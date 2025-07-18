Alert America: Jihad by Ballot

Hamas-linked CAIR’s Nihad Awad brags:

🧕 “We already have 43 Muslim state delegates.

If we’re organized, we’ll have 50 in Congress within six years.

That’s how we dismantle the system of ‘injustice’ — by replacing it with those who represent the Prophet.”

🔍 Injustice? - That doesn’t mean racism or inequality.

In Islamic terms, “injustice” means disobeying Sharia - and justice means enforcing it.

They’re not just building mosques (beachheads) - they’re building political power.

This is political jihad - funded, strategic, and fully underway.

Yasir Qadhi spells it out:

🗳️ “Democracy used to be haram. Now? Participation in democracy is our jihad - not with bullets, but with ballots.

It is our physical jihad to fight the entire earth until it enters the Ummah.”

Still think this is about “diversity”? Still falling for “interfaith dialogue”?

Even their own scholars admit:

✅ Voting is haram - unless it installs Sharia-friendly candidates.

Then it becomes mandatory jihad, even if they despise democracy.

🩸 “It’s like amputating a limb to save the body.”

They are voting to replace America — from within. 👉 Use the system to end the system.

WAKE. UP.