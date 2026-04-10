This bill is a direct strike against CAIR and ends its ability to operate as a tax-exempt terror-linked organization. Do not wait – call, email, and make sure your representative gets on board today. Shut down CAIR once and for all.

By Renee Nal

Texas Congressman Chip Roy has introduced the “Designating Hamas Affiliates in America Act of 2026”. This legislation targets the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) directly and forces the government to treat it like the terror-tied group it is.

This bill is being introduced just as the CAIR-affiliated, Muslim Brotherhood-linked US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) intends to descend on Washington, D.C. for their “National Muslim Advocacy Day” on April 20-21, 2026. This event is being heavily promoted by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The contrast is striking. CAIR’s Nihad Awad claims that for Muslim Advocacy Day in 2025, “more than 750 delegates from 27 states participated, holding meetings with over 210 congressional offices”. Members of Congress are taking a stand with either CAIR and their allies, or Chip Roy’s legislation. Make sure that your member of Congress is not entertaining CAIR, but rather keeping the terror tied group and their allies far from the halls of Congress by co-sponsoring Chip Roy’s legislation.

CAIR’s Decades of Terror Connections

A one-pager provided by Representative Chip Roy states that “for decades, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which purports to be a ‘civil rights organization’ dedicated to protecting the rights of American Muslims, has harbored ties to terrorist organizations, including Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other extremist groups.”

Download Here: Designating_Hamas_Affiliates_in_America_Act_of_2026_One_Pager

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified CAIR as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation investigation – the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history.

The Palestine Committee and the 1993 Secret Meeting for Hamas

As explained in Rep. Chip Roy’s white sheet, evidence showed CAIR “was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee, which provides financial and moral support for Hamas.”

In 1993, the Palestine Committee convened a high-level meeting in Philadelphia just weeks after the Oslo Accords.

The Oslo Accords was the U.S.-brokered peace agreements under Bill Clinton between Israel and Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Notably, the PLO was already a designated terrorist group (from 1987), but the Clinton Administration engaged with them anyway. Hamas strongly rejected the Oslo Accords, which required the PLO to renounce terrorism and control violence, even though it unsurprisingly failed miserably.

FBI wiretaps and trial evidence from the Holy Land Foundation case captured CAIR co-founders Nihad Awad and Omar Ahmad, along with other Brotherhood operatives, discussing how to advance Hamas’s agenda inside America while shielding their operations from scrutiny.

During the 1993 meeting, participants openly strategized creating “neutral” front organizations with innocuous names, influencing U.S. media and politics, and avoiding direct associations that could expose their true loyalties. CAIR was founded the following year by key attendees from this very network, emerging as the public “civil rights” arm of the same apparatus documented in federal court as supporting a terrorist organization.

CAIR’s Terror Ties Run Deep

Rep. Chip Roy points out that CAIR has honored convicted terrorist and Palestinian Islamic Jihad financier Sami Al Arian in 2020, when CAIR-Florida featured Al Arian in its livestream interview series.

Roy states:

“CAIR’s 30-year history is replete with associating with terrorist groups and individuals who want to undermine the security and values of the U.S. and its allies.”

In November 2023, CAIR’s national executive director Nihad Awad said of the October 7th attacks that he was “happy to see” Palestinians “breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land.”

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in. (Cheering and Applause) And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense.” (Applause)

Specially Designated Global Terrorists

The U.S. Treasury and State Departments designate individuals or entities as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) if they pose a significant risk of committing terrorist acts, provide material support to terrorist organizations, or associate with terrorist organizations.

Once designated, their assets are blocked and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with them.

The Designating Hamas Affiliates in America Act

Congressman Roy’s bill takes concrete action. It designates CAIR as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization. This blocks all of CAIR’s assets and bans American persons and companies from doing business with it.

The legislation also revokes CAIR’s 501c3 tax-exempt status. “There should be no reason for a group with a track record of providing material support to terrorism to continue to benefit from its assets, financial or otherwise,” Roy explains.

The bill requires the Secretaries of State and Treasury to submit a formal report explaining why CAIR meets the criteria for SDGT designation.

Time to End the Charade

This must end. CAIR has operated for thirty years under the false cover of a civil rights group while enjoying tax benefits and access to American institutions. The “Designating Hamas Affiliates in America Act” cuts off CAIR’s money and power. It sends a clear message that groups supporting terrorism have no place in the United States. Congress must pass this bill and hold CAIR accountable for its long record of aiding America’s enemies.

This bill is a direct strike against CAIR and ends its ability to operate as a tax-exempt terror-linked organization. Do not wait – call, email, and make sure your representative gets on board today. Shut down CAIR once and for all.

Read Chip Roy’s Legislation here: rep_roys_designating_hamas_affiliates_in_america_act_of_2026

RAIR has written extensively about CAIR’s terror ties. Here is a small sample:

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