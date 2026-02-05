Bhojani is Tarrant County’s own version of radical figures like Zohran Mamdani, a political opportunist who will allegedly do anything to advance his agenda, putting Islam and personal gain ahead of Texas.

The Islamization rages on…

Nothing says “Texas” like Pakistani-born Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani, now running for re-election in House District 92, using his official platform on Instagram to promote Islamic hereditary religious leadership and invite Texans to “reflect” on an Imam’s influence.

That is exactly what controversial Bhojani chose to post: “Imamat Day Mubarak” — honoring Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Shia sect.

This isn’t “diversity” or “unity” like the left likes to claim. This is a foreign religious-political identity project being normalized through American government legitimacy.

Texas voters didn’t elect this highly controversial state representative to act as a cultural ambassador for global religious hierarchies like the Aga Khan’s hereditary Imamat.

They elected someone to fight for:

safer communities

lower taxes

secure borders

American civic identity

constitutional governance

Instead, Texans are watching their institutions get repurposed one post at a time into a platform for Islamic symbolism and communal religious messaging.

And it’s not just symbolic.

Bhojani has pushed legislation to embed Islamic observances and accommodations in state policy, including efforts to designate March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (HCR 85) — which critics see as a tool to silence scrutiny of Islam under the guise of anti-hate measures. He’s been accused of advancing sharia-style accommodations and prioritizing identity and ideology over core Texas values.

This pattern fits a broader picture of unfitness exposed by former Tarrant County GOP Chairman Bo French and RAIR Foundation USA.

Bhojani is entangled in financial scandals, including at least seven tax forfeitures against himself or his companies (such as Bhojani Law, PLLC with a multi-thousand-dollar tax lien as recent as 2023, and Bhojani Holdings with a forfeiture in 2021). He operates multiple shell LLCs that reportedly funnel salary to him, while facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits — including one alleging failure to pay debt on a Chicago property tied to the Bhojani Legacy Trust, and another claiming he tried to steal assets from a former business partner’s family trust where he served as trustee.

Adding to questions about his “immigrant success story,” Bhojani claims he grew up poor, living with 21 relatives in a single apartment in Pakistan. Yet his family first immigrated to Canada, where his father owned an import-export business (later sued for copyright infringement), and sent him to private schools such as College Prep International and Marianapolis College before moving to DFW.

As an Ismaili Muslim from Karachi’s prominent Khoja Ismaili merchant community, his background suggests at least moderate family wealth, contradicting the rags-to-riches narrative.

Recent acquisitions, such as a $3 million Southlake home transferred to his “Dream Trust” shortly after its creation, and shell companies like WinEstate LLC (with multiple tax forfeitures) registered there, raise further red flags about transparency and priorities.

This is what infiltration looks like when it’s polished, professional, and wrapped in “peace and service.” And it’s exactly how states get culturally reprogrammed without ever holding a vote.

Bhojani is Tarrant County’s own version of radical figures like Zohran Mamdani, a political opportunist who will allegedly do anything to advance his agenda, putting Islam and personal gain ahead of Texas.

Remember his name: Salman Bhojani.

Remember his district: HD-92.

And remember these details, the religious promotions, the financial red flags, the legislative pushes when he asks Texans for your vote in 2026.

