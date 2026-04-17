Two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests in Blida, Algeria, on April 13, 2026 — the very day Pope Leo XIV began his historic first visit to the country.

The attacks occurred approximately 40–45 kilometers southwest of Algiers. Both bombers were killed in the blasts. Several people were wounded, but there were no other fatalities.

Videos verified by AFP showed the bodies of the two suicide bombers at the scene near a police station. Algerian authorities attempted to impose a near-total information blackout on the incidents while the Pope was in the country.

International media had to rely on anonymous sources and verified social media footage to report on what happened. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

In classical Islamic theology and jihadist ideology, the Pope and the Vatican are frequently viewed as the symbolic head of “Rome” (Rum) — the historic Christian adversary of Islam, as Islam frames it.

Some hadiths and later interpretations speak of the eventual conquest of Constantinople and Rome as Islamic aspirations, and even mandatory objectives.

Attacks on Christian leaders or symbols on Muslim soil are often framed as legitimate strikes in this long-running religious conflict.

The timing of the bombings — on the very first day of the first papal visit to Algeria — strongly suggests the attackers (or those directing them) saw the Pope’s presence as a provocation. This was not random or “baseless” terror. It was an ideologically motivated attempt to strike at a high-profile Christian leader on what jihadists consider Islamic territory, or “Dar al Harb,” which translates to the World of War, any territory not yet conquered by Islam and under the Sharia.

Sahih Muslim 2897 (Book 54, Hadith 2920 in some numbering:

Jabir b. Abdullah reported that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:

“You will conquer Arabia, and Allah will enable you to conquer it. Then you will conquer Persia, and Allah will enable you to conquer it. Then you will conquer Rome (Rum), and Allah will enable you to conquer it. Then you will conquer the Dajjal, and Allah will enable you to conquer him.”

This hadith presents the conquest of Rome as part of a prophesied sequence of Islamic victories.A related hadith in the same collection –

(Sahih Muslim 2897, variant):

“The Hour will not be established until the Romans land at al-A’maq or Dabiq. An army from Medina will come out to face them… They will fight and a third will run away… A third will be killed as martyrs… and the remaining third will conquer Constantinople. Then they will conquer Rome.”

“The Hour” in Islamic eschatology refers to the Day of Judgment (Yawm al-Qiyamah). Belief in the Last Day is one of the six pillars of Islamic faith.

Jihadist groups such as the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Hamas, and certain factions within the Muslim Brotherhood interpret canonical hadiths — particularly those in Sahih Muslim — to mean that Muslims have a religious obligation to actively conquer “Rome” (symbolizing the Christian West and its civilization) and trigger the prophesied battle at Dabiq. They believe these actions are necessary to bring about the Final Hour, after which the martyrs will fully attain their reward in Paradise.

It is noteworthy that the Islamic State published a glossy periodical called “Dabiq” specifically for that reason. The battle at Dabiq was prophesied to be the battle to bring on the apocalypse.

That the bombers were ineffective and only succeeded in killing themselves in this instance does not change the intent. The symbolism was clear. To strike at the head of the Roman Church for daring to be within Dar al Islam.

The Pope, meanwhile, continued his schedule undeterred, later visiting Annaba, the historic home of Saint Augustine.

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