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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

Here’s the problem: this didn’t happen in a vacuum. Quotes don’t magically appear on teleprompters—they get selected, reviewed, approved, and cleared. So when something like this slips through, it’s not just an error, it’s a systems failure. And the response—shrugging it off as a misunderstanding—only makes it worse. Because viewers aren’t stupid. They expect a baseline level of judgment, especially when it comes to sensitive or loaded material. If that standard is gone, then what exactly is left? Trust erodes fast when accountability disappears. And right now, it feels like the industry is more interested in damage control than actually fixing what broke.

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