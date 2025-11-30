In 2021, Greensboro media proudly announced the arrival of Afghan sharia-adherent refugees to the Piedmont Triad.

Church World Service (CWS) bragged on camera that everything “went well” as they lined up housing, apartments, volunteers, and gift cards for their newest arrivals.

They openly said they were preparing for more and, of course, emphasized their “main goal”: finding a “clear pathway for these individuals to be able to adjust their status.”

Translation: Future left-wing voters.

That clip tells you everything.

The segment opened by referencing a bombing — yet not a single question was asked about vetting, security, or screening failures.

Instead, CWS used the airtime to:

Ask locals for housing

Ask for Visa gift cards

Ask for more volunteers

Lobby for permanent legal pathways

And frame mass importation as simply “their work”

Because that’s exactly what it is:

"Their work" - to transform America while pocketing our tax dollars.

💥 CHURCH WORLD SERVICE ISN’T A “CHARITY.” IT’S A FEDERALLY FUNDED IMPORTATION MACHINE.

CWS is one of the nine federal contractors responsible for quietly flooding red states with migrants from Islamic war zones for decades.

They are paid per head.

The more they bring in, the more money they make.

This is not compassion, it is a profitable demographic pipeline.

And in 2021, North Carolina’s political leadership, Democrats AND Republicans, supported it.

🔥 NORTH CAROLINA’S GOVERNMENT ACTIVATED THE PIPELINE

Governor Roy Cooper’s administration mobilized state refugee offices to bring 2,000+ Afghans into North Carolina.

Durham, Raleigh, and Charlotte held press conferences promising to “embrace” new arrivals.

Durham even created a full-time refugee coordinator position.

Republican members of Congress parroted the “helping allies” narrative with zero scrutiny of vetting failures.

It was a full, coordinated, bipartisan push. (Sounds a lot like the Covid vaccines that were forced on Americans)

⚠️ THIS IS HOW RED STATES ARE TARGETED AND TURNED

The pattern never changes:

A quiet “welcome” segment on local news

Resettlement agencies move behind the scenes

Families are placed in conservative communities

Networks expand, and more arrivals follow

Islamic political groups move in

Local officials freeze or comply

The culture shifts

The politics flip

This is not immigration, it is strategic placement.

🧩 THE NINE FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DRIVING ALL OF THIS

These are the gatekeepers importing migrants into America:

Church World Service

Episcopal Migration Ministries

Ethiopian Community Development Council

HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society)

International Rescue Committee

Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Service

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

World Relief

They decide who comes, where they go, and which communities get transformed.

And they target red states because that is where flipping political power delivers more federal money for their replacement machine.

🚨 RED STATES ARE BEING TARGETED AND TAKEN OVER

Enemies of this country are being resettled.

Leaders refuse to fight.

Citizens are kept in the dark.

Every time a governor claims their state is “safe,” these federally funded migration networks move in and transform towns and cities.

❓ So why are our leaders still allowing this?

Why are they letting federal contractors reshape their states, their demographics, and their future - while telling their voters nothing?

Share