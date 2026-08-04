As Congress scatters home for the August recess, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) – a “foreign terrorist organization” and unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial – has unleashed its 2026 August Congressional Recess Toolkit.

In coordination with its 501(c)(4) political arm CAIR Action, the group is mobilizing mosques, imams, and activists to swarm district offices, town halls, and staff meetings. The goal: extract public commitments from lawmakers to kneecap the Sharia-Free America Caucus, deepen isolation of Israel, block scrutiny of Muslim Brotherhood networks, and shield political Islam under the banner of “civil rights.”

The Toolkit’s Four Priorities: Anti-Israel, Anti-Constitution, Pro-Sharia Narrative

CAIR’s own materials lay out the marching orders clearly. Supporters are instructed to schedule in-district meetings, attend town halls, and follow up relentlessly with talking points, fact sheets, and constituent questions focused on four priorities:

Opposing U.S.-Israel Military and Intelligence Integration: CAIR frames routine alliance strengthening – defense-industrial cooperation, cyber, AI, surveillance, and regional security – as enabling “Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” “illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank,” and regional aggression. Advocates are told to demand rejection of related provisions in the NDAA, Intelligence Authorization Act, and FUTURES Act. Defeat the “Jewish American Security Act”: CAIR and allies rebrand legislation aimed at protecting Jewish Americans and countering antisemitism as a threat to free speech on “Palestine” and a vehicle for discrimination against Muslims, Arabs, and activists. Destroy the Sharia-Free America Caucus: CAIR has formally designated the bipartisan congressional caucus – co-founded by Representatives Chip Roy and Keith Self – as an “anti-Muslim hate group.” The toolkit urges lawmakers to reject its hearings and any legislation that treats political Islam and Sharia as incompatible with the U.S. Constitution. Opposing “Unauthorized Regional War in the Middle East“: Congress must oppose any U.S. funding, weapons, intelligence, or support that could involve Iran or further aid Israel’s operations in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, or the West Bank. CAIR highlights recent war-powers resolutions and demands a unified congressional assertion against what it calls wars of aggression.

The executive summary is explicit: this recess is the moment to “build momentum, demand accountability, and secure public commitments” against the “anti-Muslim hate group masquerading as a congressional caucus” and against U.S. policies that do not subordinate American interests to the Muslim Brotherhood narrative on Israel and “religious freedom.”

Imams are urged to promote the toolkit. Community leaders are to help schedule meetings. The message is clear: show up in force while members are home and vulnerable to organized pressure.

The Operatives: Intimidation Specialists and Red-Green Hybrids

These instructions do not emerge in a vacuum. They are pushed by the same figures who have already demonstrated CAIR’s preferred methods: smear, swarm, and silence. Robert S. McCaw, CAIR’s Director of Government Affairs, has been a fixture at Capitol Hill hearings targeting political Islam.

At Part II of the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution” on May 13, 2026 – chaired by Representative Chip Roy – McCaw sat directly behind RAIR founder Amy Mek and her 16-year-old Texas student guest, Marco Hunter-Lopez, openly recording them in an act of intimidation. He had already appeared at Part I, posting outside Roy’s office and accusing the congressman of trying to “ban Muslim life in America” while boasting that CAIR had distributed backgrounders to “friendly Democratic offices” to attack witnesses.

No identification is required to enter the Capitol. Terror-tied activists from CAIR, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and Code Pink can and do sit inches from citizens exercising their right to testify. McCaw’s presence is not coincidence; it is strategy.

In Texas, Sameeha Rizvi embodies the Red-Green Axis that powers this machine. In 2025, she was nominated for a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) “World to Win Fellowship”, which “supports organizers across the country who are doing groundbreaking work to bring new communities into the movement for democratic socialism”. RAIR has been urgently warning about DSA, America’s largest Marxist organization, for years.

As Texas Policy and Advocacy Coordinator for CAIR Action and Civic Engagement Organizer for CAIR-Austin, Rizvi has transitioned from far-left campus radicalism at the University of Texas at Austin – DEI advocacy, Queer/Trans/BIPOC organizing, abortion expansion protests, and a temporary campus ban after an illegal occupation of the Dean’s office over pro-Palestine teaching assistants – to full-time CAIR operative. She has accused Texas lawmakers of “Islamophobia” for examining EPIC City and related security measures, while amplifying CAIR’s inflated discrimination statistics.

The same activist who once championed causes that Islamic doctrine condemns now advances an organization rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood network. When Christian women from Accountability Matters and Defending Our Republic planned a peaceful protest against CAIR’s influence, Rizvi helped mobilize the intimidation campaign that labeled them “dangerous extremists” and forced cancellation. Ordinary Texas women seeking to defend constitutional freedoms were driven off their own Capitol steps.

This is the Red/Green Axis in action: Marxist identity agitation married to Islamic political objectives. Ideology is secondary to power and institutional capture.

The Stakes: Normalizing the Infiltration

American Muslims already enjoy full constitutional rights. What CAIR demands is special insulation from scrutiny of Sharia-compatible governance, foreign funding networks, dawah in schools, parallel societies, and the documented Brotherhood infrastructure that produced CAIR itself.

By directing supporters to confront members of Congress during recess – when staff are lighter and local pressure is harder to ignore – CAIR seeks to turn every district office into a compliance checkpoint. Lawmakers who refuse the talking points risk being branded Islamophobes. Those who acquiesce advance the very political Islam the Sharia-Free America Caucus was created to confront.

Texans and Americans watching Christian women bullied off Capitol steps, high-school students targeted with WhyIslam materials, and congressional witnesses recorded by CAIR operatives already know the pattern. The August Recess Toolkit is simply the next operational phase: formalize the pressure, expand the network, and extract policy concessions before the midterms and beyond.

Reject the framing. Cut the institutional access. Demand that elected officials treat CAIR for what the federal record shows it to be – a militant pro-terror organization that seeks to ultimately impose global Islam. The recess belongs to the constituents who still believe the Constitution, not Sharia, is the supreme law of the land. The time to meet those members is now – before the swarm arrives with CAIR’s script in hand.

Watch the webinar (screen recorded):

Read the full document here: CAIR August Recess Doc

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