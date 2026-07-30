ALERT: Muslim Brotherhood-Linked NAIT Building $16.5 Million Permanent Sharia Waqf in Irving, Texas (RAIR TV)
The Islamic Center of Irving is locking in a permanent $16.5 million Sharia waqf under the Muslim Brotherhood’s NAIT network – complete with shops, apartments, and a forever $1.5 million yearly cash stream funded in part by Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and other jihadi-backing regimes.
This is no ordinary real estate deal. It’s a cradle-to-grave parallel Islamic society rising in the heart of Texas, already packing 3,000 for Friday prayers and schooling over a thousand kids – the same mosque that produced a multi-million-dollar sexual-exploitation judgment against its former head imam.
They’re still building. Foreign money from regimes that ban Christianity and bankroll terror is pouring in.
Where is the action?
Waqfs are not mentioned in the Q. It was Mo's idea. Soooo, it's not part of the "religion," but all Shari'a. Seems like that's an easy argument against this "charitable" boondoggle.