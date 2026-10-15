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Walter Stock's avatar
Walter Stock
Oct 15

Jesus Christ Florida GOP! Are you out of your minds? Is this the best you can do? He is NOT a Republican. He is a Trojan Horse if there ever was one.

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Gregory Huffman's avatar
Gregory Huffman
Oct 15

Come on FL GOP! What the “bleep” is wrong with you? Do you really believe he will stay loyal to Republicans if he gets in? Hell no! He is playing you for being a useful idiot. Once he’s in his loyalty is to the Ummah! FL, turn this around.

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