Hundreds of schools in Germany and Denmark, as well as hospitals and prisons, were hit with mass emails that had the subject line: “Death awaits you.” They closed with “Allahu Akbar!” The messages claimed that bombs had been planted in school buildings and demanded that the governments of those countries fall and be replaced with Sharia. Welcome to Islamic asymmetric warfare.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Monday morning, at least 450 schools in Germany received threatening emails invoking Sharia and closing with “Allahu Akbar!” Schools, hospitals, and prisons in Denmark also received the threats titled “Death awaits you.” The subject line for the emails was identical everywhere it went, and the body of the message claimed that explosives had been planted in the school buildings, demanded that the government fall, and that Sharia take its place.

Death Awaits You

Naturally, the police, authorities, and media would not blame Islamic supremacists for the threats that swept Europe. They immediately deemed them hoaxes. No explosives were found, but the emails were a planned attack and the weaponization of intimidation. The timing was also no coincidence, as the Daily Wire pointed out.

The threats arrived the day after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dared to state the obvious: that supporters of Hamas, advocates of Sharia, and those who place the Quran above democratic law form an enemy growing inside the open Western society. She is calling for tougher immigration policies. Fun fact… Frederiksen is a Democratic Socialist.

Islam and Sharia are a cancer that is literally killing Europe and has spread to the US as well.

Most schools remained open, although some were evacuated as a precaution and police officers were dispatched to investigate.

This event didn’t even make the news. Yet, similar incidents involving mass bomb threats targeting schools in Italy, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Spain have occurred in recent weeks, as well as threats against passenger aircraft and a series of cyberattacks across Europe, according to Ynet News. Meanwhile, America still isn’t coming clean about the cyberattacks that have hit our intelligence agencies, financial institutions, food agencies, airlines, and a long list of other businesses.

Allahu Akbar

Rumors in the intel community are laying the cyberattacks at the feet of the Iranians and Chinese, which is more than plausible. However, the identities of those responsible in Europe and the US are unknown, at least to the general public. Europe is quick to blame Russia, but no credible evidence supports that claim.

Authorities in the eastern German state of Saxony claim the threatening emails were sent from two addresses, one associated with Denmark and the other with India.

According to Danish broadcaster TV 2, the messages warned that an explosive device had been planted in the recipient’s building. They asserted that one of the senders’ armed associates had left a plastic bag containing explosives and a remotely activated detonator.

“We will detonate it in one hour,” the message advised.

The sender also lied, claiming that a bomb had exploded at another school, killing several individuals.

“What happens today is only the beginning,” the email threatened. “Very soon your government will resign, and after that we will introduce Sharia law.”

The message ended with the Muslim classic, “Allahu Akbar.”

No explosions occurred in Denmark or Germany. No devices were located. Authorities believe the message was meant to create panic.

Asymmetric Warfare

Europe has been embroiled in protests in many countries that started as demonstrations over poor school conditions. That was a ruse… the real reason for pulling young people and Muslims into the streets was to cause chaos. These email threats are part of Islam’s asymmetric warfare playbook.

In America, Islam is conquering the nation from within using our constitutional freedoms and our own laws against us. They are getting Muslims elected to positions of power as well. In Europe, they are using violence and intimidation to subjugate the masses.

More insight into Islam via the Daily Wire:

