Less than a year ago, Abu Mohammed al-Joulani — real name Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa — was one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, hunted by America with a $10 million bounty on his head.

His blood-soaked résumé of terror:

Al-Qaeda in Iraq (2003–2006) — ambushed U.S. soldiers, built roadside bombs, and cut his teeth in the network that butchered thousands of Americans and Iraqis. He was hardened in Zarqawi’s insurgency and further radicalized in U.S. prisons.

Islamic State of Iraq (2006–2012) — protégé of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, laying the foundation for the ISIS caliphate. Baghdadi hand-picked him to expand jihad into Syria.

Jabhat al-Nusra (2012–2016) — founded and commanded al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch. Directed suicide bombings in Damascus and Aleppo, murdering scores of civilians. Recruited foreign jihadis, funneled Gulf cash, and institutionalized terror as Syria burned.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (2017–present) — rebranded Nusra into HTS and turned Idlib into a jihadist statelet with sharia courts, torture prisons, and public executions. Crushed rivals, extorted civilians, and enforced terror as governance. His forces massacred minorities, and after Assad fell, unleashed a wave of revenge killings: hundreds of civilians dead, Christians and Alawites slaughtered, women stripped and paraded through the streets like trophies.

The U.N. sanctions committee still lists him as QDi.317 — an al-Qaeda terrorist. The U.S. once offered $10 million for his capture, only to cancel the bounty in December 2024 to “facilitate diplomacy.”

Just months later, President Trump sat across from al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Erdogan beaming at his side. Sanctions vanished. Trump hailed him as a “fighter” with a “strong past.”

And now - the same man has arrived in New York City, whitewashed as “Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa”, to address the United Nations General Assembly.

From al-Qaeda emir to UN speaker in under a year.

From America’s Most Wanted to America’s guest of honor.

From Guantanamo candidate to world “statesman.” Twenty-four years after 9/11, the United States is not hunting the face of jihad — it is hosting him. “Never Forget” has rotted into “Welcome to New York.”

This isn’t diplomacy. This is national betrayal and appeasement of terrorism at the highest level.