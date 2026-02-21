Tonight on RAIR TV: Sharia Creep Accelerates in Texas Heartland — San Antonio’s Islamic Center is mass-converting entire families and vulnerable teens at up to 3 per week, with their own public videos showing Shahada recitations, school tours pressuring girls into hijabs under “diversity” cover, and the relentless drive to expand Islamic influence in the Lone Star State.

Right now, at the Islamic Center of San Antonio, conversions to Islam are surging — up to three per week, straight from their own videos.

Entire families — mothers, fathers, siblings — line up to recite the Shahada together, pledging to an ideology that clashes with American freedom.

Even more alarming: Teenagers and vulnerable children dive in, often without grasping the lifelong Sharia commitments they’re making.

Their public footage exposes it all — including high school groups touring the mosque, girls pressured into hijabs under the guise of “diversity education.”

Our tax-funded schools may be busing impressionable kids right into these recruitment centers — exposing them to prayers, sermons, and Sharia — while church or synagogue field trips are nowhere to be found.

With over 25,000 Muslims already in San Antonio and aggressive nonstop recruitment, this is one mosque in the Ummah’s broader plan to Islamize America.

Watch the exclusive footage now on RAIR TV and see the alarming reality unfolding in plain sight.

Your freedoms are at stake. The crescent moon is rising — wake up before it’s too late.

