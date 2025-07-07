🚨 America, We Are in Deep Trouble! It’s Official: U.S. Removes al-Qaeda’s Syrian Branch from Terror List

As of TODAY, July 8, 2025, the U.S. State Department has officially removed al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) , from the government’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

In plain English:

👉 The United States no longer considers al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch a terrorist group.

Let that sink in.

🔻 Who is HTS?

HTS is just a rebrand of Jabhat al-Nusrah, al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria.

These are the same jihadists who:

🔻Bombed churches, markets, and civilian cities

🔻Kidnapped and executed American citizens

🔻Slaughtered Christians and religious minorities

🔻Fought to establish a Taliban-style Islamic caliphate in Syria

They didn’t “moderate.” They didn’t “reform.” They just changed their name.

🔻 What did the U.S. just do?

On June 23, 2025, the Secretary of State revoked their terrorist designation. That means the U.S. no longer legally sees them as a terrorist group.

🔻What does this mean?

They can now receive funding, support, and legitimacy.

U.S. laws that once blocked aid or punished support for them are now lifted.

It opens the door for this al-Qaeda-linked group to operate more freely, even get support under the radar.

🔻 Why is this dangerous?

This is like removing “terrorist” from al-Qaeda’s name and pretending they’re not dangerous anymore.

It’s national security suicide. It sends a message to jihadists everywhere: Change your name, and America will look the other way.

This is how nations fall. This is how terror comes back to our shores.

🔻 Why is our government emboldening Islamic terrorists!? Instead of stopping jihadis we are helping them!

I still want to know why we stopped India from obliterating Pakistans many terrorist

The jihad isn’t over. It’s just been rebranded and re-legitimized, with help from our own government.

We continue to empower the very ideology that seeks our destruction - WHY!?