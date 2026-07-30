The Islamic Center of Irving is locking in a permanent $16.5 million Sharia waqf under the Muslim Brotherhood’s NAIT network – complete with shops, apartments, and a forever $1.5 million yearly cash stream funded in part by Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and other jihadi-backing regimes.

This is no ordinary real estate deal. It’s a cradle-to-grave parallel Islamic society rising in the heart of Texas, already packing 3,000 for Friday prayers and schooling over a thousand kids – the same mosque that produced a multi-million-dollar sexual-exploitation judgment against its former head imam.

They’re still building. Foreign money from regimes that ban Christianity and bankroll terror is pouring in.

Where is the action?

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