America: North Carolina Was Targeted In 2021 - And This Is How Red States Get Flipped
In 2021, Greensboro media proudly announced the arrival of Afghan sharia-adherent refugees to the Piedmont Triad.
Church World Service (CWS) bragged on camera that everything “went well” as they lined up housing, apartments, volunteers, and gift cards for their newest arrivals.
They openly said they were preparing for more and, of course, emphasized their “main goal”: finding a “clear pathway for these individuals to be able to adjust their status.”
Translation: Future left-wing voters.
That clip tells you everything.
The segment opened by referencing a bombing — yet not a single question was asked about vetting, security, or screening failures.
Instead, CWS used the airtime to:
Ask locals for housing
Ask for Visa gift cards
Ask for more volunteers
Lobby for permanent legal pathways
And frame mass importation as simply “their work”
Because that’s exactly what it is:
"Their work" - to transform America while pocketing our tax dollars.
💥 CHURCH WORLD SERVICE ISN’T A “CHARITY.” IT’S A FEDERALLY FUNDED IMPORTATION MACHINE.
CWS is one of the nine federal contractors responsible for quietly flooding red states with migrants from Islamic war zones for decades.
They are paid per head.
The more they bring in, the more money they make.
This is not compassion, it is a profitable demographic pipeline.
And in 2021, North Carolina’s political leadership, Democrats AND Republicans, supported it.
🔥 NORTH CAROLINA’S GOVERNMENT ACTIVATED THE PIPELINE
Governor Roy Cooper’s administration mobilized state refugee offices to bring 2,000+ Afghans into North Carolina.
Durham, Raleigh, and Charlotte held press conferences promising to “embrace” new arrivals.
Durham even created a full-time refugee coordinator position.
Republican members of Congress parroted the “helping allies” narrative with zero scrutiny of vetting failures.
It was a full, coordinated, bipartisan push. (Sounds a lot like the Covid vaccines that were forced on Americans)
⚠️ THIS IS HOW RED STATES ARE TARGETED AND TURNED
The pattern never changes:
A quiet “welcome” segment on local news
Resettlement agencies move behind the scenes
Families are placed in conservative communities
Networks expand, and more arrivals follow
Islamic political groups move in
Local officials freeze or comply
The culture shifts
The politics flip
This is not immigration, it is strategic placement.
🧩 THE NINE FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DRIVING ALL OF THIS
These are the gatekeepers importing migrants into America:
Church World Service
Episcopal Migration Ministries
Ethiopian Community Development Council
HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)
International Rescue Committee
Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops
U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
World Relief
They decide who comes, where they go, and which communities get transformed.
And they target red states because that is where flipping political power delivers more federal money for their replacement machine.
🚨 RED STATES ARE BEING TARGETED AND TAKEN OVER
Enemies of this country are being resettled.
Leaders refuse to fight.
Citizens are kept in the dark.
Every time a governor claims their state is “safe,” these federally funded migration networks move in and transform towns and cities.
❓ So why are our leaders still allowing this?
Why are they letting federal contractors reshape their states, their demographics, and their future - while telling their voters nothing?
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Don’t forget IOM. (OIM if French). See their website, you’d think the entire world owes them a thank you for their award winning humanitarian work! Doctors Without Borders.
Good list.
HIAS was given a special push by former DHS head Mayorkas. He has Cuban and Jewish parents. A real cluster. Clearly he was a master at obfuscation and misdirection when before Congressional panels. He’s a disgusting individual who never missed an opportunity to keep the beat going for his bosses.