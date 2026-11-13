In a pointed Newsmax interview, RAIR Foundation founder Amy Mek highlighted stark voter turnout differences, citing figures of near-universal Muslim participation against much lower rates among Christians. The segment examined recent gains in congressional representation, the transformation of local government in Hamtramck, Michigan, and rapid demographic changes in Texas, arguing that organized mobilization – not population size alone – is driving political outcomes.

RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek appeared on Rob Finnerty’s Newsmax program on November 10, 2026, to address the results of the midterm elections and the expansion of Muslim political power in the United States. She described a country paralyzed by fear of being labeled Islamophobic, uneducated about the threat, and facing organized voting blocs that deliver near-total turnout while larger Christian populations stay home. The segment covered record numbers of Muslims elected to Congress including the first Muslim senator Abdul El-Sayed, the transformation of Hamtramck, Michigan, into a captured city with an all-Muslim cabinet, and deliberate rapid Muslim growth in Texas.

The Political Reality

A central theme of the discussion was the stark disparity in voter participation during the midterm election this month. According to figures cited during the segment, while Muslims make up less than 2 percent of the overall U.S. population, they turned out to vote at a reported rate of 97 percent – largely voting as a unified bloc.

In contrast, Mek pointed to a reported 30 percent voter turnout among American Christians. Rather than placing the sole responsibility for electoral outcomes on political candidates or party leadership, Mek argued that the results were driven by voter mobilization. In close elections, a smaller demographic participating at near-universal levels can easily outweigh a much larger demographic that stays home.

The Power of Bloc Voting

The high rate of civic participation has translated into measurable political representation across multiple levels of government:

Congressional Milestones: Eight Muslim candidates were recently elected to the U.S. Congress, including the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate – marking the highest level of federal representation to date:

Abdul El-Sayed (U.S. Senate, Michigan)

Adam Hamawy (U.S. House, New Jersey’s 12th District)

Darializa Avila Chevalier (U.S. House, New York’s 13th District)

Aisha Wahab (U.S. House, California’s 14th District)

André Carson (U.S. House, Indiana’s 7th District)

Rashida Tlaib (U.S. House, Michigan’s 12th District)

Ilhan Omar (U.S. House, Minnesota’s 5th District)

Lateefah Simon (U.S. House, California’s 12th District)

The segment also pointed to Hamtramck, Michigan, as a case study in local political organization. Following the swearing-in of a new mayor – who succeeded a previous Muslim mayor – and the appointment of an all-Muslim cabinet, the city reflects how localized demographic concentrations can reshape municipal governance. Hamtramck, Michigan does not have a formal municipal cabinet; instead, its local government consists of a separately elected mayor and a six-member city council. Following the November 2026 swearing-in of its newest mayor, the city’s current elected leadership and recent mayoral predecessors are:

Hamtramck Mayor

Muhith Mahmood: Sworn in on November 8, 2026, after a year-long legal and ballot-counting dispute over the November 2025 election, becoming Hamtramck’s first Bangladeshi American mayor.

Current Hamtramck City Council (6 Members)

Abu Ahmed Musa (Mayor Pro Tem) : Re-elected in November 2025.

Nayeem Choudhury : Elected in November 2025.

Yousuf Saed : Elected in November 2025.

Mohammed Hassan : Serving a four-year term following his 2023 election.

Mohammed Alsomiri : Serving a four-year term following his 2023 election.

Muhtasin Sadman: Serving a four-year term following his 2023 election.

Mek noted that roughly 72 percent of residents speak English as a second language and local leadership mirrors the community’s makeup. Mek warned the left who has empowered the Muslims to take control of the city:

“And I will I will issue a warning to the left who is helping this spread. The first thing the Hamtramck City Council did when they came into power and it was all males and the liberals helped them was they banned the LGBT flag.” She continued: “I don’t think there are going to be any pride parades anymore marching down the streets of Hamtramck.”

Muslim Brotherhood-Tied Imam Brags About ‘Changing’ ‘American Identity’

The discussion turned to a post-election speech following the midterms by the Muslim Brotherhood-tied Texas Imam Main Al Qudah, who works closely with his Brotherhood-linked comrade Hamed Ghazali. Al Qudah stated that American Muslims are no longer limited to preserving their identity and are instead participating in and contributing to changing American identity itself. He cited the recent election results as proof of growing Muslim political power and declared that voting and lobbying alone are insufficient; every action must remain fully compliant with the Deen.

As reported at RAIR, federal court records from Main Al Qudah’s 2013 Sixth Circuit case note that he admitted his father and uncle were Muslim Brotherhood members and that he had advocated replacing Jordan law with full Sharia. He serves on the AMJA fatwa committee, which has issued rulings permitting symbolic wife-beating, death for apostates, and the use of zakat for “legitimate jihad.” He is simultaneously constructing the 30-acre, $70–80 million Al-Huda Islamic Center in Katy, Texas – a complex that includes a mosque for 1,500, a K-12 school, Guidance College, housing, a clinic, sports fields, and commercial space – creating a self-contained parallel society designed so that Muslim families need not associate with non-Muslims. Texas Governor Abbott has designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, yet Al Qudah remains free to expand this infrastructure while publicly celebrating the midterm outcomes as a vehicle for identity transformation.

Electoral Jihad

Finnerty asked whether the White House should consider opening a “national department of assimilation for anyone who is new to this country” and why it has not happened. Mek replied in part:

“Our vetting process… I think honestly is because part of our every institution in this government and every institution in our nation at this point has Muslim Brotherhood leaders in it. And that type of vetting I think is being stopped by people who are already in these institutions stopping it.” She continued, “And let me just tell you that number with with Texas we saw I think it’s in the census in 2020 was 313,000 Muslims. In 2025 we’re at 1.25 million Muslims. In the five years 37% of all new Texans were Muslim. That’s a hijra (Islamic dominance through migration). That is them all coming to the state of Texas.”

Amy Mek’s core argument on Newsmax is simple: a small, highly organized group that turns out almost everyone and votes together can beat a much larger group that stays home. If Americans continue to ignore this threat, America will quickly become unrecognizable.

Watch the powerful segment here:

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