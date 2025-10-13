UK jihadi propagandist Sami Hamdi - a Muslim Brotherhood-linked agitator never stops gushing over Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens

This UK jihadi, who should never be allowed in our country, is storming America’s most troubling mosques, radicalizing from within, and boasting that MAGA’s heroes now serve the Ummah.

The only question: how much is the wealthy global Ummah paying them?

In his own speeches, Hamdi gushes that “Sheikh Tucker Carlson” and “Sheikha Candace Owens” move Muslims more than the Qur’an itself—claiming their anti-Israel rhetoric proves “the power of da’wah” and can “flip hearts” in favor of the Ummah.

Hamdi’s message is consistently clear: Muslims can weaponize America’s conservatives—using MAGA influencers to advance Islamic soft power, radicalize youth, and erode resistance to political Islam under the banner of “anti-Zionism.”

He should have been banned at the border—period.

Instead, Hamdi is roaming America's more troubling mosques, hosting Brotherhood bootcamps and radicalizing the next wave of Islamic “activists.”

(Hey, Texas - he is ALWAYS in your state - better known at the Mecca of the West)

And as Sami and the Ummah prepare for its next major conference in Qatar this January, did you hear that ....you can bet Hamdi and his ilk will be boasting about their new Western “sheikhs.”

The real question is: will Tucker and Candace be attending?

