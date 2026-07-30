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Dorrie O'Brien's avatar
Dorrie O'Brien
5h

Waqfs are not mentioned in the Q. It was Mo's idea. Soooo, it's not part of the "religion," but all Shari'a. Seems like that's an easy argument against this "charitable" boondoggle.

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