high school, to celebrate this kind of material in an educational setting is indefensible. It turns taxpayer-funded classrooms into vehicles for anti-Jewish indoctrination and Islamic ideology.

A principal sets the entire tone for a school: curriculum, discipline, parental involvement, and the values taught to children. Do Texas parents really want someone steeped in Islamic ideology, racial grievance politics, and open-borders activism teaching the next generation what “American” means?

After the posts were discovered, Dr. Louis Kushner, Chief of Staff in the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent’s Office, issued this statement:

Yesterday, May 26th, Fort Worth ISD was made aware of multiple social media posts from the past by a finalist for a principal position in the district. After review, it was determined that the posts may not align with the district’s social media policy and expectations for staff. Therefore, the candidate will be reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation…

This is only a temporary reassignment pending an internal investigation. It is not a victory.

Fort Worth ISD’s own Employee Handbook is crystal clear: employees, especially administrators and principals, can be disciplined or reassigned if their personal social media activity interferes with their job duties or reflects poorly on the district. Principals are held to an even higher standard because they set the tone for the entire school.

The district’s official statement already confirmed that Alzubi’s posts “may not align with the district’s social media policy and expectations for staff.” The activists screaming “First Amendment protected speech” are simply wrong on both the law and FWISD policy. This is exactly why the district reassigned her while the investigation is pending.

Click here to view FWISD Employee Handbook: 2025-2026fwisdemployeehandbook_final

The Pressure Campaign in Action

Instead of respecting the district’s decision to investigate, Islamic and left-wing groups are already mounting intense pressure, framing the entire issue as a First Amendment free-speech matter and “anti-Muslim discrimination.”

On Thursday, May 28, they held an emergency press conference at the Islamic Unity Center in Fort Worth. They are flooding FWISD with mass emails and have launched a major online petition through “FWISD 4 ALL” that has already generated over 33,200 letters to the district.

The petition demands:

The immediate reinstatement of Shayma Alzubi to the Western Hills High School principal position and a full public apology from the district.

Complete termination of the investigation into her social media activity.

Adoption of “clear protections against political harassment of educators.”

A commitment to “transparency in all principal hiring and reassignment decisions.”

The campaign openly accuses “Far Right Christian Nationalists” of lying and attacking veteran educators, while portraying the reassignment as political persecution:

They are now mobilizing supporters to pack the Fort Worth ISD Board Workshop on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Fort Worth ISD District Service Center, 7060 Camp Bowie Boulevard. This is a blatant attempt to bully the Board into caving to Islamic demands.

At the press conference held at the controversial Islamic Unity Center on Thursday, Noor Wadi, attorney and organizer for Faith Power Alliance (tied to MAS Dallas), framed the backlash as targeting a “visibly Muslim woman with a Palestinian name.”

The Islamic Network Behind the Campaign

The choice of venue was no coincidence and raises serious red flags in itself. In February 2026, the Islamic Unity Center hosted an “Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin Day” event openly honoring convicted cop-killer Jamil Al-Amin (formerly the Black Power radical H. Rap Brown).

He was H. Rap Brown, a militant Black Panther member known for calls for armed resistance. After converting to Islam while serving time in Attica, on March 16, 2000, he shot and killed Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Kinchen and wounded Deputy Aldranon English while they attempted to serve a warrant. Convicted in 2002 on murder and related charges, he was sentenced to life without parole – yet this Islamic center glorifies him and celebrates him.

This event was a textbook convergence of the Red-Green Alliance: dangerous Islamic networks (the “Green”) openly fusing with far-left progressive, anti-Jewish, and racial-grievance activists (the “Red”) to bully Fort Worth ISD into reinstating a Sharia-defending principal.

Joining Wadi at the podium was a full roster of these operatives and activists, who turned the event into a coordinated assault on Texas values and Fort Worth ISD’s authority.

CAIR-DFW Executive Director Mustafaa Carroll, a veteran Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent figure who previously led CAIR-Houston, compared the district’s review of Alzubi’s posts to 1960s segregationist backlash and openly hinted that CAIR’s legal team is already preparing action against the district. Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated CAIR a foreign terrorist organization in 2025, a designation the group is now fighting in court. Carroll has spent years defending the group, which was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial and continues to host events with convicted HLF terrorists.

