Michigan DSAer Donavan McKinney is working hard to unseat progressive Congressman Shri Thanedar in the Detroit area. Thanedar denounced DSA over the Oct. 7 atrocity and now the communists and Muslims want him gone and replaced with a loyalist.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a monster that the left willingly created and promoted, is now tearing their party apart from within, and nowhere is that more evident than in Michigan currently. DSAer Donavan McKinney is campaigning to oust loony Congressman Shri Thanedar as the Democrats’ candidate for the Detroit-area 13th Congressional District. You know it’s bad when Thanedar is the moderate in the fight. McKinney defines politics as “the redistribution of resources.”

(Video Credit: For the Sake of the Argument with Lori Goldman)

An Unabashed Communist

During the May 5th episode of the podcast, “For the Sake of the Argument with Lori Goldman,” McKinney made it clear where he stands on the redistribution of wealth and resources. He’s currently a member of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“And I believe how I define politics is the redistribution of resources, black and white. There’s no grey area. If you’re in these positions and you’re not figuring out some way to bring home the bacon and bring home resources, then I need you to get out of here,” he declared, echoing the sentiments of DSAer Twitchy streamer Hasan Piker on Democrats who don’t fall in line with the communists.

“On the podcast, he touted his appropriations record in the Michigan state house, but he does not indicate from where he intends to redistribute the resources, though his endorsement by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) on Monday indicates potential recipients,” NewsBusters reported.

The DSA Platform

All the DSA candidates are parroting the declared DSA platform, which states that the organization’s goals include the implementation of many programs designed to redistribute resources.

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Among these is its intent to “Finish Reconstruction” by enacting reparations (presumably for slavery and discrimination). The plan also includes redistributing land to American Indians, providing free (taxpayer-funded) college, universal free healthcare, and “Economic Democracy,” which entails the establishment of a wealth tax and public (government) ownership of large corporations. DSA policy requires that candidates it endorses must support the DSA platform, according to its National Political Education Committee Chair, Michaela Brangan, in its platform release video:

(Video Credit: Democratic Socialists of America)

“This is actually something that we committed to at convention, having our endorsed candidates supporting the program. It’s a requirement now. So that’ll be incorporated into our endorsement process…”

Chaos Ensues as Dems Eat Their Own

As DSA sets its sights on upending another party progressive, chaos is ripping through the Democratic enclave. The communist organization confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that it was endorsing Donavan McKinney over Thanedar.

It’s hard to have any pity for Thanedar, who made headlines pushing to impeach President Trump and similar threats to several Cabinet officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. He’s also pushed legislation to pave the way for a national reparations system to give payments to black Americans.

Looks like buying his way into voters’ favor is not working in one of the poorest Democrat districts out there. Not enough freebies for the right people, evidently.

Other DSA members such as Vermont’s very own communist Muppet, Bernie Sanders, and hardcore Palestinian activist and antisemite Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have thrown their support behind McKinney. He was also endorsed by the Detroit-area DSA.

Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania endorsed state Rep. Donavan McKinney on Monday. She represents the Pittsburgh area and is the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse a candidate in the race for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

“Donavan McKinney is the fighter his community needs: principled, hardworking, and unafraid to speak truth to power,” Lee said in a statement. “I’m proud to support his people-powered campaign, and proud to endorse him for Congress in MI-13. Detroit deserves real representation, and I know Donavan McKinney will deliver it.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of my sister in service, Representative Summer Lee,” McKinney said Monday. “Our shared commitment to standing up for our communities unites us deeply, and I am thrilled to have a fighter like Summer join our people-powered coalition.”

The endorsements followed a weekend rally in Detroit, where McKinney stood on stage, hand-in-hand with Sanders, Tlaib, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, and Abdul El-Sayed.

Thanedar’s Fatal Move

Where did Thanedar go wrong? Well, he renounced his DSA membership back in October 2023 over fellow socialists’ stances on the Oct. 7 atrocity in Israel carried out by Hamas.

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” Thanedar declared in the days following the terror attack.

That stance essentially signed his political death warrant. Not being an antisemite is definitely out of vogue in the new Democrat Party.

In a post on Monday, DSA said that “Donavan knows what it takes to fight, and win. Now he’s ready to take that fight to DC. In Congress, Donavan will fight for strong union jobs, environmental justice, and for universal childcare.”

“The Motor City is ready to put working people in the driver’s seat. Let’s get Donavan across the finish line and grow our socialist bloc in Congress,” the organization went on to add.

The upcoming Michigan primary will be held on August 4th. It will also feature the race between Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI).

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