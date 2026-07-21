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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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You know the Democratic Party has gone off the cliff when Shri Thanedar becomes the moderate. This is what happens when a party feeds the socialist tiger and then acts surprised when it starts eating incumbents. McKinney’s language gives away the whole game: politics is not liberty, representation, public order, or constitutional government. It is redistribution. Take from one group. Deliver to another. Call it justice. Add the DSA platform, reparations, government ownership, anti-Israel politics, and Rashida Tlaib’s machine, and the direction is obvious. The old Democrats are not leading this movement anymore. They are being processed by it.

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