Watch the sequence, which repeats with depressing regularity. When Muslim communities are small, the public posture is vulnerability and an appeal to Western tolerance. Discrimination, we are told, must be fought. Religious freedom must be protected. Integration — wait for it — is pursued and presented as the shared goal. As Muslim numbers grow and communal confidence rises, the demands shift. Prayer rooms and halal options become non-negotiable. School calendars and workplace rules are expected to bend. Criticism of Islamic doctrine, of Muhammad’s example, or of the Quran’s “claimed” superiority is recast as bigotry, branded with the weaponized buzzword “Islamophobia.” Parallel social norms take root in neighborhoods. Severe pressure, applied through family and community, falls on those who dare to leave Islam or who speak or “live” too freely. In time, explicit challenges arise to the supremacy of secular law itself, whether through agitation for Sharia in family matters, resistance to the equal application of criminal law, or political mobilization that treats the non-Muslim constitutional order as secondary to religious obligation. The West has watched this for years. Is it time to wake up and speak about it? This progression is unique to Islam. Other religious and cultural communities have settled in the West in significant numbers without generating the same sustained project of legal and political transformation. The difference lies in Islam’s worldview. In its classical formulation, Islam is not a private faith. It is worship and political leadership fused together. If Muhammad was, for Muslims, both prophet and battlefield commander, then the logic follows that Islam is a comprehensive religiopolitical system. Sharia is not a set of personal spiritual disciplines. It is a claim on public life, on governance, and on the proper ordering of society. And Sharia is not only for Muslims. It speaks precisely to non-Muslims as well, specifying their social and legal status, and that status is inferior. The concepts of expansion, of a world divided into realms of Islam and unbelief, and of the duty to elevate Allah’s law over man-made law remain alive in Islamic political thought. Groups such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood make no secret of it. They fuse religious authority, political power, and the rejection of liberal democratic norms into a single program. When that program travels with migration and finds the demographic room to assert itself, the earlier language of victimhood and accommodation becomes a platform for something more ambitious.

These latest email threats are part of a broader pattern of disruption that has affected European schools, airports, and other public institutions throughout November, while cities burned thanks to Jihadists.

On November 11, roughly 6,000 schools across Italy received bomb threats by email, prompting widespread evacuations and searches by police and bomb disposal teams. Similar messages were sent to schools in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

In Scotland, approximately 1,000 schools were affected, while at least 300 received threats in Northern Ireland.

The next day, another wave of threatening emails reached Italian schools, forcing further evacuations and police inspections.

This happened last week as well, with schools in Spain being targeted. More than 10 schools were evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier in November, bomb threats disrupted passenger flights across Europe, prompting emergency searches of aircraft and security responses at several airports. Funny, that didn’t make the news either.

Cyberattacks have hit European broadcasters, blood banks, and supermarket refrigeration systems.

Ignoring the Jihadist in the Room

The knee-jerk finger-pointing at Russia (which is definitely capable of this type of evil) came as some of the messages in Italy were signed by someone identifying himself as “Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan,” a name that had also appeared in threats sent earlier in November to news organizations in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Someone is mocking the Europeans, and my money is on an Islamic source.

From Ynet News:

The bizarre title combines elements associated with Islamist terminology and an apparently satirical reference to misogyny. “Vilayat” is an Arabic-derived term referring to a province or administrative territory, also used by the Islamic State terrorist organization to describe regional branches. “Misoginistan” combines misogyny, or hatred of women, with the geographical suffix “-stan,” commonly found in the names of Central Asian countries. The unusual combination appears designed to provoke, confuse investigators, and attract media attention rather than communicate a coherent ideological message. However, the true motives of the senders remain unclear.

France is led by communists these days, but even the French suspect Iran over these attacks. The country accused Iran this month of carrying out a cyberattack that disrupted refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets, summoning the Iranian ambassador for a formal reprimand. Tehran, of course, rejected the allegations.

In Italy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s personal information was reportedly published on the Dark Web. Tajani blamed pro-Russian hackers for the leak. Again, he should be looking to Iran or even China.

Despite all of humankind’s technological advancement, we still can’t determine who is sending these emails or conducting cyberattacks. That seems improbable and diabolical.

Spreading fear and intimidation are weapons that Islam expertly wields. Islam and Sharia are wholly incompatible with Western civilization. Muslims are at war with infidels across the globe, and they will use whatever means necessary to gain power and bring the world to its knees.

Look for more threats like these to occur and intensify unless we face the threat head-on and confront it for the evil it is.

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