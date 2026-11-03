RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave's avatar
dave
1h

The only good muzzrat is a fuckin dead muzzrat. allah may piss be apon him and also moohamhead. fuck islam

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20m

Wajahat Ali’s promised “reckoning” whether El-Sayed wins or loses advertises a politics that feeds on permanent grievance. Defeat supposedly produces radicalization; victory still brings the reckoning. Where, exactly, does responsible government enter this arrangement? Candidates courting these activists should explain how they intend to govern when every compromise invites another accusation of betrayal. The incentive is poisonous: reward the loudest threat of escalation, and the next demand arrives louder. Voters deserve representatives capable of telling their own supporters no, especially when those supporters mistake political influence for ownership. Democrats seeking office should stop renting outrage for turnout and pretending the landlord won’t come to collect.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture