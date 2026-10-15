Imtiaz Mohammad, the Pakistani Muslim RAIR warned about seven years ago, switched parties in 2022, ran unopposed in the 2026 primary, and is now the Republican nominee for Florida House District 103. He landed on a Florida GOP congratulatory flyer.

On video he said America is “run on hate” and that Americans are “the most uneducated nation in the world.” He backed Bernie and the Squad, donated to Hillary, and pushed to abolish ICE and make Florida a sanctuary state. Broward Republicans dropped him from a voter guide in 2024. The state party is now promoting him.

He partnered with WhyIslam/ICNA and campaigned at Darul Uloom – the mosque where he made his anti-America remarks and where terror-linked figures studied or led prayers. He also condemned DeSantis’s CAIR terrorist designation.

Florida GOP: Who vetted him? Remove him from your materials. A party switch is not repentance. RAIR warned you in 2019. The Islamization of red states marches on.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Pakistani Jihadi Imtiaz Mohammad Who Infiltrated Florida’s Republican Party is Now Its Nominee and Campaigns with Terror-Tied Groups and at Mosques – September 15, 2026

Imtiaz Mohammad, a Pakistani immigrant and former Democrat, switched parties in 2022 and became the uncontested Republican nominee for Florida House District 103. It details his progressive past (support for Bernie Sanders and the Squad, ICE abolition, sanctuary policies), anti-America remarks from 2019, ties to WhyIslam/ICNA, campaigning at the terror-linked Darul Uloom mosque, and criticism of DeSantis’s CAIR designation—while the Florida GOP promotes him without proper vetting.

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