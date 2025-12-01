Alert America: Here is the Proof - One of the Nine Federal Refugee Contractors Admitted the Entire Resettlement Scheme on Camera (Video)
AMERICA HAS BEEN SOLD OUT!
This 2021 video from Episcopal Migration Ministries (EMM), one of the nine federally funded refugee resettlement contractors, is one of the most revealing pieces of footage you will see.
They were speaking openly at All Saints Church in Pasadena, assuming no one outside their activist circles was paying attention.
But what they admitted is devastating.
This wasn’t a sermon or charity. It was a full-blown political strategy briefing, filmed in a church, explaining how the U.S. government and religious NGOs work together to:
Dramatically expand resettlement pipelines
Pressure Congress to change immigration laws
Nobilize churches as pro-immigration activist armies
Build permanent support networks for arrivals
Redefine “refugee” to include economic & climate migrants
Overload the system by design
Coordinate lobbying directly with Washington
And they said all of it out loud - we are funding our own demise!
1. They admit they are an official U.S. government partner
Brother Chris McNabb of EMM states:
“EMM is a ministry of the Episcopal Church and one of nine national agencies responsible for resettling refugees in the United States in partnership with the government.”
This is not charity. They are federal contractors with a financial quota.
More refugees = more money. It’s that simple.
This is state-funded demographic policy laundered through churches.
2. They confessed the scale: from 18,000 refugees → to 4,000 Afghans PER WEEK
McNabb brags:
“In 2020 all nine agencies resettled about 18,000 refugees.”
“We are now resettling 4,000 Afghans a week.”
This was a mass importation pipeline, not a humanitarian drip.
He openly says they had to “staff up significantly” because the pipeline “exploded overnight.”
3. They admit DHS used “humanitarian parole” to bypass the legal process
McNabb explains Afghans were:
“Paroled in by the Department of Homeland Security… because they did not have time to wait for the immigration system to operate.”
Translation:
Normal vetting was bypassed.
The legal process was circumvented.
Tens of thousands were rushed in without proper screening.
Congress still hasn’t adjusted their status, but the arrivals are here permanently.
4. They train congregations to take in asylum seekers and parolees — not just refugees
Through the Neighbor to Neighbor program, churches are trained to:
Provide physical & emotional support
Provide transportation
Help navigate legal processes
Sponsor asylum seekers & Afghan parolees
Teams of 5–10 church members take over the roles official agencies would normally handle.
This decentralizes the pipeline and embeds it inside communities.
5. They push churches to DEFUND ICE
Rector Mike Kinman proudly declares:
“We are strong advocates for the complete defunding of ICE.”
So you have:
A federally connected resettlement contractor
Working with the State Department
Using a church pulpit to demand the abolition of ICE
This isn’t ministry. This is open-borders political warfare.
6. They openly plan to expand “refugee” to include climate & economic migrants
When asked what happens to migrants who don’t meet asylum criteria, McNabb says:
“We will begin seeing more and more climate refugees… more folks who come for economic reasons. We are preparing for that.”
They are planning the next wave, economic & climate migrants, long before Congress approves anything.
7. They reveal the Episcopal Church has a lobbying arm on Capitol Hill
They talk about OGR - the Office of Government Relations - their official lobbying office in the “God Box” on Capitol Hill.
From the stage they instruct congregants to:
Call Congress
Pressure senators
Demand the Afghan Adjustment Act
Expand asylum categories
Increase refugee admissions
Secure more funding for EMM
This is organized political lobbying coordinated from the church pews.
8. They admit they operate 11 affiliate offices nationwide, including in red states
When asked about IRIS in Los Angeles, McNabb says:
“That’s one of our 11 affiliates.”
They place arrivals everywhere: Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, Miami, and beyond.
Red states are the main prize.
And their “interfaith” branding?
A manipulative façade - a left-wing coalition built to push anti-Western, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish policy through religious cover.
9. They tell congregations to serve undocumented immigrants, too
Kinman boasts All Saints is a “sanctuary church” ready to support:
Undocumented immigrants
Asylum seekers
Afghan parolees
Migrants with “various statuses”
This goes far beyond refugees — this is a parallel, extra-legal system.
10. They end by admitting the goal is a permanent, embedded migration infrastructure
McNabb says this is just:
“the beginning of a relationship.”
The goal is permanent community integration — meaning once these pipelines enter your town, they never leave.
🚨 WHY THIS MATTERS, AMERICA
This is just ONE of the nine federal contractors.
In one hour, at one church, they admitted:
✔ their formal partnership with the U.S. government
✔ the massive scale of Afghan importation
✔ bypassing normal processes through parole
✔ pushing to abolish ICE
✔ expansion to climate & economic migrants
✔ their professional lobbying arm
✔ their nationwide network
✔ their plan for permanent demographic restructuring
If this is what they say on camera, imagine what they say off camera.
Americans deserve to see this video, understand how this system truly works, and decide whether they consent to having their communities transformed, with their tax dollars, without their input.
Any politician - Republican or Democrat - who continues funding this racket, this federally backed demographic-engineering pipeline that European leaders openly describe as human-trafficker behavior — WILL be held accountable.
If you fund it, defend it, or stay silent while your voters are kept in the dark, @LauraLoomer and I will expose you.
And WE will fight with everything we have to make sure you never hold office again.
No one is going to fight like Laura and me to protect American communities from turning into mini-Islamic states!
