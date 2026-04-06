A radical coalition of Marxist, Islamic, and far-left groups has quietly embedded itself in the Texas State Board of Education’s push to rewrite the social studies TEKS curriculum and overhaul the required reading list. The SBOE will hold critical meetings on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 and Wednesday, April 8, 2026 that could lock in these changes for generations of Texas schoolchildren. Whether or not you are able to attend in person, it is imperative that you submit written testimony and make your voice heard.

Texas parents, wake up. A cabal of Islamic, Marxist, and far-left radical organizations has quietly embedded itself in the Texas State Board of Education’s (SBOE) push for the new Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) Social Studies curriculum and updates to the required literature reading list. On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the SBOE will hold a critical meeting that could lock in these changes for generations of Texas schoolchildren.

Texas is a state that other red states all across the country look to when setting their own curricula. Protecting Texas schools is vital to protecting other red states.

This is the Red-Green alliance — the strategic partnership between Marxist radicals and Islamic networks that RAIR Foundation USA has warned about for years. Though their end goals differ, they unite around one mission: tearing down Western institutions, erasing national pride, and indoctrinating the next generation to despise traditional America.

This is a calculated, full-scale assault on American history, Texas heritage, Western civilization, and Judeo-Christian values. Radical activists aim to portray the Founding Fathers as villains, replace factual history with identity politics and victimhood, and push “culturally relevant” indoctrination that paints traditional Western civilization as oppressive and evil. This is not education —it is a deliberate Maoist narrative attack on core Western values designed to strip the next generation of patriotism and Western values.

Worse, some so-called Republican board members have repeatedly voted alongside Democrats to advance this dangerous agenda. In a recent vote, RINO Keven Ellis joined Democrats and other Republicans to approve ethnic studies courses, including an American Indian/Native Studies elective that explicitly describes George Washington’s military orders as “terroristic.”

Since the fall of 2025, radical far-left and Islamic groups have been activating their base with laser-focused precision to hijack school curricula. While conservatives slept on school board races and curriculum committees, outfits like Texas AFT, Texas Rising Action, Emgage, Asian Texans for Justice, and their Red-Green allies flooded SBOE hearings demanding more DEI grievance narratives, anti-ICE propaganda, transgenderism, and Islamic contributions, dressed up as “inclusivity.” This is not education — it is indoctrination by design.

The left has always understood the prize: control the curriculum, control the next generation. They mobilize students through walkouts, ethnic studies coalitions, and “student voice” fronts like SEAT at the Table to push destructive narratives such as anti-American, open-borders, transgenderism, and Islamic propaganda straight into classrooms. They target every aspect of youth — from textbooks to after-school clubs — because they know that today’s indoctrinated fifth-grader becomes tomorrow’s voter, school board member, legislator, and governor. Generation after generation of brainwashed kids will grow up believing America is the oppressor, borders are racist, Sharia is “just another legal system,” and Western civilization is the villain.

Conservatives must mirror the enemy’s tactics with even greater intensity: flood the hearings, expose the infiltrators, defund the radical partners, and reclaim every inch of the curriculum. Target the youth relentlessly with truth, patriotism, and unapologetic American exceptionalism. If we fail to fight for the minds of Texas children today, our children’s children will live under the boot of the very ideologies these radicals are now embedding in the TEKS and literature curricula.

Below are the organizations that will converge on the school board, either in person or by urging their followers to attend. This is a troubling group of the red-green alliance converging to radicalize and rewrite our American history and literature. Most importantly, at the bottom of this report, you’ll also find a step-by-step Call to Action guide for conservatives to get directly and immediately involved in this important initiative.

Call To Action – Texans, This Is War For Your Children’s Minds

The Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) is meeting April 7–10, 2026, in Austin. The most critical public input days for conservatives are:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. (Committee of the Full Board)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 – 9:00 a.m. (Committee of the Full Board)

Location: Barbara Jordan Building, Room 2.034, 1601 N. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX

Three Ways to Participate (Do All Three if Possible):

Take Action: Testify (Most Effective) or Attend in Person to Show Support for Conservative Voices Public testimony will be taken on the agenda items below.

Online pre-registration closed Friday, April 3, at 5:00 p.m.

You can still register to speak at the hearing in person up to 30 minutes before the meeting starts (subject to the Chair’s approval).

Testimony is usually limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Submit Electronic/Written Testimony Even if you cannot attend, email your written comments to testimony@sboe.texas.gov.

