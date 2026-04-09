It is critically important for concerned American citizens to immediately contact their members of Congress and strongly urge them to refuse all meetings with these terrorist-adjacent activists.

On April 20 – 21, 2026, the Muslim Brotherhood-linked US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) is hosting the 11th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day On Capitol Hill. This event is being heavily promoted by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a key USCMO member organization.

CAIR claims that for Muslim Advocacy Day in 2025, “more than 750 delegates from 27 states participated, holding meetings with over 210 congressional offices”.

It is critically important for concerned American citizens to immediately contact their members of Congress and strongly urge them to refuse all meetings with these terrorist-adjacent activists.

Lawmakers should not legitimize organizations with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas support networks by granting them official access on Capitol Hill, as doing so undermines national security and rewards groups that have repeatedly worked against U.S. interests and the values of the Constitution.

“This two-day national gathering brings together Muslim American organizations, community leaders, students, and advocates from across the country to engage directly with members of Congress, strengthen civic participation, and advance policies rooted in justice, equity, and the common good,” according to a CAIR Press Release for the event.

According to the Press Release, National Muslim Advocacy Day “serves as a vital platform for coordinated Muslim civic engagement.” Attendees “receive advocacy training, attend issue briefings, and meet directly with lawmakers to ensure that Muslim voices are represented in the policymaking process.”

RAIR Founder Amy Mek has warned about Muslim Advocacy Day for years:

Earlier this year, RAIR reported that national executive director of CAIR Nihad Awad plans to use the approximately 4,000 mosques in America “as the launchpad for what amounts to an institutional takeover pipeline – training mass numbers of Muslim operatives to dominate journalism, law, policy, and politics by 2050.”

One of the tactics heavily used by CAIR are false allegations of “Islamophobia”, which are designed to shut down criticism or concerns about Islam in America.

This year’s theme, “Dismantling Islamophobia, Demanding Accountability, and Fighting for Justice,” epitomizes this strategy. The Press Release states that there is an “urgent need for unified advocacy in response to rising discrimination, threats to civil liberties, and ongoing humanitarian crises.”

2025 Muslim Advocacy Day

For Muslim Advocacy Day in 2025, CAIR leader Nihad Awad posted that “Hundreds of advocates are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to genocide in Gaza, China, Burma & Sudan, defending free speech & civil rights, and opposing immigration law misuse. Promoting justice at home and abroad.”

Awad displayed the photo of participants, who proudly displayed a “Palestinian Flag“.

US Council of Muslim Organizations

As mentioned, the event is hosted by US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), the “leading umbrella organization for Muslim organizations across the US”.

According to a 2014 press release, the founding organizations of the USCMO are listed, along with their leaders and representatives who appeared at the initial Press Conference at the National Press Club:

USCMO (Secretary General): Oussama Jammal (Formerly of the Mosque Foundation)

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR): Nihad Awad (National Executive Director)

Muslim American Society (MAS): Mazen Mokhtar (Executive Director)

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA): Naeem Baig (President) and Dr. Zahid Bukhari (Former President/Architect)

American Muslim Alliance (AMA): Dr. Agha Saeed (Founder/Chairman) and Mahdi Bray (National Director)

The Mosque Cares (Ministry of Imam W. Deen Mohammed): W. Deen Mohammed II (President)

Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA): Khalil Meek (Executive Director)

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP): Osama Abu-Irshaid (National Board Member)

Muslim Alliance in North America (MANA): Imam Talib Abdur-Rashid (Deputy Emir, representing Imam Siraj Wahhaj)

Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA): Mahdabuddin Ahmad (Director of Community Affairs)

The USCMO is “comprised almost solely of elements of the US Muslim Brotherhood”.

Watch the event here:

They even have an App. According to the description:

USCMO serves as a powerful force, amplifying our collective voice and advocating for our rights. We stand united against discrimination, Islamophobia, and social injustice. Through collaboration, advocacy, and community engagement, we work tirelessly to challenge systemic barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable America.

RAIR has pointed out that CAIR and the USCMO have both worked directly with the Diyanet Center of America, which “has been involved in forging alliances with Islamic jihad groups and figures right here on American soil…” CAIR leaders, for instance, “have met with Ali Erbas, the president of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs” at Diyanet.

October 7, 2023

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters, joined by UNRWA employees who helped kidnap civilians and hold hostages in their homes and agency facilities, surged across the Gaza border in a coordinated assault they named “Al-Aqsa Flood”.

They raped women at the Nova music festival and in kibbutz bedrooms, tortured families by burning them alive in safe rooms, mutilated bodies, and executed over 1,200 innocent civilians – including infants, children, and elderly Holocaust survivors – while seizing 251 hostages dragged back into Gaza.

In Gaza and throughout the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank, regular citizens poured into the streets in vast celebration: handing out sweets, firing guns into the air, chanting in support of the massacre, and cheering as hostages and corpses were paraded through Rafah, Nablus, Jenin, and Bethlehem.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas echoed the mood by affirming the Palestinian right to “defend” against Israeli “terrorism,” capturing the widespread embrace of the slaughter as a triumphant blow for resistance.

That same afternoon, at 3:46 p.m. on October 7, 2023, the USCMO – whose statement was immediately hosted and promoted by CAIR – issued a press release that mirrored this sentiment exactly.

