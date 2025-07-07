RAIR Foundation USA

🚨 America, We Are in Deep Trouble! It’s Official: U.S. Removes al-Qaeda’s Syrian Branch from Terror List

Donna @RAIR's avatar
Donna @RAIR
Jul 07, 2025

As of TODAY, July 8, 2025, the U.S. State Department has officially removed al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) , from the government’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

In plain English:

👉 The United States no longer considers al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch a terrorist group.

Let that sink in.

🔻 Who is HTS?

HTS is just a rebrand of Jabhat al-Nusrah, al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria.

These are the same jihadists who:

🔻Bombed churches, markets, and civilian cities

🔻Kidnapped and executed American citizens

🔻Slaughtered Christians and religious minorities

🔻Fought to establish a Taliban-style Islamic caliphate in Syria

They didn’t “moderate.” They didn’t “reform.” They just changed their name.

🔻 What did the U.S. just do?

On June 23, 2025, the Secretary of State revoked their terrorist designation. That means the U.S. no longer legally sees them as a terrorist group.

🔻What does this mean?

  • They can now receive funding, support, and legitimacy.

  • U.S. laws that once blocked aid or punished support for them are now lifted.

  • It opens the door for this al-Qaeda-linked group to operate more freely, even get support under the radar.

🔻 Why is this dangerous?

This is like removing “terrorist” from al-Qaeda’s name and pretending they’re not dangerous anymore.

It’s national security suicide. It sends a message to jihadists everywhere: Change your name, and America will look the other way.

This is how nations fall. This is how terror comes back to our shores.

🔻 Why is our government emboldening Islamic terrorists!? Instead of stopping jihadis we are helping them!

I still want to know why we stopped India from obliterating Pakistans many terrorist

The jihad isn’t over. It’s just been rebranded and re-legitimized, with help from our own government.

We continue to empower the very ideology that seeks our destruction - WHY!?

