RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

America denaturalized Nazis for hiding wartime crimes. Why should an alleged Islamist war criminal get softer treatment because the bureaucracy fears the optics? The pattern is filthy: revolutionary Islamist movements produce violence overseas, their alumni surface in Western institutions, advocacy groups call scrutiny “bigotry,” and officials shrug until the facts are buried under polite euphemisms. Khan’s reported ICNA role makes this worse, not better. If a man convicted of crimes against humanity helped build a major American Islamic organization, every relevant file should be opened. Immigration records. Naturalization forms. Organizational ties. Funding streams. Public grants. All of it. Religious liberty protects worship. It does not protect war criminals, terror-adjacent networks, or the Red-Green laundering of Islamist power. The DOJ should investigate, denaturalize if legally supported, and stop treating America like a retirement home for men with blood on their hands.

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