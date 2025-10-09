Imam Tom Facchine is spearheading a calculated campaign to radicalize young Muslims across the West, using his Wahhabi-inspired teachings and influence within extremist groups to dismantle Western institutions and impose Sharia, while the media and left-wing establishment remain disturbingly silent, enabling his dangerous mission.

(Published September 8, 2024)

U.S. Imam Tom Facchine, a figure deeply embedded in the global jihadist movement, is playing a central role in the radicalization of young Muslims across America and Europe. His influence stretches far beyond isolated sermons—from urging pro-Hamas students to target and destroy the careers of pro-Israel professors to spreading anti-Jewish conspiracies in London. Facchine’s speeches at Muslim Brotherhood-linked events and his leadership in Wahhabi-inspired organizations, like the Yaqeen Institute, expose a deliberate effort to dismantle Western institutions from within. Despite the gravity of his Islamic rhetoric, both the media and political left remain disturbingly silent, offering cover for his dangerous campaign to impose Sharia (Islamic law) across the West.