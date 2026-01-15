Florida’s Husseini Islamic Center (HIC) – a hardcore Twelver Shia hub in Sanford, just north of Orlando – is barreling ahead with “Project Orange,” a massive 5-acre expansion that’s not just bricks and mortar. It’s a foothold for an ideology straight out of Iran’s theocratic playbook: the apocalyptic Twelver (Ithna-Asheri) Shia faith, which preaches that global chaos, war, and destruction will summon the hidden 12th Imam (Mahdi) to impose Islamic rule worldwide.