All written testimony is distributed to every SBOE member. Contact Your SBOE Member Call or email your elected SBOE member today and clearly state your position on these agenda items.

Find your SBOE member and contact information here: sboe.texas.gov → Board Members

Also, send separate emails to each member — individual messages carry far more weight.

Tell them clearly: This is a coordinated Red-Green alliance assault by CAIR (designated by Governor Abbott as tied to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood), Emgage, Texas AFT with its DSA and Communist Party ties, Clear Lake and River Oaks Islamic Centers, and their interfaith enablers. These groups are deliberately trying to erase our American and Texas heritage and indoctrinate the next generation.

Email These 6 Strong Republican Board Members – Thank Them and Urge Them to Hold the Line

LJ Francis (R, District 2) – 361-502-1442 – LJ.Francis@sboe.texas.gov

Julie Pickren (R, District 7) – 361-585-4389 – Julie.pickren@tea.texas.gov

Audrey Young (R, District 8) – 936-662-4264 – Audrey.young@tea.texas.gov

Tom Maynard (R, District 10) – 512-763-2801 – Tom@maynardfortexas.com

Brandon Hall (R, District 11) – 817-818-9652 – Brandon.hall@sboe.texas.gov

Chairman Aaron Kinsey (R, District 15) – 325-238-6050 -Aaron.kinsey@sboe.texas.gov

Email These 4 Republicans – At Least 3 Must Vote Correctly (Please Be Firm and Clear)

Will Hickman (R, District 6) – 512-463-9007 – Will.hickman@tea.texas.gov

Keven Ellis (R, District 9) – 512-710-7915 – EllisSBOE@gmail.com

Pam Little (R, District 12) – 972-342-6697 – Pam.little@sboe.texas.gov

Evelyn Brooks (R, District 14) – 972-322-9780 – Evelyn@evelyn4texaseducation.com

Full Official Agenda: April 2026 SBOE Agenda (PDF)

The following are Specific Agenda Items & Recommended Talking Points

Tuesday, April 7 – Agenda Item #1

Literary Works Lists (K–12 English Language Arts & Reading TEKS) – First Reading

Strongly urge the board to adopt a classically inspired, high-quality literature list. This includes tried-and-true, engaging books that focus on Western Civilization, our Christian roots, classical literature, and pro-American factual accounts of our history and historical heroes. Click here for the TEA Classical List (recommended)

Demand the inclusion of America’s founding documents, the Bible, patriotic writings, and timeless Western classics. Oppose the inclusion of Islamic religious texts in the required reading lists.

Oppose the “Hickman Literary List.” It removes many classic literature pieces, numerous selections related to Christianity, and stories about our founding Presidents. It diminishes academic rigor, adds random modern titles, and eliminates quality classics like Johnny Tremain and others that ignite a deep love of America and Texas while guiding schoolchildren toward lives of good character, excellence, and civic duty. Click here for the Hickman Shortened List (to oppose)

Tuesday, April 7 – Agenda Item #3

Public Hearing on Proposed New Social Studies TEKS (implementing HB 27, HB 824, and SB 24)

Demand fact-based, chronological history focused on actual events, dates, and truth — reject woke revisionist history and identity politics.

Support the strong civics education requirements in HB 824 (role of government officials, voting process, running for office, Roberts Rules of Order).

Support SB 24 instruction on communist regimes and totalitarian ideologies — emphasize age-appropriate teaching about the real harms these ideologies (including radical Islamic regimes) have inflicted on citizens.

Wednesday, April 8 – Agenda Item #4

Parental Rights Training for ISD Trustees (per SB 204)

Insist that the training be the full 5-hour course as recommended by the bill’s author, Senator Angela Paxton.

Reject any watered-down 1-hour or 3-hour version proposed by some board members.

Below, Kason C. Huddleston, the Christian conservative Republican Nominee for State Board of Education District 9, has laid out strong testimony talking points to use:

Download SBOE TEKS testimony talking points here: SBOE TEKS Testimony Talking PointsDownload

Bottom Line

The SBOE is watching who shows up. Radical left and Islamic activist groups are organized and flooding these meetings. Texans who value truth, faith, liberty, and Western civilization must outnumber them. If you believe in America-first education, get to Austin on April 7 (and April 8 if you can). Your voice today protects 5.5 million Texas students for the next generation.

True Texas Project is also organizing bus trips from Grapevine and other locations on April 7. Check their site for details if you want to travel with a group.

Share this call to action widely. The future of Texas education is on the line this week.

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