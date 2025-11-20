ALERT AMERICA: NO AMOUNT OF MONEY CAN WHITEWASH SAUDI ARABIA
No money or ceremony can hide the fact that America is opening its doors to a regime that persecutes Christians while demanding freedoms it refuses to grant on its own soil.
No Amount of Money Can Whitewash the Saudi Kingdom
It took me a full day to release this because the truth is unbearable:
No photo-op, deal, or political handshake can hide what Saudi Arabia still is - or what it still does to Christians in 2025.
This week, President Trump participated in an arrival ceremony honoring the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi flag waved triumphantly on American soil - as if it represented freedom or shared values.
Even our own U.S. military was reduced to carrying it, holding high the banner of a regime that outlaws Christianity and criminalizes conversion.