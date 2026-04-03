Birmingham, Alabama, anchor, Ashonti Ford, closed her segment by quoting the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, setting social media on fire with calls for her to get the boot by her network.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A popular news anchor named Ashonti Ford, 38, quoted the founder of the terrorist-linked Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al-Banna, while signing off on Birmingham, Alabama’s ABC 33/40 WBMA-LD, causing massive backlash and a hasty apology from the news outlet.

(Video Credit: DT1819)

A shout-out to a founding Islamic terrorist

Ford was finishing up her 6 p.m. broadcast on Thursday when she quoted al-Banna, “Before we go, a quote from the founder of the Islamic Brotherhood: ‘The quieter you become, the more you’re able to hear,’” she said as she ended her segment on the Sinclair-owned station.

You could certainly hear pins drop all over the place after she uttered the quote from the late Islamist.

Monday morning, she returned to her anchor desk as if nothing had happened. She did not address the controversy, according to AL.com, and she was not disciplined for the quote.

Massive backlash over the quote

Many on X were furious and wanted to know how the quote was even approved to be on air.

“Why is she still working?” one user heatedly asked, while another added, “Is she still employed?”

Ford was hammered into the ground over the quote. A lot of viewers demanded immediate action from ABC 33/40 over the incident. Some posts read, “Fire her now!!!”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) vented his outrage on X, writing: “Pure insanity. The Radical Muslim Brotherhood is a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.”

Tuberville has introduced two bills to eradicate Sharia Law in the US, the No Sharia Act and the Preserving a Sharia Free America Act, which are quickly gaining traction.

A tepid apology from Sinclair and ABC 33/40

According to the New York Post, a Sinclair spokesperson apologized… sort of: “ABC 33/40’s segment was not intended to convey any political or ideological message. The quote was sourced through the station’s editorial process, and in this instance, there was a lapse in that process and a lapse in judgment. The station has addressed internally and issued a public apology.”

Sinclair also claims that the station is “reinforcing its editorial review protocols to ensure content aligns with the station’s standards.”

The news director of ABC 33/40, Jeff Cox, gave a tenuous apology on Monday as well: “I want to take a moment to address concerns about our broadcast last Thursday. The intent of our closing segment is always to end the newscast on a positive and thoughtful note. The quote included that evening was not intended to convey any political or ideological message,” he said, echoing Sinclair, failing to read the room.

“However, we understand it was perceived that way, and on behalf of the station, I sincerely apologize to those who were offended,” he added.

ABC 30/40 news director Jeff Cox apologized “to those who were offended” when an anchor read a quote attributed to Hassan al-Banna, who is credited with founding the Muslim Brotherhood in 1928. (WBMA)

Nothing to see here

Then came the unburdening of blame concerning the anchor. Cox asserted that the quotes that are read at the end of the newscasts are picked through a standard editorial process, not by the “on-air talent.”

“Although this quote was read by Ashonti Ford, Ashonti had nothing to do with the selection,” he deflected. “We have addressed the matter internally, and we are making adjustments to ensure our content consistently meets our editorial standards moving forward.”

“We value your trust, appreciate your feedback, and we thank you for your loyalty,” Cox stated.

Quoting a terrorist organization

The US State and Treasury departments designated Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations earlier this year.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has inspired, nurtured, and funded terrorist groups like Hamas, that are direct threats to the safety and security of the American people and our allies,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John. K. Hurley.

“Despite their peaceful public façade, both the Egyptian and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood branches have conspired to support Hamas’s terrorism and undermine the sovereignty of their own national governments. This Administration will use all tools at our disposal to hold them accountable for the violence they have encouraged across the Middle East and the world in pursuit of their extreme version of Islam,” he vowed.

From the New York Post:

The Brotherhood was founded in 1928 in Egypt by Hassan al-Banna as a religious and social movement focused on promoting Islamic values in public life. While it built support through schools, charities and community outreach, it also developed a more militant wing in the 1940s that was linked to political violence and terrorism. One of the most frequently cited offshoots is Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that explicitly identified itself in its founding charter as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s broader movement. Countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization, while the United States in recent years has moved to label specific branches as terrorist entities and impose sanctions on them.

Both Florida and Texas have declared that the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are “foreign terrorist organizations.”

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