They said it themselves: Islam came to take the entire world. Voting is now their modern jihad. Mosques are polling stations. They’re organized, motivated, and turning out at 80–93% while most Americans stay home. That’s how they seize school boards, city councils, and entire cities by razor-thin margins.

While you sleep, they register every Muslim voter. While you stay home, they install candidates who put Islam first.

Hamtramck is already an all-Muslim council. Arabic is the language of government. Your city is next.

This Tuesday, November 3rd, get out and vote like your country depends on it – because it does.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Allah Rocks the Vote as Islamic Groups Rally Muslims to Turn Out for El-Sayed and Talarico: ‘It Is Our Ethnic Duty… Vote for the Ummah’ – November 2, 2026

Islamic leaders and groups are openly mobilizing the Ummah as a religious and ethnic duty to vote as a bloc for candidates who advance Sharia interests. Mosques are being used as get-out-the-vote command centers in Michigan, Texas, and beyond. This is civilizational jihad at the ballot box — and Americans who stay home are surrendering their country one election at a time.

The Muslim Voting Machine: America’s Pathetic Low Turnout Is Surrendering the Country to Islam (RAIR TV) – June 3, 2026

While most Americans sleep through local elections, highly organized Muslim voting blocs are turning out at 80–93% rates and seizing school boards, city halls, and congressional seats by razor-thin margins. New York’s first Muslim mayor was delivered by mosque-directed turnout while half the city stayed home. Low American participation is open-door conquest.

Mosques Are Now Texas Polling Stations (RAIR TV)– February 23, 2026

Over 300 Texas mosques – funded in part by taxpayers – are doubling as polling stations and political barracks. This engineered infrastructure is driving Democrat surges and accelerating the Islamization of the Lone Star State. Texas is being conquered from within through the ballot box.

Hamtramck, Michigan: America’s First City Conquered by Islam – Now a Full Sharia Enclave on U.S. Soil (RAIR TV) – April 27, 2026

Once a classic American working-class town, Hamtramck is now ruled by an all-Muslim, all-male city council and mayor. Arabic dominates government, police, business, and public life. This is the finished product of demographic replacement + bloc voting: a self-contained Sharia parallel society on American soil. Your city is next.

‘Vote for the Sake of Allah’: Inside the Terror-Tied Florida Mosque Building Muslim Political Power (Video) – September 27, 2026

Inside a Florida mosque with Holy Land Foundation ties, an imam declares voting an Islamic duty and urges the community to act as a unified bloc for political power. The ballot is being sacralized as jihad. This is how the infrastructure of conquest is built – one Friday sermon and one election cycle at a time.

Ballot-Box Jihad — How Islamic Networks Are Weaponizing Elections to Conquer America From Within (RAIR TV) – August 19, 2026

Islamic leaders who once called voting haram now openly declare elections their modern jihad. Mosques function as barracks and polling stations while coordinated networks of nonprofits and PACs mobilize bloc voting to install candidates who put Islam first. This is the long-term strategy of civilizational jihad playing out in real time.

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