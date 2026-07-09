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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
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The essence of the bottom line is what exactly would Arkansas citizens do if they had transparency and how would they go about turning every Islamic structure back into the dirt it came from? How would they cross-examine every traitorous Arkansas and Little Rock official who bowed down to these barbarians and allowed and welcomed them into their land? What are Arkansans willing to do to take these Muzzies by their collective necks and force them to leave America? Too late? Perhaps Arkansas is becoming Texas. Remember Little Rock is the home of former Governor Clinton. He was a mafia crime boss of the highest order. Murder and mayhem allowed in Arkansas back then apparently has a new and softer face today. But that Muzzie sword is hidden beneath those robes. Once a Jihadi always a Jihadi. Arkansas has been warned but I fear they will go to their slaughter one Mosque and one Imam at a time. Arm up. The camel’s nose is way into the tent and this will go kinetic. It always does.

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