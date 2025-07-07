ALERT AMERICA 🚨 STOP THIS SCAM NOW! Once Again, CAIR Is Suing Our Police, and the Media & Government Are Helping Them Do It

Why the HELL are we tolerating this?

Now it’s Multnomah County, Oregon, and once again, a terror-tied Islamic supremacist group is suing police because arrested protesters had to follow basic jail protocol.

Two sisters disrupted a parade, laid in the street for Palestine, got arrested (Amen), and now they’re crying trauma because they had to remove their hijabs in jail.

One says she “felt naked.”

The other is demanding that police destroy all footage of her without her Sharia-compliant covering.

💥 This isn’t about religious freedom.

💥 This is about subverting Western law to make Sharia dominant.

👉 If you want to know real trauma, try living in any of the Islamic countries where women get jailed, beaten, or stoned for NOT wearing the hijab.

CAIR is running the same scam across America:

➡️ Break the law

➡️ Refuse jail procedure

➡️ Cry “Islamophobia”

➡️ Sue the cops

➡️ Weaponize “civil rights” as a Trojan horse for Islamic supremacy

And just like in California, the media is complicit.

@KGWNews is now doing PR work for CAIR - not once mentioning the group’s terror ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Just soft-focus interviews and tearful soundbites about “trauma.”

Oh right…

CAIR has its own media arm and works with stations like KGW to spread this ideological poison, while our government REFUSES to ban them.

🎙️ Remember national security expert Chris Gaubatz, who infiltrated CAIR undercover:

“I witnessed a Hamas front working to dismantle Western civilization from within.”

They’re doing it in real time—through lawfare, manipulation, and media control.

🛑 Enough of this hijab hysteria.

🛑 Enough of CAIR suing our institutions into Sharia compliance.

🛑 Enough of the media acting as their mouthpiece.

🛑 Enough of this domestic threat network operating with legal impunity.

📣 BAN CAIR.

📣 EXPOSE their lawsuits.

📣 DEFEND our institutions.