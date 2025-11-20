No Amount of Money Can Whitewash the Saudi Kingdom



It took me a full day to release this because the truth is unbearable:



No photo-op, deal, or political handshake can hide what Saudi Arabia still is - or what it still does to Christians in 2025.



This week, President Trump participated in an arrival ceremony honoring the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi flag waved triumphantly on American soil - as if it represented freedom or shared values.



Even our own U.S. military was reduced to carrying it, holding high the banner of a regime that outlaws Christianity and criminalizes conversion.