While the rapes, tortures, murders, and hostage abductions were still underway and being openly celebrated across Gaza and the West Bank, USCMO reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the Palestinian people” and their “right to freedom from the Israeli occupation,” condemned Israel’s “unprovoked and continuous attacks” and “targeted and indiscriminate killing of civilians,” and demanded global pressure on Israel to end its “provocations” while framing Palestinian actions as legitimate self-defense.

Notably, Nihad Awad publicly expressed happiness about the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel during a speech at the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) convention in Chicago on November 24-26, 2023. The event was billed as the “largest gathering for Palestine in the US”.

In the speech, Awad stated in part:

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in. (Cheering and Applause) And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense.” (Applause)

The event was hosted by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). Its executive director, Dr. Osama Abu Irshaid – who also serves as a senior leader and board chairman of the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) – introduced speakers and helped organize the gathering.

The statements crossed a line even for the Biden administration. The Biden White House immediately and publicly condemned Awad’s comments in the strongest terms, with spokesperson Andrew Bates stating: “We condemn these shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms. The horrific, brutal terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 were, as President Biden said, ‘abhorrent’ and represent ‘unadulterated evil.’”

Oussama Jammal

As reported at RAIR, the USCMO, under Secretary General Oussama Jammal, “has been actively involved in uniting Muslims under a radical fundamentalist agenda, openly aligning itself with Erdoğan’s Islamic initiatives.”

As part of his role as former leader of the Mosque Foundation (now board member), Oussama Jammal actively defended Hamas operative Mohammed Salah and publicly condemned U.S. government actions against him. In 1998, during a Mosque Foundation rally supporting Salah after federal authorities moved to seize assets tied to him and his business for alleged Hamas money laundering, Jammal described the measures as “politically motivated attacks on our community” that “must not be accepted” and criticized what he called the “stereotyping of Muslims and Arabs as being terrorist.”

Following the 9/11 attacks, Jammal also questioned whether Arabs were responsible, asking, “How certain are we that it was Arabs who were behind it?” These statements came as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill visited the mosque alongside other leaders with documented Hamas support ties, including Jamal Said and Kifah Mustapha.

Jammal has long used the Mosque Foundation to advance his own extremist ideas, exploiting his close ties to Turkish President Erdogan. Under his leadership, the institution hosted an official delegation from al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012. In 2003, Jammal directed the Foundation to raise $50,000 for Sami Al-Arian, who was later deported from the United States following a criminal conviction for supporting the designated terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Sami Al-Arian

As reported at RAIR, Sami Al-Arian, a Kuwait-born professor who arrived in America in 1975, co-founded the Islamic Academy of Florida in 1992 alongside Mazen al-Najjar and was closely tied to the late Ramadan Shalah, a leader of the U.S.-designated terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) who reportedly taught at the academy.

Indicted in 2003 for aiding PIJ – a group involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel – Al-Arian was acquitted on most counts but pleaded guilty in 2006 to a conspiracy charge, serving prison time before being deported to Turkey in 2015.

Al-Arian founded the Islamic Committee for Palestine, described as the “active arm” of PIJ, and made public statements praising the Intifada, calling for continued protests to “damn America, damn Israel” until death, urging jihad in the Holy Land, and referring to Jews as “monkeys and swine” damned by Allah.

Today, Al-Arian directs the Turkish government-linked Center for Islam and Global Affairs, where he continues to criticize the American “empire” and promote multipolarity narratives aimed at diminishing Western influence. His legacy persists through family ties and the American Youth Academy, the rebranded successor (where Magda Elkadi Saleh was brought in as a Principal) to his original school, which remains linked to the terror-associated network he helped build.

Goals for 2026 Muslim Advocacy Day

According to the press release, the main focus for Muslim Advocacy Day includes:

Showing opposition to “bills that stigmatize Muslim religious practices and promote Islamophobia under the guise of national security,”

Urging congress to “address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, end U.S. complicity in violence and occupation, oppose escalation toward war with Iran, and reassert congressional authority over war powers” and

“Push[ing] back against the weaponization of immigration laws, surveillance, and national security rhetoric targeting activists, students, and nonprofit organizations, emphasizing that free speech is not terrorism and advocacy is not a crime.”

As “Muslim Advocacy Day” returns to Capitol Hill on April 20-21, 2026, Americans must understand that this is a coordinated political operation spearheaded by organizations with documented ties to Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other subversive Islamic networks, openly working to shield radical ideologies from scrutiny, influence legislation to promote their agenda, and expand their footprint inside American institutions.

ACTION ALERT – CALL YOUR LEGISLATORS NOW

Americans must not sit silently while terror-tied organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas descend on Capitol Hill.

This is the external front of Islam’s insidious two-front war: building internal Sharia enclaves that reject American law and values, while externally infiltrating Congress with “radicals with a smile” to secure political cover and expand influence until submission is achieved. Their own documents, the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum and The Project, openly declare the goal of a “grand Jihad” to destroy Western civilization from within and establish Islamic dominance.

Take action immediately: Call your Representative and both U.S. Senators today at (202) 225-3121 or (202) 224-3121. Tell them firmly: “Do NOT meet with CAIR or the USCMO during their April 20-21 Muslim Advocacy Day. These groups have documented ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and are advancing a civilization jihad strategy against America. Refuse all meetings and publicly reject any partnership with these terror-linked networks.”

Email your legislators through their official websites as well. Flood their offices with this demand before it is too late. Your representatives must choose: stand with American sovereignty and the Constitution, or legitimize the Muslim Brotherhood’s two-front conquest of our nation.

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