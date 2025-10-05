Minneapolis has fallen — a once-American city now rebranded “Minneapolistan,” where Mayor Jacob Frey’s Somali-language pandering and the echo of “Allahu Akbar” across its skyline mark America’s slide into submission to an imported African-Islamic identity that’s replacing the culture, language, and loyalty that once defined this nation.

Welcome to Minneapolistan, formerly known as Minneapolis, where Mayor Jacob Frey has turned a once-American city into another campaign stage for cultural submission.

At his latest rally, Frey opened in Somali, pandering shamelessly to his imported voter base – because apparently, speaking English in an American city is now “exclusive.” And as if that wasn’t enough, he bragged that even his five-year-old daughter now counts in Somali. That’s not cultural appreciation — that’s generational replacement.

And right on cue, he shared a misty-eyed, bizarre story about how a Somali runner shaped his entire life because no American hero could possibly inspire him.

This is the same man who made Minneapolis the first major U.S. city to legalize the Islamic call to prayer five times a day, year-round — from 3:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. “Allahu Akbar” echoes across neighborhoods.

They call it inclusion. We call it Noise Jihad – the weaponization of “tolerance” until the call to prayer drowns out the church bells that once defined this city.

Now, with the 2025 mayoral election coming up on November 4, Frey’s facing a new challenger: Omar Fateh, a Somali-American Muslim and self-described Democratic Socialist.

So this election isn’t about who can best serve Minneapolis —

It’s about who can out-Somali the other. It’s not a campaign. It’s a conversion contest.

Jacob Frey isn’t governing a city anymore. He’s auditioning for Mogadishu-on-the-Mississippi.

Congratulations, Mayor Frey — you’ve done it. Minneapolis finally feels like home… for everyone but the Americans who built it.Q

The city that once built skylines now kneels to minarets.

