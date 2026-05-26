As Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City emboldens the Islamic machine, a senior CAIR Action NJ operative is now poised to seize power in Passaic County. Ali Aljarrah, deeply embedded in Hamas-linked networks and pro-Palestine extremism, represents the next phase of organized Muslim voting blocs transforming New Jersey politics from within.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory as the first Muslim mayor of New York City in November 2025 marked a dangerous turning point. What was once dismissed as fringe activism has now become organized political power. Mamdani’s upset win – fueled by massive Muslim, progressive, and immigrant voting blocs – sent a clear signal: the Red-Green Axis is no longer content with influence. It is taking elected office. That momentum has now crossed the Hudson River into New Jersey, where coordinated Muslim voting power is propelling candidate after candidate into position. First, Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, and now Ali Aljarrah in Passaic County.

Ali Aljarrah: CAIR Operative Running for Passaic County Commissioner

Ali Aljarrah, born to Iraqi immigrants and based in Passaic County, serves as Senior Adviser and State Lead for CAIR Action NJ – the political arm of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations. He touts himself as a “civil rights leader” on his campaign site while advancing the agenda of an organization with deep Muslim Brotherhood ties and unindicted co-conspirator status in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial.

Deep Ties to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Aljarrah’s personal connection to Mamdani is longstanding. He has posted about flying with him, standing beside him at campaign launches, attending his swearing-in, and conducting multiple interviews during Mamdani’s run. The two have known each other for years. Mamdani’s win has clearly energized figures like Aljarrah, who see it as validation of the strategy: mobilize Muslim voters, fuse with the far-left, and capture power.

Cross-Endorsements with Adam Hamawy: Shared Red-Green Axis Alignment

Aljarrah is cross-endorsing with Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, the Egyptian-born surgeon running for Congress in NJ-12. Hamawy’s campaign mirrors Aljarrah’s pattern of fusing Islamic networks with far-left causes. He has racked up endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, Jamaal Bowman, Justice Democrats, Our Revolution, and Climate Revolution Action Network.

Like Aljarrah, Hamawy is endorsed by CAIR Action, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition – Activate, and pro-Palestine groups such as PAL PAC, Track AIPAC, and Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. Both candidates push hard-left policies: Medicare for All, “Abolish ICE,” universal childcare, “making polluters pay,” redirecting military spending to domestic programs, and strong anti-Israel positions.

Hamawy has campaigned with climate groups, pledging no money from fossil fuel PACs and framing endless wars as a “climate issue.” This mirrors Aljarrah’s own campaigning with Climate Revolution NJ. The overlap shows the same machine: Muslim voting blocs allied with progressive organizations to advance open borders, “wealth redistribution,” anti-Israel activism, and “civil rights” that shield Islamic priorities.

Hamawy maintains deeply troubling ties to terrorism. As a young medical student in the early 1990s, he had a yearslong personal association with Omar Abdel-Rahman, the “Blind Sheikh” – mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and plots to bomb New York landmarks. Hamawy first met the Sheikh in 1991, accompanied him to multiple mosques, took a 13-hour van ride with him to a radical conference in Michigan, visited his apartment after the 1993 bombing to help translate documents, and even testified as a defense witness at the Sheikh’s 1995 trial.

Endorsed by the Full Islamic Network – Including Qatanani Ties

Aljarrah’s endorsements come from the core New Jersey Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent ecosystem: CAIR Action NJ (his employer), Emgage Action, New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition – Activate, NJ Working Families Party, and Bernie Sanders allies.

Dr. Ahmad Qatanani, a physician at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, endorsed him. Dr. Ahmad is the son of Imam Dr. Mohammad Qatanani, longtime imam of the Islamic Center of Passaic County.

Imam Mohammad Qatanani has a documented history of Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood connections. Israeli authorities convicted him in 1993 of Hamas membership and support activities. He admitted these ties in statements to Israeli officials.

Qatanani is an antisemitic and anti-Christian imam who has given radical sermons, participated in rallies, voiced support for terrorists and their organizations, Islamic jihad, and Sharia law.

His mosque, the Islamic Center of Passaic County, has deep Hamas ties – its founder and first imam, Mohammad El-Mezain, was convicted in the Holy Land Foundation trial for funneling money to Hamas and reportedly raised $1.8 million for the terror group at the mosque.

In 2017, Qatanani publicly called for a “new intifada” against Israel at a Times Square rally. In an August 2025 sermon, he claimed that Jews, after surviving Nazi crimes, chose to oppress Palestinians instead of showing gratitude to Allah, while describing pre-war Gaza as a place of “beautiful and normal” life.

Ibrahim Fahmy, president of the Islamic Center of Passaic County (ICPC), has also endorsed Aljarrah and publicly praised Qatanani as a “man of peace.”

On the Ground: “Palestine Activism” as Normalization of Islamic Terrorism

Aljarrah has thrown himself into hardcore pro-Palestine activism, canvassing at Palestine Day on Palestine Way in Paterson and joining “Free Palestine” marches, including one in Austin, Texas.

These events are classic vehicles for normalizing support for Hamas and other Islamic terrorist groups while hiding behind the false banner of “civil rights” and “justice.” Far from peaceful advocacy, they demonize Israel’s right to defend itself against jihadist barbarism and whitewash the October 7 atrocities.

Aljarrah routinely pushes “Abolish ICE,” participates in “stolen land” BLM rallies, and crashes political events to demand ceasefires – all standard Islamic tactics that portray Hamas terrorism as legitimate “resistance” and Israeli self-defense as the true crime. He does all of this while operating as a senior CAIR operative.

New Jersey is the Latest Battleground

After Mamdani’s breakthrough in New York City, the same Islamic machine is rapidly consolidating power across the river. Passaic County voters – and all residents of New Jersey – must recognize what is happening: this is not mere “representation” or “diversity.” It is demographic and political conquest by organized Muslim voting blocs working hand-in-hand with radical left allies.

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