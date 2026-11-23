Allahu Akbar! The NYPD has become the newest target in Zohran Mamdani’s war on law enforcement.

New York City’s mayor is dismantling the Strategic Response Group (SRG), the NYPD’s rapid-deployment unit built for counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, major incidents, and violent disorder – the exact threats New York has faced for decades, including the chaos unleashed by Hamas supporters since October 7.

This is the same mayor who posed with Siraj Wahhaj (an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing), who has called America “filthy,” and who rapped “my love to the Holy Land Five” – the men a federal judge convicted of sending over $12 million to Hamas.

Under this so-called “reimagining” of public safety:

Specialized units are gutted

Officers are harassed for wearing the badge

The city is told to trust unarmed civilian de-escalation teams

Who enforces the law now? The Sharia police? A new Pakistan unit? Or simply more Muslim Day and Pakistan Day marches?

New Yorkers, your safety is at risk. They have already made sure you cannot protect yourselves the way you used to.

Related RAIR Foundation Coverage

1. From 9/11 to Anarchy: Mamdani Preps to Kill Elite NYPD’s Counterterrorism Protest Unit, Replace with Civilian Unit

November 16, 2026

Muslim communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani moves to eliminate the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group – the unit forged for counterterrorism and riot control – and replace it with unarmed civilian de-escalators, leaving New Yorkers exposed to the very threats the city has endured since 9/11 and October 7.

2. Mamdani Appoints Communists to NYC Criminal Court Bench – One is Nicknamed ‘Judge Let-em-Go,’ Who’s Notorious for Freeing Suspected Felons

November 18, 2026

Fresh off gutting the SRG, Mamdani packs the courts with radical leftists and soft-on-crime judges, accelerating the systematic dismantling of law and order in America’s largest city.

3. NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Publicly Embraces Imam Named in WTC Bombing Plot Who Preached Replacing U.S. Law with Sharia

October 18, 2025

Mamdani’s smiling photo-op with Siraj Wahhaj – unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and open advocate for Islamic rule over American law – reveals the ideological company he keeps.

4. Hamas’s Man in New York: Zohran Mamdani, The Holy Land Five, and the Marxist-Islamic Threat to America

July 23, 2025

Mamdani’s public praise for the Holy Land Five – convicted of funneling millions to Hamas – exposes the red-green alliance now entrenched in New York City leadership.

5. Zohran Mamdani’s Criminal Justice Czar Justine Olderman Deleted Comments That Called for ‘Abolishing the Police,’ Accused Cops of ‘Enforcing White Supremacy,’ Demanded ‘Reparations’

October 22, 2026

Mamdani’s top criminal-justice pick has a documented history of calling for the abolition of the police and branding officers as enforcers of “white supremacy,” perfectly aligning with the mayor’s broader assault on the NYPD.

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