Under 8 U.S.C. § 1451(a), any naturalized U.S. citizen who obtained citizenship by concealing or misrepresenting ties to terrorist or communist organizations can have that citizenship revoked in federal court.

Once denaturalized, that individual becomes deportable under 8 U.S.C. § 1227 — a process used against Nazi collaborators, Soviet spies, and jihadist fundraisers alike.

That means if Zohran Mamdani — a foreign-born Marxist-Islamic supremacist who publicly glorified the Holy Land Five, convicted Hamas financiers — concealed ideological or organizational ties during his naturalization, the Department of Justice has full legal authority to initiate denaturalization and removal proceedings today.

But instead of enforcing the law, the Republican establishment is doing nothing while Mamdani campaigns to become mayor of New York City — the same man who rapped...

“My love to the Holy Land Five — you better look ’em up.”

Those “Five” were terrorist fundraisers, convicted on 108 federal counts for funneling $12.4 million to Hamas through front “zakat” charities. Mamdani calls them heroes.

🟥 Federal law is clear. GOP cowardice is clearer.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) formally urged the Attorney General to investigate Mamdani’s potential denaturalization case.

And then — silence. No hearings. No resolutions. No press conferences. Speaker Mike Johnson says nothing. Mitch McConnell hides. The “America First” leadership evaporates.

Meanwhile, Democrats weaponize every agency they control to destroy their political enemies — freezing bank accounts, jailing veterans, and silencing journalists — while Republicans won’t even invoke existing law to remove a Hamas sympathizer openly running America’s largest city.

🟥 This isn’t incompetence - it’s complicity.

If the DOJ refuses to act, it’s admitting that America now protects her enemies and punishes her patriots.

The Holy Land Five funded Hamas. Zohran Mamdani celebrates them. And the GOP does nothing.

Every day they delay, the Red-Green Axis — the alliance of Marxists and Islamic supremacists — tightens its grip.

New York today. Texas tomorrow. America next.

See our FULL report; https://rairfoundation.com/hamass-man-new-york-zohran-mamdani-holy-land/

