Americans need to vote in the midterms to save our Constitutional Republic. Muslims vote as a bloc – there is no separation between church and state in Islam. The Ummah will vote as one for Muslims and communists to further Sharia. We are at war from within and without with Islam.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In Islam, there is no separation of church and state, and Muslims couldn’t care less what our Constitution or laws say – they are devoted to Sharia. Islamic supremacists are using their mosques to rally the Muslim vote for Democratic candidates in Michigan, Texas, and other states such as Florida. The Ummah will vote as one and as directed by religious leaders – this is the conquest from within as dictated by the Muslim Brotherhood and imams.

The Muslim Bloc Votes

The Muslim Brotherhood is very busy getting out the Islamic vote for the midterms.

“You need to vote for candidates that represent your interests and our interests … especially in the battle states of Texas and Michigan,” Yasir Qadhi, a top leader of the dominant Muslim Brotherhood faction among US mosques.

“It is our ethnic duty, it is our civic duty, it is our religious duty to go and support those candidates and choose those that represent the best of our interests … We are undergoing perhaps the most important election season, perhaps of our entire lifetimes, and it is imperative that we, as Muslims of this country, as American Muslims, we avail ourselves to the same rights, the same privileges, the same sense of civic engagement and civic duty as everybody else,” Qadhi, who is based in Texas, stated on October 29.

“And so, today, tomorrow, pray Jumma [midday prayer, usually at a mosque] and go to vote for the Ummah,” he added.

Islamic activist Wajahat Ali also posted on X, “If, God forbid, Abdul [Mohamed El-Sayed] loses, this will be a watershed moment in Democratic politics. The fire will rise. It’s over. People will be radicalized against corporate, pro-Israel Dems. There will be a reckoning. If, when, he wins, it will be a watershed moment. And that reckoning will still come.”

Noted. Sounds like a threat.

More on historically ethnic and religious groups banding together in the US to vote from Breitbart News:

For more than 100 years, many ethnic and religious groups in the United States have organized themselves to participate in politics. In the early 1900s, for example, Mayor Michael Curley mobilized organized Irish immigrants and Irish-Americans against establishment political groups. Irish voters also organized themselves into ethnic blocs in New York, Chicago, and many other cities, often with the aid of Catholic clerics. The ethnic blocs gradually died out because Congress stopped immigration in 1924. Subsequently, politics shifted to a left vs. right economic split, represented by the Democratic and Republican Parties. Since immigration restarted in the 1970s, the long period of economic-class politics has largely been supplemented and sometimes overshadowed by fights over religion and civics, abortion, the environment, racial equality, transgenderism, and, increasingly, by the debates over the economic and civic impact of mass migration. For example, the huge inflow of migrants welcomed after 1990 by Congress has revived ethnic identity politics in many cities and states, such as California and Minneapolis. In Boston, for example, Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu leads a diversity coalition of Democrats, immigrants, and other minorities that often adopts self-serving policies harmful to ordinary Americans.

Demographics Are Destiny

Millions of Muslims migrated over our open borders after 2001. It has created a massive voting bloc for Islamic supremacists that could shift political power to Islam and end our constitutional republic forever. We would, in effect, live under theocratic rule… think Iran or maybe even Britain. A wave of Muslim candidates pushing communism has literally inundated our elections from coast to coast.

Candidates such as Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York, who took office after a high turnout by Muslim groups in New York, as well as communists who expect Muslim voters to boost their Red/Green political coalition, benefit from the influx. This is the Red/Green Alliance that threatens to end the freest nation on Earth.

Muslims are more motivated and much more likely to vote than average Americans, as they are commanded to do so by imams and in their mosques. Their votes are dictated by faith, not principle. The Muslim vote can swing many low-turnout elections in close districts. In Islam, politics and religion are one.

“There’s one block [in New York] that was 75 percent Trump last November and this time Mamdani won it with a plurality because all the Pakistani Muslims in the neighborhood voted for [Mamdani],” New York magazine reported in 2025.

Buying Elections – Hating on Jews

Muslim groups are very well funded. They have the support of millions of Muslims in the US and many more abroad. They are also very, very good at organizing to win elections, especially in close races.

For example, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) posted an October 30 statement urging a high turnout among Muslim voters for the 2026 midterm elections: “We urge every eligible Muslim voter to visit Muslims.vote today and make a specific plan to cast their ballot.”

The Jihadists claim that they reached approximately 250,000 voters in 10 states via texts. The Muslims.vote site asserts that there are a total of 2.5 million Muslim voters in the United States.

According to CAIR, a late October survey of 861 Muslims showed that Muslim voters are very agitated about Israel’s defense against terror attacks: “Gaza and Iran: 89% say a candidate’s Gaza position is extremely or very important to their vote, 87% oppose the U.S. and Israel’s war on Iran, and 81% want Congress to block renewed military action against Iran.”

“72% plan to support Democrats and 6% Republicans in their state’s November election,” the statement added.

“Voting isn’t everything, but it also isn’t nothing,” said Omar Suleiman, who is a Muslim cleric and a member of the Ethics Center Advisory Board at Southern Methodist University. “Especially when politicians think they can score points by picking on our community. If you can, get out and vote early. Texas & Michigan, I especially mean you!”

Your average American may be very apathetic about voting, but Muslims are not. This election is extremely important in order to hold onto our freedoms and not let Sharia and Islamic doctrine take over in our halls of power. Electoral apathy could be our downfall, and each of us must vote as if we are at war with Islam – because we are.

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