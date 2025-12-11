Florida must now confront how CAIR, newly designated a foreign terrorist organization by Governor DeSantis, spent two decades embedding itself into public schools and shaping what children are taught about 9/11, Islam, and America, and this is the roadmap to remove it.

Just three days ago, on December 8, 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 25-244, formally designating both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations under Florida law. For the first time, every executive agency in the state, including the Department of Education and all 67 public-school districts, is now legally required to terminate contracts, funding streams, partnerships, advisory roles, and any form of material support to CAIR or its affiliates.

The order cites the same federal evidence exposed in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the same Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure detailed by prosecutors, and the same pattern of political and institutional influence that this RAIR investigation documents below.

What follows is no longer a theoretical warning or a forecast of a creeping threat.

It is the roadmap Florida’s leaders must now use to purge CAIR’s decades-long reach into Florida’s schools, public institutions, and political landscape.

How Florida Got Here: Two Decades of CAIR Florida Embedding Itself Into Public Institutions

CAIR Florida was established in 2001, stating that its primary exempt purpose was “to educate the public against Muslim discrimination.” The organization moved quickly to respond to what it described as rising “Islamophobia” in the aftermath of 9/11, and more than twenty years later, it still centers much of its work on that mission.

Its founding executive director, Altaf A. Ali, frequently focused on issues involving Islamic propaganda in public spaces across Florida. Among the advertisements he supported was one that read, “Jesus followed the principles of Islam.”

Altaf also organized a summit of Muslim leaders to encourage greater community involvement. Participants were surveyed about their mosques, schools, interfaith activities, and voter-registration efforts to inform future engagement:

“The meeting organized by the local branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is intended to motivate Muslims to increase their participation in public life. Ali plans to send the representatives home with a census to distribute to their congregants, with questions such as: How many people live in your house? What is your profession and your income? Do you usually vote Democratic or Republican? Who is your presidential pick? CAIR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., called the meeting ‘a pioneering effort.’ Spokesman Ahmed Rehab said he has not heard of similar meetings in other parts of the United States.”

From the outset, the organization cultivated strong relationships with local officials. Following the 2003 arrest of Robert Goldstein, CAIR Florida reached out to then–Florida Governor Jeb Bush. In response, Bush held a teleconference with Islamic leaders and directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contact mosques from Key West to Pensacola. In 2007, CAIR Florida hosted an “Islamophobia Symposium” featuring several notable guests, including Louis Wexler, Vice Mayor of Broward County, who delivered the welcome address, as well as representatives from the Florida Commission on Human Relations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and others.

The organization’s early influence helped establish the foundations for its current standing in Florida. The groundwork laid by Altaf and others has enabled CAIR Florida to shape policy, influence leadership within the public school system, affect elections, and maintain a strong presence in the broader community.

Why CAIR Is Dangerous

CAIR was linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas in America’s largest financial terrorism trial, the Holy Land Foundation trial.

CAIR was founded in 1994 and has the stated goal of representing Muslims in U.S. politics and “empowering American Muslims and encouraging their participation in political and social activism.” As of January 18, 2024, the CAIR website lists over 20 chapters across the country, including one in Tampa.

Evidence presented during U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation demonstrated that the Holy Land Foundation had given money to CAIR, and a 1994 Palestine Committee memorandum acknowledged CAIR and three other organizations as making up the committee. Following the trial, the FBI “severed its liaison relationship” and “suspended formal contacts” with CAIR. In an April 2009 letter sent to a U.S. Senator, an FBI Assistant Director described CAIR as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the trial.

The United Arab Emirates, a formal diplomatic ally of the U.S. since 1972, placed CAIR on the country’s terrorism list in 2014. Further, President Biden’s administration has “disavowed” CAIR over Executive Director Nihad Awad’s comments at an event following the October 7 attack. Many states have introduced memorials or resolutions in recent years, encouraging their respective state to likewise suspend contact with CAIR. These states include Arizona (2017), South Carolina (2018), Mississippi (2018), and Arkansas (2019).

Nihad Awad, who currently serves as CAIR’s Executive Director, stated at a convention of American Muslims for Palestine in November 2023: “[t]he people of Gaza only decided to break the siege … on October 7 … the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves … Israel as an occupying power does not have that right to self-defense.” After this speech, President Biden’s administration both publicly condemned Awad’s comments and disassociated from CAIR.

In other words, the same organization that federal prosecutors tied to a Hamas support network, that U.S. allies have designated as a terrorist group, and that the Biden administration has publicly disavowed, is now being treated in Florida as a trusted partner on curriculum, civil rights, and school “inclusion.”

CAIR Florida Targets Public Schools

CAIR Florida engages in advocacy efforts within the state’s public school system, publishing resources such as its Florida Public School Guides and “Know Your Rights” materials. The organization also sends letters to school-district leaders offering recommendations on how topics like 9/11 should be addressed in classroom instruction.

CAIR’s history raises serious red flags, and allowing the organization to offer guidance to public-school officials opens the door to advancing an Islamic-centered agenda within the education system.

CAIR Florida’s 9/11 Teaching Suggestions

CAIR has recommended two “general lesson plans,” one from the Morningside Center for Teaching and Social Responsibility and another from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Both organizations incorporate Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) as a core part of their instructional approach.

In 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced the STOP WOKE Act, aimed at addressing what he described as the ideological indoctrination of children in Florida’s schools. That same April, the Florida Department of Education issued a statement directly criticizing the inclusion of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) in instructional materials. The department noted: “FDOE proactively informed publishers in June 2021 that textbooks must align with the B.E.S.T. Standards and state laws on required instruction, and that they should not incorporate unsolicited strategies such as SEL.”

Unfortunately, a federal judge issued a permanent injunction against the bill. Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled that the statute “violates free speech rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.” This ruling effectively allows organizations like CAIR Florida to promote exactly what DeSantis was trying to stop: the ideological conditioning of children under the banner of “SEL.”

Experts on this topic have warned that “this approach (SEL) seeks to influence children by leveraging their emotions and social environment to steer them toward certain political viewpoints, potentially making them more vulnerable to outside influence.”

1. Morningside Center for Teaching and Social Responsibility

Morningside’s entire approach to teaching students is based on Social & Emotional Learning (SEL), Restorative Practices (RP), and “Racial Equity.”

A partnership with the Morningside Center for Teaching and Social Responsibility includes interactive workshops focused on SEL and restorative practices. The organization offers hands-on coaching for educators, all aimed at making schools more “productive” and “equitable.”

The Morningside Center’s 9/11 Anniversary Teaching Guide frames the September 11 attacks—carried out by al-Qaeda, an extremist organization—as a “teachable moment.” The guide states:

“Those of us who lived through September 11, 2001, remember where we were when we got the news, what we did, how we felt. And we are aware that the impact of September 11 goes far beyond the thousands of tragic deaths that occurred that day. The attacks have had far-reaching consequences ranging from increased airport security to discrimination against Muslims and Arab-Americans to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in which hundreds of thousands have died.”

Instead of focusing on the 9/11 attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, Morningside’s approach shifts attention toward topics like Islamophobia and the subsequent U.S. wars—framing these issues for students in a way opponents believe downplays the nature of the original attack on America.

The guide urges teachers to:

“Use the anniversary of 9/11 as a ‘teachable moment.’ Morningside Center defines a teachable moment as an event that occurs in the wide world or in your classroom that your students (or at least some of them) are aware of. This provides an opportunity for learning—and one we need to seize. Especially when the events are dramatic, students may take in biased, emotionally charged, inaccurate information. Part of our mission as educators in a democratic society is to correct misinformation, facilitate thoughtful discussion, and develop our students’ ability to think critically, which includes asking good questions. If we don’t do this, who will?”

Morningside claims that other sources are biased, emotionally driven, and inaccurate, textbook projection. Meanwhile, CAIR Florida circulates Morningside’s materials to school-district leaders and promotes them as reliable resources.

Like CAIR Florida, Morningside warns that lessons on 9/11 could trigger anti-Arab sentiment. They previously offered a guide titled Countering Bias against Arab-American, Muslim, and South Asian Students: Suggestions for Educators, which has since been removed. However, other resources remain, including lessons on Saudi Arabian oil, the U.S., and Osama bin Laden, Civil Liberties and Terrorism for high school students, responding to Osama bin Laden’s death, and an interactive activity called The Believing and Doubting Game.

Saudi Oil, the U.S., and Osama bin Laden

“Osama bin Laden, the accused mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S., was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. He castigates the rulers of his native land as traitors to Islam, as corrupt agents of the U.S. who sell it oil cheaply and allow it to manipulate oil prices. He wants to overthrow the Saudi government and break its connections with the U.S.”

This lesson invites students to question the official account of 9/11 and the role of bin Laden, putting doubt in children’s minds about his responsibility for the attack on America.

Civil Liberties and Terrorism

“Since September 11, Congress has passed legislation to combat terrorism, the president has ordered that military tribunals try certain accused terrorists, and the Department of Justice has issued regulations on surveillance, interviews, and detentions. These measures, which affect non-citizens who in the past have received most of the Constitution’s rights and protections, have raised important civil liberties issues. While such issues are always with us, students and teachers have an unusual opportunity to study and discuss them now, while they are receiving much attention in the news and being debated. This, in short, is an especially teachable moment.”

CAIR, for its part, has long fought against the terrorist-watch-list system.

