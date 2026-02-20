The Muslim Brotherhood, through its front group the Muslim Students Association (MSA), is executing its 1991 “Civilization Jihad” plan to undermine and destroy American civilization from within by infiltrating public schools—like Columbia Heights High School—where they promote Sharia-compliant practices such as forcing non-Muslim students to try on hijabs during World Hijab Day events, all under the guise of harmless cultural sharing and diversity

ONCE AGAIN, America is surrendering to the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence in our public schools—this time right here in Minnesota at Columbia Heights High School!

The school’s Muslim Students Association (MSA) once again celebrated World Hijab Day 2026 by educating non-Muslim students about hijabs, demonstrating different styles, and encouraging them to try them on. As their own post boasts:

“Columbia Heights High School MSA celebrated World Hijab Day this week by teaching their fellow students about hijabs, their different styles, and let students try them out themselves! The students had fun learning more about something some of their classmates wear every day!”

This isn’t innocent “cultural sharing” – it’s targeted promotion of Sharia-compliant dress codes, pressuring impressionable kids (many non-Muslim) to adopt Islamic Sharia standards in taxpayer-funded schools.

See the video of the prior year’s MSA World Hijab Day “try-on” event for non-Muslim students below.

Recall the facts: The MSA was founded in 1963 primarily by members of the Muslim Brotherhood at the University of Illinois.

It’s long been documented as a vehicle for advancing Islamic supremacist agendas in America, starting in colleges but now aggressively expanding into high schools under the guise of a “harmless student club.”

They’re pushing:

Hijab trials on non-Muslims (normalizing mandatory Islamic veiling)

“Prayer” spaces and calls that declare “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greater—implying superiority over other faiths)

Halal food demands

And overall, Islamic indoctrination disguised as diversity

This is grooming and radicalization in plain sight—pretending Islam is “just a religion” while embedding Brotherhood-linked ideology into our children’s daily environment.

But let’s expose the bigger picture:

This is all part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s explicit plan to take down America from within! In their 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America,” written by Brotherhood leader Mohamed Akram, they lay it out clearly:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Muslim Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

This document, entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial, reveals their strategy: Infiltrate institutions like schools, use “civilizational jihad” to undermine American values, and turn our own freedoms against us – making us sabotage our own “miserable house” with our hands!

Events like World Hijab Day in public schools are textbook examples of this stealth jihad, normalizing Sharia one hijab, one prayer room, one halal demand at a time.

We cannot allow this to continue. Ban the MSA from all public schools nationwide—before they fully take over our education system!

Protect American values. Protect our kids. No more submission.

