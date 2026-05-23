Despite Texas and Florida designating CAIR as a terrorist organization, the Muslim Brotherhood’s top proxy is infiltrating America’s courts. Former CAIR leaders and endorsed candidates are being installed as judges – many sworn in on the Quran – threatening constitutional loyalty.

While Texas and Florida have officially designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, these same terror networks are STILL aggressively embedding Islamic supremacy into America’s judicial system.

This is the Muslim Brotherhood’s deliberate, long-term plan to conquer our institutions from within and they’re succeeding.

Their number one proxy? The so-called Council on American-Islamic Relations — better known as CAIR.

CAIR’s own leader, Nihad Awad, openly bragged about building an army of 50,000 Muslim lawyers, journalists, filmmakers, and political influencers — all tasked with reshaping America from the inside out.

In New Jersey, Lubna Qazi-Chowdhry was just sworn in as the state’s first female Muslim Administrative Law Judge on the Quran. The New Jersey Muslim Lawyers Association celebrated it as a major victory. Of course, they did — she was a featured speaker on CAIR-NJ’s official COVID task force.

Even worse? Nadia Kahf, the former Board Chair of CAIR-New Jersey — is now a judge on the New Jersey Superior Court. CAIR-NJ proudly congratulated on installing their own former leader as the first hijab-wearing judge on that bench.

A direct pipeline from CAIR leadership straight onto the Superior Court. How does this even work?

Down in Florida – where CAIR is banned – former State Representative Christopher Benjamin, now a Miami-Dade County Court Judge, became one of CAIR’s loudest defenders. He spent ten minutes on the House floor downplaying their terror ties, calling documented evidence “slander,” and claiming CAIR “represents hope.”

Unsurprisingly, CAIR-Florida celebrated his swearing-in, declaring he “stood with CAIR-Florida in critical moments” and hinting he “will not be the last.”

And now in Texas, which has also banned CAIR and designated them a “foreign terrorist organization,” in this very primary election, these two CAIR-endorsed candidates are on the ballot for Harris County and Fort Bend County judges.

CAIR Action is proudly pushing them into powerful judicial seats.

Will the government finally condemn this blatant infiltration, or will they continue to look the other way while CAIR plants its operatives on the bench?

Judges decide the fate of every American. They must have ironclad loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign ideology or Sharia.

Full transparency is non-negotiable. Every judge and judicial candidate must disclose past or present ties to CAIR or the Muslim Brotherhood.

America is being conquered from the bench.

Wake up.

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