Imam Abdullah Qasim Al Mujahid of the hosting Islamic Unity Center framed the reassignment as an attack on “justice” while demanding reinstatement. (The Center itself, as detailed above, has a documented history of glorifying convicted cop-killers.)

In one of his recent provocative posts is this Dua (prayer) he made after the recent San Diego terror attack:

I ask Allah to accept our Martyrs and grant us the strength to prepare what we have against the disbelieving enemies of God.”

He asks Allah to accept the “martyrs” and give strength to prepare against God’s “disbelieving enemies.” Given his title “Mujahid,” many see the post as carrying jihadist undertones. The comments on the reel were very supportive.

Sabrina Ball of Fort Worth ISD for All and the local Indivisible chapter (CD 11/12) — a far-left resistance network originally formed to oppose Trump policies and now obsessed with fighting the Texas Education Agency’s state takeover, tied the controversy to “Christian nationalism” and accused the district of surrendering to “far-right Islamophobic mobs.” Ball demanded the return of local elected control and portrayed the decision as an attack on diversity and immigrant communities.

Rev. Kristin Clay (secretary of Families Organized Responding to the Takeover — FORT), a far-left Lutheran pastor, used her platform to push interfaith solidarity with Islam and demand “merit-based” hiring that ignores Alzubi’s ideological record. FORT’s entire mission is to undermine the TEA-appointed oversight of the failing district and restore local control to progressive activists.

Deb Armintor, founding member and leader of the Dallas–Fort Worth chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), is one of the most vocal radicals pushing for Shayma Alzubi’s reinstatement. JVP is the largest Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the United States. It rejects Israel’s right to exist, aggressively promotes the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and co-opts Jewish identity and rituals to give the broader anti-Israel movement a shield against charges of antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League has described JVP as the leading group providing that movement a veneer of Jewish legitimacy, in effect, the Jewish wing of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

At the press conference, Armintor read aloud Alzubi’s Sharia-defense post verbatim, accused critics of hypocrisy and of “stealing” the principalship from students, and framed the controversy as part of a broader “fascist attack” on children and educators.

Fadi Arish, a Palestinian organizer and co-founder of Hamas-linked American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in Texas, is also the founder of the DFW Afiya Siddiqa campaign. That campaign works to free Aafia Siddiqui, the notorious Pakistani al-Qaeda terrorist widely known as “Lady al-Qaeda”, who was convicted in a U.S. federal court of attempting to murder American soldiers and FBI agents in Afghanistan. She grabbed an M-4 rifle during an interrogation and opened fire on U.S. personnel while shouting that she wanted to kill Americans.

Arish called the reassignment of Shayma Alzubi “surrender to bigotry” and “intimidation.”AMP has faced multiple federal lawsuits and amicus briefs from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Republican AGs for functioning as a continuation of the old Islamic Association of Palestine / Holy Land Foundation Hamas-support network. A federal judge previously found sufficient evidence linking AMP to material support for Hamas.

Imam Muhammad Abdullah (also known as “Joshua Emory” and the “Imam of the People”) of Masjid Al-Islam Dallas and the Faith Power Alliance is a professional social-justice activist who routinely weaponizes racial grievance rhetoric to shield radical Islamic demands.

At the press conference, this terror-tied Imam compared any pushback against a hijab-wearing educator’s public defense of Sharia to “Driving While Black” (DWB) racial profiling, claiming that even when he had “all his paperwork right,” police still “planted something” in his car simply because he is Black and Muslim.

He declared that “you can’t even be Muslim in America,” framed all opposition as “Christian nationalism” and “white supremacy” that inevitably leads to violence against minorities, attacked Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton by name, and lectured Christians and Jews about their “privilege” and duty to stand with Muslims or be on the “wrong side of history.”

This is the same Muhammad Abdullah whose wife, Dr. Aminah Knight, recently tried to rent an entire taxpayer-funded waterpark for a “Muslims Only” event, complete with Islamic dress codes and rules. When the city rightly canceled the openly discriminatory gathering, Abdullah and his ally Joshua Emory screamed “religious discrimination” and demanded Texas taxpayers bankroll religious segregation.

Far from a moderate voice, Abdullah’s mosque (Masjid Al-Islam Dallas) originated as Nation of Islam Temple #48. He has been photographed alongside Siraj Wahhaj, the unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — and operates deep inside the Muslim Brotherhood-linked network that includes the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations.

