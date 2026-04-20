PATERSON, NJ — While the city’s official press release painted the April 16, 2026, event as a harmless celebration of “heritage and community contributions,” the reality unfolding at Paterson City Hall was far more revealing. Speakers openly invoked Islamic greetings, Quranic symbolism, Palestinian solidarity, and future expansion plans, all while raising the flag of another Islamic nation over American soil.

This is not some “diversity” celebration; this is conquest by celebration, one foreign Islamic flag at a time.

“Salam Alaikum” After “Salam Alaikum”: The Ceremony Unfolds

The event began with repeated Islamic greetings of “Salam alaikum.” Speakers praised the occasion as “history” being made in “Patterson” (the city’s name consistently mispronounced throughout). Deputy Mayor Ryan Ola proudly declared herself a Palestinian while addressing the crowd. A city councilman openly admitted that the Jordanian flag “resembles the flag of where I hail from, Palestine,” and thanked the Jordanian community for “standing for Palestinians all across the world.”

A hijabi speaker, identifying herself as the vice president of the Prospect Park Board of Education, told the audience she was representing “hijabis and Muslims around the world” and used the platform to highlight the strength of Jordanian women in the context of global Muslim identity.

The Flag’s True Meaning: Caliphates and Quran Verses

Then came the most explicit moment. The President of the Jordanian American Association, Maher Alura, took the microphone and proudly explained the official symbolism of the Jordanian flag — right in the middle of a U.S. city hall ceremony:

Black = Abbasid Caliphate

White = Umayyad Caliphate

Green = Fatimid Caliphate

He further noted that the seven-pointed star in the red triangle represents the first seven verses of Surah Al-Fatiha, the opening chapter of the Holy Quran.

These are not fringe interpretations. They are the official, government-recognized meanings of the Pan-Arab colors on the Jordanian flag. The Umayyad, Abbasid, and Fatimid caliphates were powerful Islamic empires that spread across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond through military conquest, ruling vast territories under Islamic law for centuries.

At Paterson City Hall, American elected officials stood by silently as the flag’s ties to historic Islamic caliphates and Quranic verses were celebrated as a point of pride.

The ceremony closed with the declaration: “May Allah bless you and continue to bless our community.”

“Inshallah” — The Takeover Talk Goes Further

A Passaic County official went even further, stating: “Inshallah one day we will be able to raise these flags throughout all 16 municipalities in P County.”

This wasn’t subtle. It was a public declaration of intent.

Paterson: America’s First Conquered City Adds Another Banner

For years, RAIR has documented Paterson’s rapid transformation into what local leaders themselves have called the “Capital of Palestine” and America’s first conquered city. Palestinian flags fly over government buildings. Streets have been renamed. Schools observe Eid holidays, serve halal-only food, and broadcast the Islamic call to prayer. Muslim officials dominate key positions, and city events frequently blend religion with politics.

Now, another Islamic nation’s flag — complete with explicit caliphate and Quranic symbolism — has been hoisted alongside them.

The city’s official statement claimed the event recognized “Jordanian heritage, culture, and the contributions of the Jordanian-American community.” But the speakers made clear what this is really about: pride in Islamic history, solidarity with Palestine, and a vision of expanding these symbols across the entire country.

Paterson isn’t becoming “more diverse.” It is becoming Little Palestine / Little Middle East on U.S. soil.

While American flags are increasingly sidelined, foreign Islamic banners are being raised with official fanfare, Quranic explanations, and “Inshallah” expansion plans.

When do we stop pretending this is normal? America is being conquered — without firing a shot.

Watch the full video of the Jordanian flag-raising ceremony here:

RAIR Foundation will continue to monitor and expose the ongoing Islamization of Paterson and other American cities. If a foreign flag-raising is taking place in your community, please send your tips here.

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