RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Dan
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Is Sabastian Gorka continuing to defend CAIR from a terrorist designation by claiming CAIR has not committed one act of terror on American Soil?

Is Gorka's position in CAIR in the ear of Trump?

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