He has previously praised prison as a “university” in the context of convicted cop-killer Imam Jamil Al-Amin (H. Rap Brown).

In short, Muhammad Abdullah is a dangerous Islamic activist dressed in social-justice clothing, using race-baiting and victimhood narratives to bully Texas schools into accepting Sharia-adherent leadership.

Deli Icambo, social justice chair for the Muslim Alliance for Black Lives DFW, issued a statement praising Alzubi’s support for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and “freedom of the Palestinian people from Israeli occupation,” aligning her group’s racial-grievance activism with the principal’s own record of backing BLM and pro-Palestine causes.

EJ Carrion of the 817 Podcast and 817 Gather, a local far-left voice who routinely calls Fort Worth the “epicenter of extremism” and the “petri dish” for Christian nationalism, blamed the city’s “radical” conservative shift for the “witch hunt” against Alzubi.

Even Ale Checka, a Southwest High School teacher who worked directly under Alzubi as assistant principal, took the stage to insist that a principal’s personal defenses of Sharia, BLM, open borders, and anti-Jewish pro-Palestinian radical activism have no bearing on her fitness to lead students.

Broader Radical Coalition Mobilizing Support

Other troubling organizations that have lent their support to the pressure campaign include:

Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM ) – a national group with documented ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. PYM has openly justified and glorified the October 7 Hamas massacre as legitimate “resistance.”

Tarrant4Change – the leading far-left organizing hub in Tarrant County that coordinates anti-TEA takeover efforts and works hand-in-glove with DSA and other radical activists.

DSA Fort Worth – local chapter of the nation’s largest Marxist organization, Democratic Socialists of America. DSA’s strategy is explicitly Gramscian – infiltrate and capture key institutions from within. The group brags about pushing socialists into teaching positions, organizing inside labor unions, running corporate pressure campaigns (such as successfully blocking Amazon’s HQ2 in New York), and building an “organized base of socialists” to push the country toward full socialism. Its youth wing (YDSA) is the dominant far-left force on college campuses. Nationally, DSA strongly supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Jews and aligns itself with the broader Red-Green coalition of far-left socialists and Islamic groups.

Sunrise Tarrant — local arm of the national far-left Sunrise Movement – a radical youth-led far-left organization that uses the climate crisis as a Trojan horse to push full-blown socialist transformation through the “Green New Deal.” Founded in 2017 with deep roots in Occupy Wall Street, Sunrise specializes in dramatic civil disobedience (including storming and occupying Nancy Pelosi’s congressional office) and aggressively backs extreme Squad members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman. It trains a “youth army” of activists and works hand-in-glove with Justice Democrats and DSA to elect socialists who want to nationalize key industries, overhaul the entire economy, and fundamentally remake American society under the banner of climate action.

Chris Tackett (seeitnameitfightit) – prominent local far-left influencer and organizer who relentlessly attacks “Christian nationalism,” conservative politicians, and the TEA takeover while mobilizing the entire progressive coalition.

Fort Worth Area Indivisible, fwFORT, Afrocentric Communiversity, Southside Community Garden FTW, Communiversity Village, ¡Sí Se Puede! The Committee of Tarrant County and others form the local progressive infrastructure that provides turnout, amplification, and logistical support for the Red-Green alliance.

This was no organic outpouring of concerned parents and teachers. It was a deliberate fusion of the Muslim Brotherhood pipeline (CAIR, MAS, Faith Power Alliance), Hamas-adjacent Palestine networks (AMP), anti-Jewish extremists (JVP), BLM racial agitators (Muslim Alliance for Black Lives), and local progressive forces weaponizing the state-takeover fight to bully Fort Worth ISD into submission.

MAS Dallas (Muslim American Society) and the newly launched Faith Power Alliance are central drivers of this pressure campaign. Founded in 1993 by Brotherhood operatives, MAS functions as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. Holy Land Foundation trial records identified MAS as advancing the Brotherhood’s “civilizational jihad” strategy of infiltration into Western institutions, including schools.

MAS Dallas leaders are directly tied to the Holy Land Foundation (HLF), whose leaders were convicted for funneling funds to Hamas. Marwan Marouf, the former PR and fundraising director for MAS Dallas, was detained by ICE in September 2025 for his ties to HLF. Marouf donated money to HLF, provided material support, and solicited funds for them.