Osama bin Laden’s Death

The website advises playing devil’s advocate when speaking about the killing of Osama bin Laden and insists on carefully separating “Islamism” from Islam:

“Note that this lesson refers to Osama bin Laden and those in his al Qaeda network as Islamist, not Islamic or Muslim. Islamism, also known as political Islam, refers to an ideology that considers Islam not as a religion but as a political system that expects all Muslims to turn to a militant form of their religion and to unite politically… Some people are quick to generalize and incorrectly consider Osama bin Laden as representative of all Muslims, rather than of a tiny minority of extremists… It’s important to foster better understanding of these distinctions—and to be especially sensitive to this issue if there are Muslim students in your classroom.” “For all the death and destruction that Osama bin Laden inspired and the attention he received over the past two decades, it is important to keep in mind that he was the leader of a very small group of radical extremist. For the vast majority of Muslims, he was not a hero and no faith leader.”

The Believing and Doubting Game

The Believing and Doubting Game asks students to make a “systematic, disciplined effort” to believe a point of view, no matter how unfamiliar or outrageous it seems—and then to make an equally systematic effort to doubt a point of view, no matter how familiar or reasonable. In the wrong hands, this becomes a tool for destabilizing students’ confidence in their own country’s history and moral framework while training them to empathize with adversarial narratives.

2. Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

The SPLC states that it opposes hatred and discrimination. Its core missions include combating racial injustice by strengthening democracy and voting rights, dismantling white supremacy, reforming the criminal justice system, and addressing poverty and economic inequality.

The SPLC opens its lesson plan, Bringing 9/11 into the Classroom—Useful Lessons, by urging teachers to integrate opportunities for religious tolerance and cultural understanding throughout the school year, particularly when discussing the events of 9/11:

“But addressing anti-Muslim bias and teaching accurately about Islam should be clear priorities for U.S. teachers.”

The lesson plan offers a broad range of classroom topics to foster “tolerance” and “acceptance,” including comparative religion for middle- and high-school students, cultural understanding, the development of “authentic identities,” and professional development for teachers.

Comparative Religion

The lesson begins by examining an “anti-Muslim hate incident” and then guides students to compare and contrast different religions, highlighting both similarities and differences. Finally, it asks students to select a contemporary issue and study how interpretation has changed (or not) over time within the faith they chose to analyze.

Cultural Understanding

“Debunking Stereotypes About Muslims and Islam helps students identify similarities and differences between the U.S. Muslim population and the entire U.S. population. It also dispels myths about Islam.”

SPLC also provides:

A school holiday calendar

Guidance on understanding religious apparel

Activities that use art to open dialogue about Islam, including examples such as “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”

Development of Authentic Identities

“The Multicultural Self helps students understand the cultural norms that shape the way we interact with the world.”

Reflection: What’s Your Frame? encourages students to reflect on culture and history. Students are asked to study their own backgrounds and values.

Examining Identity and Assimilation asks students an important question: Was there ever a part of your identity you had to hide?

Professional Development

The SPLC provides “10 tips to start a World Religions Curriculum,” including advice to “keep it academic” by discussing the Ottoman Empire, along with various tips and tricks to keep instruction “neutral” so as not to violate the Constitution.

Conversation Guidelines for Schools and Academic Settings, developed by the Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding, gives educators tips on how to hold “respectful” conversations about 9/11 and religious beliefs. It is intended to help students with differing perspectives “understand one another.”

To “Talk About Religion,” SPLC even offers a lesson plan about the Ferguson shooting:

“Using Ferguson as a case study, students will explore the media coverage and the protests that followed, driven to a large degree by social media, and learn to become informed and effective civic participants in today’s digital landscape.”

Thom Ronk, who orchestrated the SPLC lesson plan in 2011, is the curriculum design manager for Teaching Tolerance.

CAIR-Florida’s Political Blueprint for an Islamic Takeover

CAIR Florida’s classroom influence does not exist in isolation. In 2024, the organization launched what it openly describes as statewide ‘Advocacy Hubs’, a political infrastructure designed to embed CAIR operatives into every Florida congressional district.

Their stated goal is to build a Muslim voting bloc powerful enough to ‘shape government decisions,’ lobby lawmakers from Tallahassee to Washington, recruit candidates for office, and secure a permanent Islamic political presence in the state. In other words, while CAIR presents itself as a partner in public education, it is simultaneously constructing a parallel political machine, one rooted in the same network federal prosecutors once identified as part of a Hamas support structure.

Ideological Infrastructure

Taken together, CAIR Florida’s influence in politics, public institutions, and most dangerously, the classroom makes one reality unmistakable: for more than two decades, Florida has allowed a Hamas-linked organization to position itself as an authority over how children learn about 9/11, Islam, terrorism, American history, and even their own identity. What began as a post-9/11 “civil rights” effort has evolved into a coordinated ideological project with statewide reach and national implications.

Florida’s leaders can no longer pretend this is benign. CAIR Florida’s access to schools, its promotion of political activist lesson plans, its alignment with groups pushing emotional conditioning (SEL), and its documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood form a pattern that no responsible government can ignore. This is not cultural outreach, this is ideological infrastructure.

The question now is not whether CAIR Florida is influencing Florida. The question is how much longer the state will allow a network identified in federal terrorism proceedings to shape the minds, values, and civic understanding of Florida’s children.