Faith Power Alliance has leadership ties to MAS. Its National Executive Director, Ismahan Abdullahi, previously served as the Executive Director of Public Affairs and Civic Engagement (MAS-PACE) at the Muslim American Society.

The group’s launch video also prominently features Mahdi Bray, a longtime MAS figure who has been widely documented by investigative organizations for his open support of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Below is a screenshot from the official launch video of Faith Power Alliance. It prominently features leader Mahdi Bray.

Mahdi Bray

Below is footage from the October 28, 2000, Lafayette Park Rally in Washington, D.C. In it, longtime Muslim American Society leader Mahdi Bray can be clearly seen standing on stage beside Abdurahman Alamoudi, nodding, raising his arms, pumping his fist in approval, and cheering as Alamoudi openly asked the crowd:

“Anybody support Hamas here?”

“Anybody supports Hezbollah here?”

The crowd erupted in cheers while Bray visibly endorsed both designated terrorist organizations.

In 2009, Bray helped organize a Gaza fundraiser at Al-Rahman Mosque in Florida, where over $55,000 was raised for George Galloway’s Viva Palestina convoy. On July 16, 2009, MAS Freedom, under Bray’s leadership, claimed that a container of “medical supplies” was delivered to Gaza.

This is the network trying to convince Fort Worth ISD that Shayma Alzubi should lead a Texas public school, one that celebrates Islamic Black Panther cop-killers, is the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, and has multiple leaders who helped funnel money to Hamas.

Parents Must Push Back Against This Bullying

While the Red-Green Alliance, Islamic networks, and their far-left enablers frantically frame this as “hate” or “Islamophobia,” the real issue is simple: Texas public schools must be protected from Sharia and Islamic ideologies that are fundamentally hostile to the Constitution.

Defending Sharia is incompatible with American principles of liberty, women’s rights, and religious freedom. A principal who publicly reassures Texans that Sharia is “not a threat” has no business setting the tone for any Texas classroom.

Call to Action for Parents and Fort Worth Residents

Without sustained pushback from parents and residents, the district could easily cave and return her to the principal position.

These groups are coming to bully your school board. You must show up in greater force and drown them out at the Fort Worth ISD Board Workshop on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the Fort Worth ISD District Service Center, 7060 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Make Your Voice Heard

Public comment sign-up: Call 817-814-1920 by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, to sign up in advance. After that time, you can still sign up in person at the meeting until 4:45 p.m.

When You Speak, Be Direct and Specific

Strongly oppose reinstating Shayma Alzubi.

Demand a thorough, transparent investigation and her permanent removal from any principal role.

Insist that every future administrator must fully align with American and Texas values — not Sharia apologetics or radical activism.

Additional Steps You Can Take Right Now

Flood the board with emails and phone calls.

Contact the Texas Education Agency and demand that they uphold neutrality in taxpayer-funded schools.

Share this article and the details of the press conference with every parent and taxpayer you know.

While there has been some discrepancy over whether public comment is allowed, the Fort Worth ISD website states that public comment is available for the June 1 meeting. The Red-Green Alliance is still planning to show up in full force, so we encourage anyone who can attend the meeting to do so.

Can’t make it in person? Your voice still counts and make no mistake: the days of conservatives sitting on the sidelines are over. This is our children’s future we’re fighting for.

Do not let anti-American radicals turn your local schools into a battleground for indoctrination and Islamization. Texas families, not Muslim Brotherhood-tied networks or far-left activists, should decide who leads our children’s education..

Fort Worth ISD Board of Education Contact Information

Peter Geren, President

Email: pete.geren@fwisd.org

Courtney Lewis, Vice President

Email: courtney.lewis@fwisd.org

Rosa Maria Berdeja, Secretary

Email: rosa.berdeja@fwisd.org

Bobby Ahdieh, Board Member

Email: robert.ahdieh@fwisd.org

Luis A. Galindo, Board Member

Email: luis.galindo@fwisd.org

Laurie George, Board Member

Email: laurie.george@fwisd.org

Frost Prioleau, Board Member

Email: frost.prioleau@fwisd.org

Jay Stegall, Board Member

Email: jamarrion.stegall@fwisd.org

Tennessee Walker, Board Member

Email: tennessee.walker@fwisd.org

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